WARNING: Currently unmaintained because of lack of interest, activity and resources
React components crafted to make your site more friendly ;)
Just wrap your existing UI with Animakit components to get transitions for better UX.
Note: This repository contains Animakit common README. Each component has it own repository.
React component for three-dimensional rotation of content blocks. Supports up to 6 blocks, different sizes and X/Y axis.
React component for expanding and collapsing of content blocks. Supports both vertical and horizontal mode.
React component for smooth resizing of content blocks.
React component for the blocks sliding. Supports both horizontal and vertical modes and the ability to loop and skip slides during animation.
No. All components are independent and intended for separate use.
Yes. Feel free to leave an issue ;)