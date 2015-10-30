AniCollection

About

AniCollection is a collection of awesome CSS3 animations from many libraries and many people. To give you an easy way to find, use and share it.

Support / Feedback

Having trouble? Find a bug? Need any sort of question answered? Ask it here and we'll get back to you as soon as we can.

Details help!

Screenshots and screencasts go a long way in helping us troubleshoot.

Submissions

Pull requests are the way to go here. We apologise in advance for the slow action on pull requests. We only have four rules for submitting a pull request.

Match the naming convention (camelCase).

Categorised (fades, slides, etc).

A see a demo of submitted animations in a pen.

Fill the metadata of animation as comments in the css source.

FAQS

What about browser compatibility?

Check the AniCollection browser compatibility table

What are the licenses of the animations?

AniCollection respects third party’s copyrights, you migth pay attention to the animations license notification.

We hate the contact forms :(

You can find us on Twitter, Blog, or simply by email.

License

Anicollection is licensed under the MIT license. (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)