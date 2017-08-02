openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
al

animate.less

by Michael Castilla
2.2.0 (see all)

A tiny CSS3 animation library with plug & play options.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

427

GitHub Stars

528

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Animate.less

Cross-browser CSS3 animation library

If you're a web hipster, and you're already using Twitter's Bootstrap like a whore, you're gonna love this.

animate.less, originally created by Dan Eden, is a bunch of cool, fun, and cross-browser animations converted into LESS for you to use in your Bootstrap projects. Great for emphasis, home pages, sliders, and general just-add-water-awesomeness.

Usage

Files

animate.css is 64kb and animate.min.css is 48kb.

Getting a Copy

You can use bower, npm, or download a zip.

bower

bower --save install animate.less

npm

npm --save install animate.less

Bootstrap/LESS

To use animate.less in your Bootstrap project, simply add the line below into bootstrap.less:

@import "<PATH_TO_SOURCE>/animate.less";

Inside your HTML

Add the class animated to an element, along with any of the animation names. That's it! You've got a CSS animated element. Super!

For example:

<h1 id="logo" class="animated fadeIn">...</h1>

Inside your stylesheet

Since we're using LESS, we can utilize our animation library by adding .animated and any of the many animation names as classes.

For example:

h1#logo {
  float: left;
  font-family: 'Cubano', sans-serif;
  font-weight: normal;
  font-size: 3.5em;
  text-transform: uppercase;
  padding: 0;
  margin: 0;
  .animated; // Initiate animation library
  .bounce; // Initiate bounce effect
}

Note: if you're having issues, try re-compiling bootstrap.less for changes to take effect.

Extending with jQuery

You can add more functionality to your animations with jQuery such as below:

$("#logo").addClass('animated bounceOutLeft');

We can also bind these classes with events or triggers like below:

$(document).ready(function(){
    $("#logo").click(function() {
        $("this").addClass("animated bounceOutLeft");
    });
});

Editing an animation effect

You can

  1. change the duration of your animations with the LESS varible @animationDurationTime
  2. extend the delay with LESS varible @animationDelayTime
  3. change the animation fill mode with the LESS variable @animationFillMode or
  4. change the number of times that it plays.

If you do edit an animation effect, make sure you change them cross-browser.

#logo {
    -vendor-animation-duration: 3s; // Change to Webkit, Mozilla, Opera, etc.
    -vendor-animation-delay: 2s;
    -vendor-animation-iteration-count: infinite;
    animation-duration 3s; // Default
    animation-delay: 2s; // Default
    animation-iteration-count: infinite; // Default
}

Note: be sure to replace "vendor" in the CSS with the applicable vendor prefixes (webkit, moz, ms, o).

Note: Safari in Mountain Lion (OS X 10.8) has a display glitch with the Flippers. They may not appear at all until the animation is completed, or the page may have other artifacting. One fix is to add overflow: hidden to the parent div.

Build a custom library

Head over to http://daneden.me/animate/build/ to select which animations you need. This will download a .css file, so just rename it to .less and use as described above.

You can also pick & choose which LESS files in your own LESS, just set the variables & import stuff (see animate.less for example):

@animationDurationTime: 0.5s;
@animationDelayTime: 0s;
@animationFillMode: both;
@animationLessLocation: '../node_modules/animate.less/source';

@import "@{animationLessLocation}/animated.less";

@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounce.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceIn.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInDown.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInLeft.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInRight.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInUp.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOut.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutDown.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutLeft.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutRight.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutUp.less";

Live demo

View the animation library in action over at http://daneden.me/animate/.

Browser Support

Since we're using CSS3 here, we're limited to only modern browsers like Chrome, Safari, Mozilla, and Opera.

License

Animate.css is licensed under the ☺ license. (http://licence.visualidiot.com/)

Future Development

I'll shortly be compiling an animation-library.less which will allow you to pick and choose which effects you need in your project.

Down the line, IE8/9 support hopefully.

Learn more

You can learn more about animate.css over at http://daneden.me/animate and Twitter Bootstrap over at http://getbootstrap.com/

Cheat Sheet

Attention seekers:

flash bounce shake tada swing wobble wiggle pulse

Flippers (currently Webkit, Firefox, & IE10 only):

flip flipInX flipOutX flipInY flipOutY

Fading entrances:

fadeIn fadeInUp fadeInDown fadeInLeft fadeInRight fadeInUpBig fadeInDownBig fadeInLeftBig fadeInRightBig

Fading exits:

fadeOut fadeOutUp fadeOutDown fadeOutLeft fadeOutRight fadeOutUpBig fadeOutDownBig fadeOutLeftBig fadeOutRightBig

Bouncing entrances:

bounceIn bounceInDown bounceInUp bounceInLeft bounceInRight

Bouncing exits:

bounceOut bounceOutDown bounceOutUp bounceOutLeft bounceOutRight

Rotating entrances:

rotateIn rotateInDownLeft rotateInDownRight rotateInUpLeft rotateInUpRight

Rotating exits:

rotateOut rotateOutDownLeft rotateOutDownRight rotateOutUpLeft rotateOutUpRight

Lightspeed:

lightSpeedIn lightSpeedOut

Specials:

hinge rollIn rollOut

Development

  • Type npm install to install the dev tools.
  • Type npm run build to build the CSS files. Check out package.json to see how to add these tools to your own LESS-based project.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial