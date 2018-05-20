openbase logo
animate-keyframes

by Nitin Tulswani
0.1.6 (see all)

✨ Elemental components for doing animations in React

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

569

GitHub Stars

914

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Looking for maintainers. Please reach out to me if you're interested!

Animate Components

Elemental components for doing animation in React

Packages

This repository uses Lerna to organise the codebase.

PackageVersionDescription
animate-keyframesKeyframes for animations
animate-componentsComponents for animations
element-utilsUtility functions for animate-components
ac-infernoanimate-components for InfernoJS

Docs

View the docs here

Support

Animate Components also supports InfernoJS (separate package so inferno-compat is not required) and Preact (with preact-compat).

Why a separate package for InfernoJS ? Read here.

Sponsor

