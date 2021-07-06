openbase logo
angularx-flatpickr

by Matt Lewis
6.6.0 (see all)

An angular 5.0+ wrapper for flatpickr

Documentation
Downloads/wk

29.7K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

angularx flatpickr

Demo

Demo

https://mattlewis92.github.io/angularx-flatpickr/

Table of contents

About

An angular 5.0+ wrapper for flatpickr

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save flatpickr angularx-flatpickr

Then include in your apps module:

import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css'; // you may need to adjust the css import depending on your build tool
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { FlatpickrModule } from 'angularx-flatpickr';

@NgModule({
  imports: [FormsModule, FlatpickrModule.forRoot()]
})
export class MyModule {}

Finally use in one of your apps components:

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  template: `
    <input 
      type="text" 
      mwlFlatpickr 
      [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" 
      [altInput]="true" 
      [convertModelValue]="true">
  `
})
export class MyComponent {}

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angularx-flatpickr/docs/

Development

Prepare your environment

  • Install Node.js and npm
  • Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

Release

npm run release

License

MIT

