animakit-expander

by animakit
2.1.4 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED: AnimakitExpander

Documentation
112

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

AnimakitExpander

WARNING: Currently unmaintained because of lack of interest, activity and resources

React component for the expanding and collapsing of the blocks. Supports both vertical and horizontal mode.

Usage

<Title onClick={toggle} />
<AnimakitExpander expanded={this.state.expanded}>
  <Text />
</AnimakitExpander>

Demo

Installation

npm install animakit-expander

Properties

PropertyRequiredTypeDefault ValueAvailable ValuesDescription
expandedtrueboolfalsetrue, falseState of the component: expanded or collapsed
horizontalfalseboolfalsetrue, falseIf true, component will expand in horizontal direction
alignfalsestringtop, bottom for the default direction or left, right for the horizontal directionAlign of the content during the animation
durationfalsenumber500Any integer numberDuration of animation
durationPerPxfalsenumber0Any integer numberDuration of animation per pixel. Use it if you want the duration depended on the size and calculated dynamically.
easingfalsestringease-outAny easing functionEasing function of animation

Origin

Part of Animakit. See https://animakit.github.io for more details.

Sponsored by Evil Martians

