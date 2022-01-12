openbase logo
aq

angularx-qrcode

by Andreas Jacob
11.0.0

A fast and easy-to-use Angular QR Code Generator library with Ivy support

Readme

angularx-qrcode - Angular QR Code Generator

angularx-qrcode - a fast and easy-to-use Ivy compatible Ionic and Angular QR Code Generator library

Features

  • Compatible with Angular and Ionic
  • Ivy compiler support, AOT, SSR (Server Side Rendering)
  • Under active development
  • Trusted and used by thousands of developers like you

angularx-qrcode is compatible with Ionic 3/4/5 and Angular 4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13+ with support for the Ivy compiler. It is a drop-in replacement for the no-longer-maintained angular component ng2-qrcode and based on node-qrcode.

Installation

Angular 13 and Ionic with angularx-qrcode 13

npm install angularx-qrcode --save
# Or with yarn
yarn add angularx-qrcode

Angular 12 and Ionic

npm install angularx-qrcode@12.0.3 --save
# Or with yarn
yarn add angularx-qrcode@12.0.3

Angular 11 and Ionic

npm install angularx-qrcode@11.0.0 --save
# Or with yarn
yarn add angularx-qrcode@11.0.0

Older supported angular versions

# angular 10 and Ionic
npm install angularx-qrcode@10.0.12 --save
# angular 9 and Ionic
npm install angularx-qrcode@~2.3.5 --save
# angular 8 and Ionic
npm install angularx-qrcode@~2.1.4 --save
# angular 5/6/7
npm install angularx-qrcode@1.6.4 --save
# Angular 4
npm install angularx-qrcode@1.0.3 --save

Usage

Import the module and add it to your imports section in your main AppModule:

// File: app.module.ts
// all your other imports...
import { QRCodeModule } from 'angularx-qrcode';

@NgModule({
declarations: [
  AppComponent
],
imports: [
  QRCodeModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Examples

The source for a detailed angular demo app and more examples how to implement angularx-qrcode is in the folder projects/demo-app in this repository. Live angularx-qrcode demo app

Generate a QR Code from a string (directive only)

Now that angular/Ionic know about the new QR Code module, let's invoke it from our template with a directive. If we use a simple text-string, we need no additional code in our controller.

<qrcode [qrdata]="'Your data string'" [width]="256" [errorCorrectionLevel]="'M'"></qrcode>

Create a QR Code from a variable in your controller

In addition to our <qrcode>-directive in example.html, lets add two lines of code to our controller example.ts.

// File: example.ts
export class QRCodeComponent {
  public myAngularxQrCode: string = null;
  constructor () {
    // assign a value
    this.myAngularxQrCode = 'Your QR code data string';
  }
}

// File: example.html
<qrcode [qrdata]="myAngularxQrCode" [width]="256" [errorCorrectionLevel]="'M'"></qrcode>

Available Parameters

AttributeTypeDefaultDescription
allowEmptyStringBooleanfalseAllow qrdata to be an empty string
colorDarkString'#000000ff'RGBA color, color of dark module (foreground)
colorLightString'#ffffffff'RGBA color, color of light module (background)
cssClassString'qrcode'CSS Class
elementTypeString'canvas''canvas', 'svg', 'img', 'url' (alias for 'img')
errorCorrectionLevelString'M'QR Correction level ('L', 'M', 'Q', 'H')
marginNumber4Define how much wide the quiet zone should be.
qrdataString''String to encode
scaleNumber4Scale factor. A value of 1 means 1px per modules (black dots).
versionNumber(auto)1-40
widthNumber10Height/Width (any value)

QR Code capacity

Depending on the amount of data of the qrdata to encode, a minimum width is required.

Demo

Working demo of Angular QR Code Generator

The source for the angular app is available under projects/demo-app. Run the command

ng serve demo-app --open

and open the url http://localhost:4200/ in your browser

AOT - Ahead Of Time Compilation

angularx-qrcode supports AOT Compilation (Ahead-of-Time Compilation) which results in significant faster rendering. An AOT-enabled module is included. Further reading: https://angular.io/guide/aot-compiler

SSR - Server Side Rendering

As of version 1.6.0, SSR support is fully implemented, the following workaround is no longer needed. HowTo use Angular QRCode with SSR

Contribute

  • Please open your PR against the development branch.
  • Make sure your editor uses prettier to minimize commited code changes.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018 - present Andreas Jacob (Cordobo.com)

