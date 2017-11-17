Sassy just-add-water CSS animation
animate-sass is a Sass version of Dan Eden's Animate.css.
Add animate-sass to your project using one of the methods below.
$ npm install animate-sass --save-dev
Yarn: https://yarnpkg.com/en/
$ yarn add animate-sass --dev
Bower: http://bower.io
$ bower install animate-sass
animate-sass has a couple of features to make the most of what Sass has to offer for more efficient development.
All individual animation modules are kept in their own Sass partials so they can be found easily. You shouldn't need to edit these as they are part of the animate.css library.
Modules are arranged by the following animation types;
|Animation Types
|attention-seekers
|bounce-enter
|bounce-exit
|fade-enter
|fade-exit
|flippers
|lightspeed
|rotate-enter
|rotate-exit
|special
Base Styles
The
helpers/_base.scss file contains the main
.animate css rules for animate-sass to work.
Mixins
There are a couple of Sass mixins defined in
helpers/_mixins.scss that some of the modules use to generate the necessary compiled css.
Settings
The
helpers/_settings.scss file defines a range of default Sass variables which are used by some of the animation modules. You can override the defaults in your own settings or style sass file(s).
The settings file also sets all animation modules to false (nothing gets loaded).
To include an animation module in your project, simply override the
$use-[moduleName] variable in your own settings file to true.
By only choosing the animation modules you need, you're keeping the compiled css at it's leanest!
Eg:
// These animation modules will be included in output css
$use-fadeIn: true;
$use-fadeOut: true;
To use
animate.scss in your project, you will need to have Sass installed. Visit the Sass site to find out how to do this.
Once Sass has been installed, you can download or clone this repo into your project and import
animate.scss into your main Sass stylesheet.
Eg: inside
css/style.scss
@import "[path-to-node_modules-or-bower_components]/animate-sass/animate";
Choose which modules you want to use in you project by overriding the variables set in the
helpers/_settings.scss file in your own settings or variables file.
Eg: inside
_vars.scss
...
// These override the default vars inside animate-sass/helpers/_settings.scss
$use-fadeIn: true;
$use-fadeOut: true;
...
Eg: inside
css/style.scss
@import "vars"; // project's Sass vars file
@import "[path-to-node_modules-or-bower_components]/animate-sass/animate";
Finally in your markup, simply add the class
animated to an element, along with any of the animation class names.
You may also want to include the class infinite for an infinite loop.
<div class="animated fadeIn">
<p>Watch me fade in!</p>
</div>
That's it! You've got a CSS animated element. Super!
Animate.scss is licensed under the MIT license. http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT
Pull requests are where it's at!
Apologies in advance for the slow action on pull requests and issues. When submitting your pull request please make sure you match the naming convention (camelCase, categorised [fades, bounces, etc]).
You can check out Dan Eden's original animate.css here. See working examples as well as how to use with javascript or creating custom css classes
See Changelog