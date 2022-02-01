openbase logo
animate-css-custom

by animate-css
3.3.0 (see all)

🍿 A cross-browser library of CSS animations. As easy to use as an easy thing.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Animate.css

If you need the old docs - v3.x.x and under - you can find it here.

Just-add-water CSS animation

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install animate.css --save

Install with yarn:

yarn add animate.css

Getting started

You can find the Animate.css documentation on the website.

Accessibility

Animate.css supports the prefers-reduced-motion media query so that users with motion sensitivity can opt out of animations. On supported platforms (currently all the majors browsers and OS), users can select "reduce motion" on their operating system preferences and it will turn off CSS transitions for them without any further work required.

Core Team

Daniel EdenElton MesquitaWaren Gonzaga
Animate.css CreatorMaintainerCore Contributor

License

Animate.css is licensed under the Hippocratic License.

Code of Conduct

This project and everyone participating in it is governed by the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to animate@eltonmesquita.com.

Contributing

Pull requests are the way to go here. We only have two rules for submitting a pull request: match the naming convention (camelCase, categorised [fades, bounces, etc]) and let us see a demo of submitted animations in a pen. That last one is important.

