Cross-browser CSS3 animation library

If you're a web hipster, and you're already using Twitter's Bootstrap like a whore, you're gonna love this.

animate.less , originally created by Dan Eden, is a bunch of cool, fun, and cross-browser animations converted into LESS for you to use in your Bootstrap projects. Great for emphasis, home pages, sliders, and general just-add-water-awesomeness.

Usage

Files

animate.css is 64kb and animate.min.css is 48kb.

Getting a Copy

You can use bower, npm, or download a zip.

bower

bower --save install animate .less

npm

npm --save install animate .less

To use animate.less in your Bootstrap project, simply add the line below into bootstrap.less :

@ import "<PATH_TO_SOURCE>/animate.less" ;

Inside your HTML

Add the class animated to an element, along with any of the animation names. That's it! You've got a CSS animated element. Super!

For example:

< h1 id = "logo" class = "animated fadeIn" > ... </ h1 >

Inside your stylesheet

Since we're using LESS, we can utilize our animation library by adding .animated and any of the many animation names as classes.

For example:

h1 #logo { float : left; font-family : 'Cubano' , sans-serif; font-weight : normal; font-size : 3.5em ; text-transform : uppercase; padding : 0 ; margin : 0 ; .animated; // Initiate animation library .bounce; // Initiate bounce effect }

Note: if you're having issues, try re-compiling bootstrap.less for changes to take effect.

Extending with jQuery

You can add more functionality to your animations with jQuery such as below:

$( "#logo" ).addClass( 'animated bounceOutLeft' );

We can also bind these classes with events or triggers like below:

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#logo" ).click( function ( ) { $( "this" ).addClass( "animated bounceOutLeft" ); }); });

Editing an animation effect

You can

change the duration of your animations with the LESS varible @animationDurationTime extend the delay with LESS varible @animationDelayTime change the animation fill mode with the LESS variable @animationFillMode or change the number of times that it plays.

If you do edit an animation effect, make sure you change them cross-browser.

#logo { -vendor-animation-duration : 3s ; // Change to Webkit, Mozilla, Opera, etc. -vendor-animation-delay : 2s ; -vendor-animation-iteration-count : infinite; animation-duration 3s; // Default animation-delay : 2s ; // Default animation-iteration-count : infinite; // Default }

Note: be sure to replace "vendor" in the CSS with the applicable vendor prefixes (webkit, moz, ms, o).

Note: Safari in Mountain Lion (OS X 10.8) has a display glitch with the Flippers. They may not appear at all until the animation is completed, or the page may have other artifacting. One fix is to add overflow: hidden to the parent div.

Build a custom library

Head over to http://daneden.me/animate/build/ to select which animations you need. This will download a .css file, so just rename it to .less and use as described above.

You can also pick & choose which LESS files in your own LESS, just set the variables & import stuff (see animate.less for example):

@animationDurationTime: 0.5s ; @animationDelayTime: 0s ; @animationFillMode: both; @animationLessLocation: '../node_modules/animate.less/source' ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/animated.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounce.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceIn.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInDown.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInLeft.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInRight.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInUp.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOut.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutDown.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutLeft.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutRight.less" ; @import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutUp.less" ;

Live demo

View the animation library in action over at http://daneden.me/animate/.

Browser Support

Since we're using CSS3 here, we're limited to only modern browsers like Chrome, Safari, Mozilla, and Opera.

License

Animate.css is licensed under the ☺ license. (http://licence.visualidiot.com/)

Future Development

I'll shortly be compiling an animation-library.less which will allow you to pick and choose which effects you need in your project.

Down the line, IE8/9 support hopefully.

Learn more

You can learn more about animate.css over at http://daneden.me/animate and Twitter Bootstrap over at http://getbootstrap.com/

Cheat Sheet

Attention seekers:

flash bounce shake tada swing wobble wiggle pulse

Flippers (currently Webkit, Firefox, & IE10 only):

flip flipInX flipOutX flipInY flipOutY

Fading entrances:

fadeIn fadeInUp fadeInDown fadeInLeft fadeInRight fadeInUpBig fadeInDownBig fadeInLeftBig fadeInRightBig

Fading exits:

fadeOut fadeOutUp fadeOutDown fadeOutLeft fadeOutRight fadeOutUpBig fadeOutDownBig fadeOutLeftBig fadeOutRightBig

Bouncing entrances:

bounceIn bounceInDown bounceInUp bounceInLeft bounceInRight

Bouncing exits:

bounceOut bounceOutDown bounceOutUp bounceOutLeft bounceOutRight

Rotating entrances:

rotateIn rotateInDownLeft rotateInDownRight rotateInUpLeft rotateInUpRight

Rotating exits:

rotateOut rotateOutDownLeft rotateOutDownRight rotateOutUpLeft rotateOutUpRight

lightSpeedIn lightSpeedOut

hinge rollIn rollOut

Development