angularx-qrcode - a fast and easy-to-use Ivy compatible Ionic and Angular QR Code Generator library
angularx-qrcode is compatible with Ionic 3/4/5 and Angular 4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13+ with support for the Ivy compiler. It is a drop-in replacement for the no-longer-maintained angular component ng2-qrcode and based on node-qrcode.
Angular 13 and Ionic with angularx-qrcode 13
npm install angularx-qrcode --save
# Or with yarn
yarn add angularx-qrcode
Angular 12 and Ionic
npm install angularx-qrcode@12.0.3 --save
# Or with yarn
yarn add angularx-qrcode@12.0.3
Angular 11 and Ionic
npm install angularx-qrcode@11.0.0 --save
# Or with yarn
yarn add angularx-qrcode@11.0.0
Older supported angular versions
# angular 10 and Ionic
npm install angularx-qrcode@10.0.12 --save
# angular 9 and Ionic
npm install angularx-qrcode@~2.3.5 --save
# angular 8 and Ionic
npm install angularx-qrcode@~2.1.4 --save
# angular 5/6/7
npm install angularx-qrcode@1.6.4 --save
# Angular 4
npm install angularx-qrcode@1.0.3 --save
// File: app.module.ts
// all your other imports...
import { QRCodeModule } from 'angularx-qrcode';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
QRCodeModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
The source for a detailed angular demo app and more examples how to implement angularx-qrcode is in the folder
projects/demo-app in this repository. Live angularx-qrcode demo app
Now that angular/Ionic know about the new QR Code module, let's invoke it from our template with a directive. If we use a simple text-string, we need no additional code in our controller.
<qrcode [qrdata]="'Your data string'" [width]="256" [errorCorrectionLevel]="'M'"></qrcode>
In addition to our
<qrcode>-directive in
example.html,
lets add two lines of code to our controller
example.ts.
// File: example.ts
export class QRCodeComponent {
public myAngularxQrCode: string = null;
constructor () {
// assign a value
this.myAngularxQrCode = 'Your QR code data string';
}
}
// File: example.html
<qrcode [qrdata]="myAngularxQrCode" [width]="256" [errorCorrectionLevel]="'M'"></qrcode>
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|allowEmptyString
|Boolean
|false
|Allow qrdata to be an empty string
|colorDark
|String
|'#000000ff'
|RGBA color, color of dark module (foreground)
|colorLight
|String
|'#ffffffff'
|RGBA color, color of light module (background)
|cssClass
|String
|'qrcode'
|CSS Class
|elementType
|String
|'canvas'
|'canvas', 'svg', 'img', 'url' (alias for 'img')
|errorCorrectionLevel
|String
|'M'
|QR Correction level ('L', 'M', 'Q', 'H')
|margin
|Number
|4
|Define how much wide the quiet zone should be.
|qrdata
|String
|''
|String to encode
|scale
|Number
|4
|Scale factor. A value of 1 means 1px per modules (black dots).
|version
|Number
|(auto)
|1-40
|width
|Number
|10
|Height/Width (any value)
Depending on the amount of data of the qrdata to encode, a minimum width is required.
Working demo of Angular QR Code Generator
The source for the angular app is available under
projects/demo-app. Run the command
ng serve demo-app --open
and open the url
http://localhost:4200/ in your browser
angularx-qrcode supports AOT Compilation (Ahead-of-Time Compilation) which results in significant faster rendering. An AOT-enabled module is included. Further reading: https://angular.io/guide/aot-compiler
As of version 1.6.0, SSR support is fully implemented, the following workaround is no longer needed. HowTo use Angular QRCode with SSR
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2018 - present Andreas Jacob (Cordobo.com)