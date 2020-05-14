This is a port of Dan Eden's Animate.css for SASS.
Yes, there are plenty of other ports of this library. Many of them aren't very active projects and, honestly, I was just a little too lazy to submit my changes to those repositories.
Also, I was looking for something a little more flexible. This version allows you to import all animations at a whopping 53kb or only import what you need. It's a flavor thing.
Grab it with Bower
bower install animatewithsass
The default import includes all animations.
@import "animate.scss";
Want to pick and choose which animations are imported? Go into animate.scss and comment out what you don't need.
// Always required
@import
"_properties";
// Import the animations
@import
// "_attention-seekers/attention-seekers.scss", // This will not import
"_bouncing-entrances/bouncing-entrances.scss",
"_bouncing-exits/bouncing-exits.scss",
"_fading-entrances/fading-entrances.scss",
"_fading-exits/fading-exits.scss",
"_flippers/flippers.scss",
"_lightspeed/lightspeed.scss",
"_rotating-entrances/rotating-entrances.scss",
"_rotating-exits/rotating-exits.scss",
"_specials/specials.scss";
You only want one of two of the animations? You can
@import the specific partials in animate.scss instead (Example:
@import "_attention-seekers/_bounce";).
Once your files have been added to your project and you've customized your
@imports, you can start including the animations directly to your classes.
.your-class-name {
@include bounce();
}
The mixin includes configurable options to customize the
delay,
count
duration,
function and
fill-mode of your animations.
.your-class-name {
@include bounce(
$duration: 1s,
$count: 2,
$delay: .2s,
$function: ease,
$fill: both
);
}
You can have that too. Link up animate.css to your document
<head> and add the animations like you would any class name.
Animate.css and Animate.scss are both licensed under the MIT license. (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
Feel free to submit a pull request. I'm open to animations not included in Animate.css. If you're going to submit a pull request, please match the formatting (naming convention and file structure) and include a demo of your submission on CodePen.
Thanks!