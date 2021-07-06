https://mattlewis92.github.io/angularx-flatpickr/
An angular 5.0+ wrapper for flatpickr
Install through npm:
npm install --save flatpickr angularx-flatpickr
Then include in your apps module:
import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css'; // you may need to adjust the css import depending on your build tool
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { FlatpickrModule } from 'angularx-flatpickr';
@NgModule({
imports: [FormsModule, FlatpickrModule.forRoot()]
})
export class MyModule {}
Finally use in one of your apps components:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
template: `
<input
type="text"
mwlFlatpickr
[(ngModel)]="selectedDate"
[altInput]="true"
[convertModelValue]="true">
`
})
export class MyComponent {}
You may also find it useful to view the demo source.
All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angularx-flatpickr/docs/
npm install while current directory is this repo
Run
npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.
Run
npm test to run tests once or
npm run test:watch to continually run tests.
npm run release
MIT