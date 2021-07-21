openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angularx-social-login-with-fixes

by abacritt
1.2.7 (see all)

Social login and authentication module for Angular 9

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

101

GitHub Stars

502

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular 4 / 5 / 6 Social Login

Original repo is (https://github.com/abacritt/angularx-social-login/) Social login and authentication module for Angular 4 / 5 / 6. Supports authentication with Google and Facebook. Can be extended to other providers also.

Check out the demo.

Getting started

Install via npm

npm install --save angularx-social-login-with-fix

Import the module

In your AppModule, import the SocialLoginModule

import { SocialLoginModule, AuthServiceConfig } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";
import { GoogleLoginProvider, FacebookLoginProvider, LinkedInLoginProvider} from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";


let config = new AuthServiceConfig([
  {
    id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
    provider: new GoogleLoginProvider("Google-OAuth-Client-Id")
  },
  {
    id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
    provider: new FacebookLoginProvider("Facebook-App-Id")
  },
  {
    id: LinkedInLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
    provider: new LinkedInLoginProvider("LinkedIn-client-Id", false, 'en_US')
  }
]);

export function provideConfig() {
  return config;
}

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    ...
  ],
  imports: [
    ...
    SocialLoginModule
  ],
  providers: [
    {
      provide: AuthServiceConfig,
      useFactory: provideConfig
    }
  ],
  bootstrap: [...]
})
export class AppModule { }

Sign in and out users


import { AuthService } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";
import { FacebookLoginProvider, GoogleLoginProvider, LinkedInLoginProvider } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";


@Component({
  selector: 'app-demo',
  templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {

  constructor(private authService: AuthService) { }

  signInWithGoogle(): void {
    this.authService.signIn(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
  }

  signInWithFB(): void {
    this.authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
  }

  signInWithLinkedIn(): void {
    this.authService.signIn(LinkedInLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
  }

  signOut(): void {
    this.authService.signOut();
  }

}

Subscribe to the authentication state

You are notified when user logs in or logs out. You receive a SocialUser object when the user logs in and a null when the user logs out. SocialUser object contains basic user information such as name, email, photo URL, etc.

import { AuthService } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";
import { SocialUser } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";

@Component({
  selector: 'app-demo',
  templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {

  private user: SocialUser;
  private loggedIn: boolean;

  constructor(private authService: AuthService) { }

  ngOnInit() {
    this.authService.authState.subscribe((user) => {
      this.user = user;
      this.loggedIn = (user != null);
    });
  }

}

Display the user information

<img src="{{ user.photoUrl }}" />
<div>
  <h4>{{ user.name }}</h4>
  <p>{{ user.email }}</p>
</div>

Specifying custom scope

const fbLoginOptions: LoginOpt = {
  scope:
    'pages_messaging,pages_messaging_subscriptions,email,pages_show_list,manage_pages',
  return_scopes: true,
  enable_profile_selector: true
}; // https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/javascript/FB.login/v2.11

const googleLoginOptions: LoginOpt = {
  scope: 'profile email'
}; // https://developers.google.com/api-client-library/javascript/reference/referencedocs#gapiauth2clientconfig

let config = new AuthServiceConfig([
  {
    id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
    provider: new GoogleLoginProvider(
      'Google-OAuth-Client-Id',
      googleLoginOptions
    )
  },
  {
    id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
    provider: new FacebookLoginProvider('Facebook-App-Id', fbLoginOptions)
  }
]);

Building with AoT

If you are facing issue in building your app with AoT, check this document.

Running the demo app

cd demo
npm install
ng serve

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial