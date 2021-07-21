Angular Social Login

Use Discussions for questions.

Social login and authentication module for Angular 9+. Supports authentication with Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and VK out of the box. Can be extended to other providers also.

Check out the demo.

Getting started

Install via npm

npm i angularx-social-login

Import the module

In your AppModule , import the SocialLoginModule

import { SocialLoginModule, SocialAuthServiceConfig } from 'angularx-social-login' ; import { GoogleLoginProvider, FacebookLoginProvider } from 'angularx-social-login' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ ... ], imports : [ ... SocialLoginModule ], providers : [ { provide : 'SocialAuthServiceConfig' , useValue : { autoLogin : false , providers : [ { id : GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, provider : new GoogleLoginProvider( 'clientId' ) }, { id : FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, provider : new FacebookLoginProvider( 'clientId' ) } ] } as SocialAuthServiceConfig, } ], bootstrap : [...] }) export class AppModule { }

Sign in and out users

import { SocialAuthService } from "angularx-social-login" ; import { FacebookLoginProvider, GoogleLoginProvider } from "angularx-social-login" ; @Component({ selector : 'app-demo' , templateUrl : './demo.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './demo.component.css' ] }) export class DemoComponent implements OnInit { constructor (private authService: SocialAuthService) { } signInWithGoogle(): void { this .authService.signIn(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID); } signInWithFB(): void { this .authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID); } signOut(): void { this .authService.signOut(); } }

Refresh google Auth Token

Once a user is logged in manual refresh token method can be triggered

import { SocialAuthService } from "angularx-social-login" ; import { GoogleLoginProvider } from "angularx-social-login" ; @Component({ selector : 'app-demo' , templateUrl : './demo.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './demo.component.css' ] }) export class DemoComponent implements OnInit { constructor (private authService: SocialAuthService) { } refreshToken(): void { this .authService.refreshAuthToken(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID); } }

You are notified when user logs in or logs out. You receive a SocialUser object when the user logs in and a null when the user logs out. SocialUser object contains basic user information such as name, email, photo URL, etc. along with the auth_token . You can communicate the auth_token to your server to authenticate the user in server and make API calls from server.

import { SocialAuthService } from "angularx-social-login" ; import { SocialUser } from "angularx-social-login" ; @Component({ selector : 'app-demo' , templateUrl : './demo.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './demo.component.css' ] }) export class DemoComponent implements OnInit { user : SocialUser; loggedIn: boolean; constructor (private authService: SocialAuthService) { } ngOnInit() { this .authService.authState.subscribe( ( user ) => { this .user = user; this .loggedIn = (user != null ); }); } }

Display the user information

< img src = "{{ user.photoUrl }}" > < div > < h4 > {{ user.name }} </ h4 > < p > {{ user.email }} </ p > </ div >

Specifying custom scopes, fields etc. on initialization

const fbLoginOptions = { scope : 'pages_messaging,pages_messaging_subscriptions,email,pages_show_list,manage_pages' , return_scopes : true , enable_profile_selector : true }; const googleLoginOptions = { scope : 'profile email' }; const vkLoginOptions = { fields : 'photo_max,contacts' , version : '5.124' , }; let config = [ { id : GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, provider : new GoogleLoginProvider( "Google-OAuth-Client-Id" , googleLoginOptions) }, { id : FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, provider : new FacebookLoginProvider( "Facebook-App-Id" , fbLoginOptions) }, { id : VKLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, provider : new VKLoginProvider( "VK-App-Id" , vkLoginOptions) }, ];

Specifying custom scopes, fields etc. on login

const fbLoginOptions = { scope : 'pages_messaging,pages_messaging_subscriptions,email,pages_show_list,manage_pages' }; this .authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, fbLoginOptions);

Providers

Provider Documentation MicrosoftLoginProvider Link

Running the demo app