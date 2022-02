Animatic

With Animatic it's easy to animate over a hundred objects at a time. Each item can have it's mass and viscosity to emulate realistic objects!

And it's only 7k when gzipped.

For Docs and Examples see: http://lvivski.github.com/animatic/

To suggest a feature, report a bug, or general discussion: http://github.com/lvivski/animatic/issues/