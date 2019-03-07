WARNING: Currently unmaintained because of lack of interest, activity and resources
React component for the expanding and collapsing of the blocks. Supports both vertical and horizontal mode.
<Title onClick={toggle} />
<AnimakitExpander expanded={this.state.expanded}>
<Text />
</AnimakitExpander>
npm install animakit-expander
|Property
|Required
|Type
|Default Value
|Available Values
|Description
|expanded
|true
|bool
false
true,
false
|State of the component: expanded or collapsed
|horizontal
|false
|bool
false
true,
false
|If true, component will expand in horizontal direction
|align
|false
|string
top,
bottom for the default direction or
left,
right for the horizontal direction
|Align of the content during the animation
|duration
|false
|number
500
|Any integer number
|Duration of animation
|durationPerPx
|false
|number
0
|Any integer number
|Duration of animation per pixel. Use it if you want the duration depended on the size and calculated dynamically.
|easing
|false
|string
ease-out
|Any easing function
|Easing function of animation
