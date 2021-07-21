Original repo is (https://github.com/abacritt/angularx-social-login/) Social login and authentication module for Angular 4 / 5 / 6. Supports authentication with Google and Facebook. Can be extended to other providers also.
Check out the demo.
npm install --save angularx-social-login-with-fix
In your
AppModule, import the
SocialLoginModule
import { SocialLoginModule, AuthServiceConfig } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";
import { GoogleLoginProvider, FacebookLoginProvider, LinkedInLoginProvider} from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";
let config = new AuthServiceConfig([
{
id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new GoogleLoginProvider("Google-OAuth-Client-Id")
},
{
id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new FacebookLoginProvider("Facebook-App-Id")
},
{
id: LinkedInLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new LinkedInLoginProvider("LinkedIn-client-Id", false, 'en_US')
}
]);
export function provideConfig() {
return config;
}
@NgModule({
declarations: [
...
],
imports: [
...
SocialLoginModule
],
providers: [
{
provide: AuthServiceConfig,
useFactory: provideConfig
}
],
bootstrap: [...]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { AuthService } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";
import { FacebookLoginProvider, GoogleLoginProvider, LinkedInLoginProvider } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private authService: AuthService) { }
signInWithGoogle(): void {
this.authService.signIn(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
}
signInWithFB(): void {
this.authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
}
signInWithLinkedIn(): void {
this.authService.signIn(LinkedInLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
}
signOut(): void {
this.authService.signOut();
}
}
You are notified when user logs in or logs out. You receive a
SocialUser object when the user logs in and a
null when the user logs out.
SocialUser object contains basic user information such as name, email, photo URL, etc.
import { AuthService } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";
import { SocialUser } from "angularx-social-login-with-fix";
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
private user: SocialUser;
private loggedIn: boolean;
constructor(private authService: AuthService) { }
ngOnInit() {
this.authService.authState.subscribe((user) => {
this.user = user;
this.loggedIn = (user != null);
});
}
}
<img src="{{ user.photoUrl }}" />
<div>
<h4>{{ user.name }}</h4>
<p>{{ user.email }}</p>
</div>
const fbLoginOptions: LoginOpt = {
scope:
'pages_messaging,pages_messaging_subscriptions,email,pages_show_list,manage_pages',
return_scopes: true,
enable_profile_selector: true
}; // https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/javascript/FB.login/v2.11
const googleLoginOptions: LoginOpt = {
scope: 'profile email'
}; // https://developers.google.com/api-client-library/javascript/reference/referencedocs#gapiauth2clientconfig
let config = new AuthServiceConfig([
{
id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new GoogleLoginProvider(
'Google-OAuth-Client-Id',
googleLoginOptions
)
},
{
id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new FacebookLoginProvider('Facebook-App-Id', fbLoginOptions)
}
]);
If you are facing issue in building your app with AoT, check this document.
cd demo
npm install
ng serve