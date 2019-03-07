AnimakitExpander

WARNING: Currently unmaintained because of lack of interest, activity and resources

React component for the expanding and collapsing of the blocks. Supports both vertical and horizontal mode.

Usage

<Title onClick={toggle} /> < AnimakitExpander expanded = {this.state.expanded} > < Text /> </ AnimakitExpander >

Installation

npm install animakit-expander

Properties

Property Required Type Default Value Available Values Description expanded true bool false true , false State of the component: expanded or collapsed horizontal false bool false true , false If true, component will expand in horizontal direction align false string top , bottom for the default direction or left , right for the horizontal direction Align of the content during the animation duration false number 500 Any integer number Duration of animation durationPerPx false number 0 Any integer number Duration of animation per pixel. Use it if you want the duration depended on the size and calculated dynamically. easing false string ease-out Any easing function Easing function of animation

Origin

Part of Animakit. See https://animakit.github.io for more details.