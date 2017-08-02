Cross-browser CSS3 animation library
animate.less, originally created by Dan Eden, is a bunch of cool, fun, and cross-browser animations converted into LESS for you to use in your Bootstrap projects. Great for emphasis, home pages, sliders, and general just-add-water-awesomeness.
animate.css is 64kb and
animate.min.css is 48kb.
You can use bower, npm, or download a zip.
bower --save install animate.less
npm --save install animate.less
To use animate.less in your Bootstrap project, simply add the line below into
bootstrap.less:
@import "<PATH_TO_SOURCE>/animate.less";
Add the class
animated to an element, along with any of the animation names. That's it! You've got a CSS animated element. Super!
For example:
<h1 id="logo" class="animated fadeIn">...</h1>
Since we're using LESS, we can utilize our animation library by adding
.animated and any of the many animation names as classes.
For example:
h1#logo {
float: left;
font-family: 'Cubano', sans-serif;
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 3.5em;
text-transform: uppercase;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
.animated; // Initiate animation library
.bounce; // Initiate bounce effect
}
Note: if you're having issues, try re-compiling
bootstrap.less for changes to take effect.
You can add more functionality to your animations with jQuery such as below:
$("#logo").addClass('animated bounceOutLeft');
We can also bind these classes with events or triggers like below:
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#logo").click(function() {
$("this").addClass("animated bounceOutLeft");
});
});
You can
@animationDurationTime
@animationDelayTime
@animationFillMode or
If you do edit an animation effect, make sure you change them cross-browser.
#logo {
-vendor-animation-duration: 3s; // Change to Webkit, Mozilla, Opera, etc.
-vendor-animation-delay: 2s;
-vendor-animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration 3s; // Default
animation-delay: 2s; // Default
animation-iteration-count: infinite; // Default
}
Note: be sure to replace "vendor" in the CSS with the applicable vendor prefixes (webkit, moz, ms, o).
Note: Safari in Mountain Lion (OS X 10.8) has a display glitch with the Flippers. They may not appear at all until the animation is completed, or the page may have other artifacting. One fix is to add overflow: hidden to the parent div.
Head over to http://daneden.me/animate/build/ to select which animations you need. This will download a .css file, so just rename it to .less and use as described above.
You can also pick & choose which LESS files in your own LESS, just set the variables & import stuff (see animate.less for example):
@animationDurationTime: 0.5s;
@animationDelayTime: 0s;
@animationFillMode: both;
@animationLessLocation: '../node_modules/animate.less/source';
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/animated.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounce.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceIn.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInDown.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInLeft.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInRight.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceInUp.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOut.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutDown.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutLeft.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutRight.less";
@import "@{animationLessLocation}/bounceOutUp.less";
View the animation library in action over at http://daneden.me/animate/.
Since we're using CSS3 here, we're limited to only modern browsers like Chrome, Safari, Mozilla, and Opera.
Animate.css is licensed under the ☺ license. (http://licence.visualidiot.com/)
I'll shortly be compiling an
animation-library.less which will allow you to pick and choose which effects you need in your project.
Down the line, IE8/9 support hopefully.
You can learn more about animate.css over at http://daneden.me/animate and Twitter Bootstrap over at http://getbootstrap.com/
flash bounce shake tada swing wobble wiggle pulse
flip flipInX flipOutX flipInY flipOutY
fadeIn fadeInUp fadeInDown fadeInLeft fadeInRight fadeInUpBig fadeInDownBig fadeInLeftBig fadeInRightBig
fadeOut fadeOutUp fadeOutDown fadeOutLeft fadeOutRight fadeOutUpBig fadeOutDownBig fadeOutLeftBig fadeOutRightBig
bounceIn bounceInDown bounceInUp bounceInLeft bounceInRight
bounceOut bounceOutDown bounceOutUp bounceOutLeft bounceOutRight
rotateIn rotateInDownLeft rotateInDownRight rotateInUpLeft rotateInUpRight
rotateOut rotateOutDownLeft rotateOutDownRight rotateOutUpLeft rotateOutUpRight
lightSpeedIn lightSpeedOut
hinge rollIn rollOut
npm install to install the dev tools.
npm run build to build the CSS files. Check out
package.json to see how to add these tools to your own LESS-based project.