Easily create data visualization animated video.
Warning Due to a browser security policy update, online editing is now only supported for browsing, and no longer directly supports video export.
Click to go to the sample project
This project is open source and free.
This is a Web, Node and other environments, using TypeScript or JavaScript programming animation library. It can be used in data visualization, video animation display, opening and ending and other fields.
Currently under development, although the functions have been implemented, but there is no friendly interface, to make their own works need to read the source code and understand JavaScript programming.
At present, both front-end and back-end exported video use built-in FFMPEG. Ability to export MP4 directly. If the WASM version of FFMPEG is too slow, it also supports exporting PNG sequences and calling local FFMPEG to generate video.
The construction of a human-computer friendly website is already underway, but it will be a long time before it is complete.
This project needs the technical support of all the technical personnel. But if you're just a regular user, you can also support it through sponsorship. You can use Alipay or WeChat to support through AZZ. It can also be supported by GitHub Sponsor (one credit card is required).
This is a better template for visualization.
Compared with its predecessor，the main advantage lies in:
Currently, anichart for general users is under development, and what is described below is geared towards developers and is more hardcore. If you have data visualization needs right now, you can use the predecessor project, or use the aforementioned online editing project codesandbox.io/s/anichart-2x-m3xbz?fontsize=14&hidenavigation=1&theme=dark).
For general developers, you can use this repository as a template for data visualization projects. You need to have some basic development in Javascript or Typescript.
yarn install
yarn start
For advanced developers who want to use anichart in their projects, you can install it as follows.
yarn add anichart
# or
npm i anichart
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/anichart@1.1.12/dist/anichart.min.js"></script>
You can skip this step if you are using label imports, but if you are using NPM or Yarn you need to import the package with the following code:
const anichart = require("anichart");
OR
import * as anichart from "anichart";
For example, use CSV file.
name,date,value,channel,other
Jannchie,2020-01-01,1,科技,other
Jannchie,2020-01-03,6,科技,other
Jannchie,2020-01-05,3,科技,other
Jannchie,2020-01-07,-,科技,other
Jannchie,2020-01-09,7,科技,other
Jannchie,2020-01-12,12,科技,other
Cake47,2020-01-03,10,生活,other
Cake47,2020-01-02,5,生活,other
Cake47,2020-01-06,2,生活,other
Cake47,2020-01-09,3,生活,other
Cake47,2020-01-11,4,生活,other
// Recourse By default, data needs to be loaded through a built-in recourse object
// The first argument is the path of the data, and the second argument is the name of the data
anichart.recourse.loadData("path/to/data.csv", "data")
// Create a Stage
let stage = new anichart.Stage();
// Create a chart that loads data named "data" by default
let chart = new anichart.BarChart();
// Mount the chart
stage.addChild(chart);
You can use code to control playback.
stage.play();
Built-in FFMPEG for export. The output is printed in the Console.
// Configure to export video
stage.output = true;
yarn serve
# or
npm run serve
If you have special needs, such as server side users who regularly export video, you can use the Node.js environment.
Node.js support is now available, you can run the project with Node without any configuration, you will be able to export PNG sequences directly for video integration in tools like FFmpeg (there are no plans to call native FFmpeg functionality at this time, we look forward to the developer coming up with PR). However, the Node environment is not the primary development test environment, and you may encounter unknown bugs while developing in this environment. My energy is limited and I may not be able to give feedback in time. I hope capable developers can work with me to maintain it.
You can test Anichart under Node.js using the following command:
cd test
ts-node index.ts # This project is written in TypeScript, so it requires a TS-Node environment. You can also compile it into JS and test the compiled file.