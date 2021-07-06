angularx flatpickr

Demo

https://mattlewis92.github.io/angularx-flatpickr/

Table of contents

About

An angular 5.0+ wrapper for flatpickr

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save flatpickr angularx-flatpickr

Then include in your apps module:

import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { FlatpickrModule } from 'angularx-flatpickr' ; ({ imports: [FormsModule, FlatpickrModule.forRoot()] }) export class MyModule {}

Finally use in one of your apps components:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ template: ` <input type="text" mwlFlatpickr [(ngModel)]="selectedDate" [altInput]="true" [convertModelValue]="true"> ` }) export class MyComponent {}

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angularx-flatpickr/docs/

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js and npm

Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

Release

npm run release

License

MIT