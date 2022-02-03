A reimplementation of Winamp 2.9 in HTML5 and JavaScript with full skin support. As seen on TechCrunch, Motherboard, Gizmodo, Hacker News (1, 2, 3, 4), and elsewhere.
Check out this Twitter thread for an illustrated list of features. Works in modern versions of Edge, Firefox, Safari and Chrome. IE is not supported.
Here is the most minimal example of adding Webamp to a page:
<div id="app"></div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/webamp"></script>
<script>
const app = document.getElementById("app")
const webamp = new Webamp();
webamp.renderWhenReady(app);
</script>
For more examples, including how to add audio files, check out
examples/ directory and the API documentation.
Webamp uses a monorepo approach, so in addition to the Webamp NPM module, this repository contains code for a few closely related projects and some pieces of Webamp which are published as standalone modules:
packages/webamp: The Webamp NPM module
packages/webamp/demo: The demo site which lives at webamp.org
packages/ani-cursor: An NPM module for rendering animiated
.ani cursors as CSS animations
packages/skin-database: The server component of https://skins.webamp.org which also runs our Twitter bot, and a Discord bot for our community chat
packages/winamp-eqf: An NPM module for parsing and constructing Winamp equalizer preset files (
.eqf)
packages/archive-org-webamp-integration-tests: An integration that confirms that archive.org's Webamp integration is working as expected
packages/webamp-modern: A prototype exploring rendering "modern" Winamp skins in the browser
packages/webamp-modern-2: A second attempt at exploring rendering "modern" Winamp skins in the browser
examples: A few examples showing how to use the NPM module
webamp NPM module name: Dave Eddy
Thank you to Justin Frankel and everyone at Nullsoft for Winamp which inspired so many of us.
While the Winamp name, interface, and, sample audio file are surely property of Nullsoft, the code within this project is released under the MIT License. That being said, if you do anything interesting with this code, please let me know. I'd love to see it.