simple port of animate css for styled-components

instalation

install animate-css-styled-components

[sudo] npm i --save animate-css-styled-components

How to use

import animate-css-styled-components module calling global animations

import { Wobble, FadeIn, FadeOut } from 'animate-css-styled-components' ;

See how import specifics animations here.

Now, this animation is a component and you can encompassing the desired content within the component.

Example:

<Wobble duration= "0.8s" delay= "1s" > < Card > card content... </ Card > </ Wobble >

Props

duration prop for represent animation-duration default 1s

delay prop for represent animation-delay default 0s

timingFunction prop for represent animation-timing-function default ease

iterationCount prop for represent animation-iteration-count default 1

direction prop for represent animation-direction default normal

fillMode prop for represent animation-fill-mode default both

playState prop for represent animation-play-state default running

display prop for represent display css property default block



Animate - HOC

For convenience you can use Animate HOC to use animations stacked, you could pass a unique component to Animation prop or an array of animations, example:

import Animate, { Flash, Bounce } from 'animate-css-styled-components' ; < Animate Animation = {[Flash, Bounce ]} duration = "0.8s" delay = "0.2s" > < Card > card content... </ Card > </ Animate >

In this example that you could see here, the Bounce Animation will run after when Flash animation is finished, respecting the duration time + delay time, duration and delay are same for all animations, but you could pass diferents values to each animation prop, look:

import Animate, { Flash, Bounce, FadeOut, FadeIn } from 'animate-css-styled-components' ; < Animate Animation = {[Flash, Bounce , FadeOut , FadeIn ]} duration = {[ " 0.8s ", " 3s ", " 2s ", " 0.4s "]} delay = {[ " 0.2s ", " 0.1s ", " 0.5s ", " 1s "]}> < Card > card content... </ Card > </ Animate >

See this example here

Don't forget, you coul pass any animations props as single string if the value are same for all animations stacked or an array of values.

Examples - Storybook

See all examples here

How to create custom styled animations

You can import BaseAnimation component and create your custom animation

Example:

import { BaseAnimation } from 'animate-css-styled-components' ; const SlideOutDownAnimation = keyframes ` from { transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0); } to { visibility: hidden; transform: translate3d(0, 100%, 0); } ` ; const SlideOutDown = styled(BaseAnimation) ` animation-name: ${SlideOutDownAnimation} ; ` ; export default SlideOutDown;

now your animation is a styled-component and you can use this like any other styled-component, passing the all BaseAnimation props.

Made with love and styled-components!