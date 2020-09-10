openbase logo
acs

animate-css-styled-components

by Diel Duarte
1.0.2

simple port of animate css for styled-components

Readme

animate-css-styled-components

simple port of animate css for styled-components

Build Status

instalation

install animate-css-styled-components

[sudo] npm i --save animate-css-styled-components

How to use

import animate-css-styled-components module calling global animations

import { Wobble, FadeIn, FadeOut } from 'animate-css-styled-components';
See how import specifics animations here.

Now, this animation is a component and you can encompassing the desired content within the component.

Example:

  <Wobble duration="0.8s" delay="1s">
    <Card>
      card content...
    </Card>
  </Wobble>

Props

  • duration
    • prop for represent animation-duration
    • default 1s
  • delay
    • prop for represent animation-delay
    • default 0s
  • timingFunction
    • prop for represent animation-timing-function
    • default ease
  • iterationCount
    • prop for represent animation-iteration-count
    • default 1
  • direction
    • prop for represent animation-direction
    • default normal
  • fillMode
    • prop for represent animation-fill-mode
    • default both
  • playState
    • prop for represent animation-play-state
    • default running
  • display
    • prop for represent display css property
    • default block

Animate - HOC

For convenience you can use Animate HOC to use animations stacked, you could pass a unique component to Animation prop or an array of animations, example:

  import Animate, {
    Flash,
    Bounce
  } from 'animate-css-styled-components';

  <Animate 
    Animation={[Flash, Bounce]} 
    duration="0.8s" 
    delay="0.2s">
    <Card>
      card content...
    </Card>
  </Animate>

In this example that you could see here, the Bounce Animation will run after when Flash animation is finished, respecting the duration time + delay time, duration and delay are same for all animations, but you could pass diferents values to each animation prop, look:

  import Animate, {
    Flash,
    Bounce,
    FadeOut,
    FadeIn
  } from 'animate-css-styled-components';

  <Animate 
    Animation={[Flash, Bounce, FadeOut, FadeIn]}
    duration={["0.8s", "3s", "2s", "0.4s"]}
    delay={["0.2s", "0.1s", "0.5s", "1s"]}>
    <Card>
      card content...
    </Card>
  </Animate>

See this example here

Don't forget, you coul pass any animations props as single string if the value are same for all animations stacked or an array of values.

Examples - Storybook

See all examples here

How to create custom styled animations

You can import BaseAnimation component and create your custom animation

Example:

  import { BaseAnimation } from 'animate-css-styled-components';

  //create your custom animation
  const SlideOutDownAnimation = keyframes`
    from {
      transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
    }

    to {
      visibility: hidden;
      transform: translate3d(0, 100%, 0);
    }
  `;

  //extend BaseAnimation component and create
  //your custom styled animation
  const SlideOutDown = styled(BaseAnimation)`
    animation-name: ${SlideOutDownAnimation};
  `;

  //export your custom styled animation  
  export default SlideOutDown;

now your animation is a styled-component and you can use this like any other styled-component, passing the all BaseAnimation props.

Made with love and styled-components!

