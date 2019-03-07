openbase logo
animakit-core

by animakit
3.0.0 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED: Animakit

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Animakit

WARNING: Currently unmaintained because of lack of interest, activity and resources

React components crafted to make your site more friendly ;)

Just wrap your existing UI with Animakit components to get transitions for better UX.

Note: This repository contains Animakit common README. Each component has it own repository.

Demos

Visit the project homepage: animakit.github.io

Sponsored by Evil Martians

Components

Rotator

React component for three-dimensional rotation of content blocks. Supports up to 6 blocks, different sizes and X/Y axis.

Repository on GitHub: https://github.com/animakit/animakit-rotator

Expander

React component for expanding and collapsing of content blocks. Supports both vertical and horizontal mode.

Repository on GitHub: https://github.com/animakit/animakit-expander

Elastic

React component for smooth resizing of content blocks.

Repository on GitHub: https://github.com/animakit/animakit-elastic

Slider

React component for the blocks sliding. Supports both horizontal and vertical modes and the ability to loop and skip slides during animation.

Repository on GitHub: https://github.com/animakit/animakit-slider

FAQ

Do I need to install the whole Animakit to use one of the components?

No. All components are independent and intended for separate use.

Could I request to add one more component to Animakit?

Yes. Feel free to leave an issue ;)

