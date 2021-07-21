Use Discussions for questions.
Social login and authentication module for Angular 9+. Supports authentication with Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and VK out of the box. Can be extended to other providers also.
Check out the demo.
Note: For compatibility with older versions Angular (e.g. Angular 8 and older), please use an older version of the library. Check this comment on the compatibility with Angular versions and this comment on how to use the older version of the library.
npm i angularx-social-login
In your
AppModule, import the
SocialLoginModule
import { SocialLoginModule, SocialAuthServiceConfig } from 'angularx-social-login';
import {
GoogleLoginProvider,
FacebookLoginProvider
} from 'angularx-social-login';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
...
],
imports: [
...
SocialLoginModule
],
providers: [
{
provide: 'SocialAuthServiceConfig',
useValue: {
autoLogin: false,
providers: [
{
id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new GoogleLoginProvider(
'clientId'
)
},
{
id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new FacebookLoginProvider('clientId')
}
]
} as SocialAuthServiceConfig,
}
],
bootstrap: [...]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { SocialAuthService } from "angularx-social-login";
import { FacebookLoginProvider, GoogleLoginProvider } from "angularx-social-login";
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private authService: SocialAuthService) { }
signInWithGoogle(): void {
this.authService.signIn(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
}
signInWithFB(): void {
this.authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
}
signOut(): void {
this.authService.signOut();
}
}
Once a user is logged in manual refresh token method can be triggered
import { SocialAuthService } from "angularx-social-login";
import { GoogleLoginProvider } from "angularx-social-login";
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private authService: SocialAuthService) { }
refreshToken(): void {
this.authService.refreshAuthToken(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
}
}
You are notified when user logs in or logs out. You receive a
SocialUser object when the user logs in and a
null when the user logs out.
SocialUser object contains basic user information such as name, email, photo URL, etc. along with the
auth_token. You can communicate the
auth_token to your server to authenticate the user in server and make API calls from server.
import { SocialAuthService } from "angularx-social-login";
import { SocialUser } from "angularx-social-login";
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
user: SocialUser;
loggedIn: boolean;
constructor(private authService: SocialAuthService) { }
ngOnInit() {
this.authService.authState.subscribe((user) => {
this.user = user;
this.loggedIn = (user != null);
});
}
}
<img src="{{ user.photoUrl }}">
<div>
<h4>{{ user.name }}</h4>
<p>{{ user.email }}</p>
</div>
const fbLoginOptions = {
scope: 'pages_messaging,pages_messaging_subscriptions,email,pages_show_list,manage_pages',
return_scopes: true,
enable_profile_selector: true
}; // https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/javascript/FB.login/v2.11
const googleLoginOptions = {
scope: 'profile email'
}; // https://developers.google.com/api-client-library/javascript/reference/referencedocs#gapiauth2clientconfig
const vkLoginOptions = {
fields: 'photo_max,contacts', // Profile fields to return, see: https://vk.com/dev/objects/user
version: '5.124', // https://vk.com/dev/versions
}; // https://vk.com/dev/users.get
let config = [
{
id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new GoogleLoginProvider("Google-OAuth-Client-Id", googleLoginOptions)
},
{
id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new FacebookLoginProvider("Facebook-App-Id", fbLoginOptions)
},
{
id: VKLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new VKLoginProvider("VK-App-Id", vkLoginOptions)
},
];
const fbLoginOptions = {
scope: 'pages_messaging,pages_messaging_subscriptions,email,pages_show_list,manage_pages'
}; // https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/javascript/FB.login/v2.11
this.authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, fbLoginOptions);
|Provider
|Documentation
|MicrosoftLoginProvider
|Link
ng build lib
ng serve