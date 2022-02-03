Webamp

A reimplementation of Winamp 2.9 in HTML5 and JavaScript with full skin support. As seen on TechCrunch, Motherboard, Gizmodo, Hacker News (1, 2, 3, 4), and elsewhere.

Check out this Twitter thread for an illustrated list of features. Works in modern versions of Edge, Firefox, Safari and Chrome. IE is not supported.

Add Webamp to Your Site

Here is the most minimal example of adding Webamp to a page:

< div id = "app" > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/webamp" > </ script > < script > const app = document .getElementById( "app" ) const webamp = new Webamp(); webamp.renderWhenReady(app); </ script >

For more examples, including how to add audio files, check out examples/ directory and the API documentation.

About This Repository

Webamp uses a monorepo approach, so in addition to the Webamp NPM module, this repository contains code for a few closely related projects and some pieces of Webamp which are published as standalone modules:

packages/webamp : The Webamp NPM module

: The Webamp NPM module packages/webamp/demo : The demo site which lives at webamp.org

: The demo site which lives at webamp.org packages/ani-cursor : An NPM module for rendering animiated .ani cursors as CSS animations

: An NPM module for rendering animiated cursors as CSS animations packages/skin-database : The server component of https://skins.webamp.org which also runs our Twitter bot, and a Discord bot for our community chat

: The server component of https://skins.webamp.org which also runs our Twitter bot, and a Discord bot for our community chat packages/winamp-eqf : An NPM module for parsing and constructing Winamp equalizer preset files ( .eqf )

: An NPM module for parsing and constructing Winamp equalizer preset files ( ) packages/archive-org-webamp-integration-tests : An integration that confirms that archive.org's Webamp integration is working as expected

: An integration that confirms that archive.org's Webamp integration is working as expected packages/webamp-modern : A prototype exploring rendering "modern" Winamp skins in the browser

: A prototype exploring rendering "modern" Winamp skins in the browser packages/webamp-modern-2 : A second attempt at exploring rendering "modern" Winamp skins in the browser

: A second attempt at exploring rendering "modern" Winamp skins in the browser examples : A few examples showing how to use the NPM module

Community

Join our community chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/fBTDMqR

Related communites:

Winamp Community Update Pack - "New plug-ins to add additional features to Winamp as well as replacement plug-ins to provide better implementations of some of the plug-ins natively included with Winamp". (Forum / Discord server)

In the Wild

An incomplete list of websites using Webamp:

Internet Archive - The Internet Archive lets you preview winamp skins and listen to audio tracks using Webamp

Winampify.io - An online Spotify client using Webamp

Webamp Desktop - An Electron app version of Webamp

98.js.org - A Windows 98 clone in JavaScript (GitHub)

winxp.now.sh - A Windows XP clone in JavaScript with React (GitHub)

Try Andy's Desk - A quirky Windows themed desktop experience.

www.dkdomino.zone - Someone's personal music player

Thanks

Butterchurn, the amazing Mikdrop 2 WebGL implementation. Built and integrated into Webamp by: jberg

Research and feature prototyping: @PAEz

Beta feedback, catching many small UI inconsistencies: LuigiHann

Beta feedback and insider answers to obscure Winamp questions: Darren Owen

Donating the webamp NPM module name: Dave Eddy

Thank you to Justin Frankel and everyone at Nullsoft for Winamp which inspired so many of us.

License

While the Winamp name, interface, and, sample audio file are surely property of Nullsoft, the code within this project is released under the MIT License. That being said, if you do anything interesting with this code, please let me know. I'd love to see it.