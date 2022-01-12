angularx-qrcode - Angular QR Code Generator

angularx-qrcode - a fast and easy-to-use Ivy compatible Ionic and Angular QR Code Generator library

Features

Compatible with Angular and Ionic

and Ionic Ivy compiler support, AOT, SSR (Server Side Rendering)

Under active development

Trusted and used by thousands of developers like you

angularx-qrcode is compatible with Ionic 3/4/5 and Angular 4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13+ with support for the Ivy compiler. It is a drop-in replacement for the no-longer-maintained angular component ng2-qrcode and based on node-qrcode.

Installation

Angular 13 and Ionic with angularx-qrcode 13

npm install angularx-qrcode # Or with yarn yarn add angularx-qrcode

Angular 12 and Ionic

npm install angularx-qrcode @ 12 . 0 . 3 --save # Or with yarn yarn add angularx-qrcode@ 12.0 . 3

Angular 11 and Ionic

npm install angularx-qrcode @ 11 . 0 . 0 --save # Or with yarn yarn add angularx-qrcode@ 11.0 . 0

Older supported angular versions

npm install angularx-qrcode@ 10 . 0 . 12 --save npm install angularx-qrcode@~ 2 . 3 . 5 --save npm install angularx-qrcode@~ 2 . 1 . 4 --save npm install angularx-qrcode@ 1 . 6 . 4 --save npm install angularx-qrcode@ 1 . 0 . 3 --save

Usage

Import the module and add it to your imports section in your main AppModule:

import { QRCodeModule } from 'angularx-qrcode' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent ], imports : [ QRCodeModule ], providers : [], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Examples

The source for a detailed angular demo app and more examples how to implement angularx-qrcode is in the folder projects/demo-app in this repository. Live angularx-qrcode demo app

Generate a QR Code from a string (directive only)

Now that angular/Ionic know about the new QR Code module, let's invoke it from our template with a directive. If we use a simple text-string, we need no additional code in our controller.

< qrcode [ qrdata ]= "'Your data string'" [ width ]= "256" [ errorCorrectionLevel ]= "'M'" > </ qrcode >

Create a QR Code from a variable in your controller

In addition to our <qrcode> -directive in example.html , lets add two lines of code to our controller example.ts .

export class QRCodeComponent { public myAngularxQrCode: string = null ; constructor () { this .myAngularxQrCode = 'Your QR code data string' ; } } <qrcode [qrdata]= "myAngularxQrCode" [width]= "256" [errorCorrectionLevel]= "'M'" > </ qrcode >

Available Parameters

Attribute Type Default Description allowEmptyString Boolean false Allow qrdata to be an empty string colorDark String '#000000ff' RGBA color, color of dark module (foreground) colorLight String '#ffffffff' RGBA color, color of light module (background) cssClass String 'qrcode' CSS Class elementType String 'canvas' 'canvas', 'svg', 'img', 'url' (alias for 'img') errorCorrectionLevel String 'M' QR Correction level ('L', 'M', 'Q', 'H') margin Number 4 Define how much wide the quiet zone should be. qrdata String '' String to encode scale Number 4 Scale factor. A value of 1 means 1px per modules (black dots). version Number (auto) 1-40 width Number 10 Height/Width (any value)

QR Code capacity

Depending on the amount of data of the qrdata to encode, a minimum width is required.

Demo

Working demo of Angular QR Code Generator

The source for the angular app is available under projects/demo-app . Run the command

ng serve demo-app --open

and open the url http://localhost:4200/ in your browser

AOT - Ahead Of Time Compilation

angularx-qrcode supports AOT Compilation (Ahead-of-Time Compilation) which results in significant faster rendering. An AOT-enabled module is included. Further reading: https://angular.io/guide/aot-compiler

SSR - Server Side Rendering

As of version 1.6.0, SSR support is fully implemented, the following workaround is no longer needed. HowTo use Angular QRCode with SSR

Contribute

Please open your PR against the development branch.

Make sure your editor uses prettier to minimize commited code changes.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018 - present Andreas Jacob (Cordobo.com)