Readme

Angular Social Login

Use Discussions for questions.

Social login and authentication module for Angular 9+. Supports authentication with Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and VK out of the box. Can be extended to other providers also.

Check out the demo.

Note: For compatibility with older versions Angular (e.g. Angular 8 and older), please use an older version of the library. Check this comment on the compatibility with Angular versions and this comment on how to use the older version of the library.

Getting started

Install via npm

npm i angularx-social-login

Import the module

In your AppModule, import the SocialLoginModule

import { SocialLoginModule, SocialAuthServiceConfig } from 'angularx-social-login';
import {
  GoogleLoginProvider,
  FacebookLoginProvider
} from 'angularx-social-login';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    ...
  ],
  imports: [
    ...
    SocialLoginModule
  ],
  providers: [
    {
      provide: 'SocialAuthServiceConfig',
      useValue: {
        autoLogin: false,
        providers: [
          {
            id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
            provider: new GoogleLoginProvider(
              'clientId'
            )
          },
          {
            id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
            provider: new FacebookLoginProvider('clientId')
          }
        ]
      } as SocialAuthServiceConfig,
    }
  ],
  bootstrap: [...]
})
export class AppModule { }

Sign in and out users


import { SocialAuthService } from "angularx-social-login";
import { FacebookLoginProvider, GoogleLoginProvider } from "angularx-social-login";

@Component({
  selector: 'app-demo',
  templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {

  constructor(private authService: SocialAuthService) { }

  signInWithGoogle(): void {
    this.authService.signIn(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
  }

  signInWithFB(): void {
    this.authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
  }

  signOut(): void {
    this.authService.signOut();
  }

}

Refresh google Auth Token

Once a user is logged in manual refresh token method can be triggered


import { SocialAuthService } from "angularx-social-login";
import { GoogleLoginProvider } from "angularx-social-login";

@Component({
  selector: 'app-demo',
  templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {

  constructor(private authService: SocialAuthService) { }

  refreshToken(): void {
    this.authService.refreshAuthToken(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
  }

}

Subscribe to the authentication state

You are notified when user logs in or logs out. You receive a SocialUser object when the user logs in and a null when the user logs out. SocialUser object contains basic user information such as name, email, photo URL, etc. along with the auth_token. You can communicate the auth_token to your server to authenticate the user in server and make API calls from server.

import { SocialAuthService } from "angularx-social-login";
import { SocialUser } from "angularx-social-login";

@Component({
  selector: 'app-demo',
  templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {

  user: SocialUser;
  loggedIn: boolean;

  constructor(private authService: SocialAuthService) { }

  ngOnInit() {
    this.authService.authState.subscribe((user) => {
      this.user = user;
      this.loggedIn = (user != null);
    });
  }

}

Display the user information

<img src="{{ user.photoUrl }}">
<div>
  <h4>{{ user.name }}</h4>
  <p>{{ user.email }}</p>
</div>

Specifying custom scopes, fields etc. on initialization

const fbLoginOptions = {
  scope: 'pages_messaging,pages_messaging_subscriptions,email,pages_show_list,manage_pages',
  return_scopes: true,
  enable_profile_selector: true
}; // https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/javascript/FB.login/v2.11

const googleLoginOptions = {
  scope: 'profile email'
}; // https://developers.google.com/api-client-library/javascript/reference/referencedocs#gapiauth2clientconfig

const vkLoginOptions = {
  fields: 'photo_max,contacts', // Profile fields to return, see: https://vk.com/dev/objects/user
  version: '5.124', // https://vk.com/dev/versions
}; // https://vk.com/dev/users.get

let config = [
  {
    id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
    provider: new GoogleLoginProvider("Google-OAuth-Client-Id", googleLoginOptions)
  },
  {
    id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
    provider: new FacebookLoginProvider("Facebook-App-Id", fbLoginOptions)
  },
  {
    id: VKLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
    provider: new VKLoginProvider("VK-App-Id", vkLoginOptions)
  },
];

Specifying custom scopes, fields etc. on login

const fbLoginOptions = {
  scope: 'pages_messaging,pages_messaging_subscriptions,email,pages_show_list,manage_pages'
}; // https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/javascript/FB.login/v2.11

this.authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, fbLoginOptions);

Providers

ProviderDocumentation
MicrosoftLoginProviderLink

Running the demo app

ng build lib
ng serve

