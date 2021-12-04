Vendor-agnostic Analytics for Angular Applications. angulartics.github.io/angulartics2
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|Angulartics2
|Angular
|8.3.0
|8.x
|9.1.0
|9.x
|10.1.0
|10.x
|latest
|12.x
npm install angulartics2 --save
Angulartics2Module to your root NgModule passing any options desired
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { RouterModule, Routes } from '@angular/router';
import { Angulartics2Module } from 'angulartics2';
import { Angulartics2GoogleAnalytics } from 'angulartics2';
const ROUTES: Routes = [
{ path: '', component: HomeComponent },
{ path: 'about', component: AboutComponent },
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
RouterModule.forRoot(ROUTES),
// added to imports
Angulartics2Module.forRoot(),
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
Note the different imports when Using Without A Router or Using With UI-Router.
startTracking() to start the tracking of route changes.
// component
import { Angulartics2GoogleAnalytics } from 'angulartics2';
@Component({ ... })
export class AppComponent {
constructor(angulartics2GoogleAnalytics: Angulartics2GoogleAnalytics) {
angulartics2GoogleAnalytics.startTracking();
}
}
To track events you can inject the directive
angulartics2On into any component and use the attributes
angulartics2On,
angularticsAction and
angularticsCategory:
// component
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'song-download-box',
template: `
<div
angulartics2On="click"
angularticsAction="DownloadClick"
[angularticsCategory]="song.name">
Click Me
</div>
`,
})
export class SongDownloadBox {}
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { Angulartics2Module } from 'angulartics2';
@NgModule({
imports: [
Angulartics2Module,
],
declarations: [
SongDownloadBox,
]
})
If you need event label, you can use
<div
angulartics2On="click"
angularticsAction="DownloadClick"
angularticsLabel="label-name"
angularticsValue="value"
[angularticsCategory]="song.name"
[angularticsProperties]="{'custom-property': 'Fall Campaign'}">
Click Me
</div>
import { Angulartics2 } from 'angulartics2';
constructor(private angulartics2: Angulartics2) {
this.angulartics2.eventTrack.next({
action: 'myAction',
properties: { category: 'myCategory' },
});
}
If you need event label, you can use
this.angulartics2.eventTrack.next({
action: 'myAction',
properties: {
category: 'myCategory',
label: 'myLabel',
},
});
Pass string literals or regular expressions to exclude routes from automatic pageview tracking.
Angulartics2Module.forRoot({
pageTracking: {
excludedRoutes: [
/\/[0-9]{4}\/[0-9]{2}\/[a-zA-Z0-9|\-]*/,
'2017/03/article-title'
],
}
}),
/project/12981/feature becomes
/project/feature
Angulartics2Module.forRoot({
pageTracking: {
clearIds: true,
}
}),
By default, it removes IDs matching this pattern (ie. either all numeric or UUID) :
^\d+$|^[0-9a-fA-F]{8}-[0-9a-fA-F]{4}-[0-9a-fA-F]{4}-[0-9a-fA-F]{4}-[0-9a-fA-F]{12}$.
You can set your own regexp if you need to :
/project/a01/feature becomes
/project/feature
Angulartics2Module.forRoot({
pageTracking: {
clearIds: true,
idsRegExp: new RegExp('^[a-z]\\d+$') /* Workaround: No NgModule metadata found for 'AppModule' */
}
}),
This can be combined with clearIds and idsRegExp
/project/12981/feature?param=12 becomes
/project/12981/feature
Angulartics2Module.forRoot({
pageTracking: {
clearQueryParams: true,
}
}),
/callback#authcode=123&idToken=456 becomes
/callback
Angulartics2Module.forRoot({
pageTracking: {
clearHash: true,
}
}),
Warning: this support is still experiemental
@angular/router must still be installed! However, it will not be used.
import { Angulartics2RouterlessModule } from 'angulartics2';
@NgModule({
// ...
imports: [
BrowserModule,
Angulartics2RouterlessModule.forRoot(),
],
})
Warning: this support is still experiemental
@angular/router must still be installed! However, it will not be used.
import { Angulartics2UirouterModule } from 'angulartics2';
@NgModule({
// ...
imports: [
BrowserModule,
Angulartics2UirouterModule.forRoot(),
],
})
Using SystemJS? If you aren't using
defaultJSExtensions: true you may need to use:
System.config({
packages: {
"/angulartics2": {"defaultExtension": "js"},
},
});
analytics.js)
gtag.js)
If there's no Angulartics2 plugin for your analytics vendor of choice, please feel free to write yours and PR it!
analytics.js
gtag.js
gtag.js
Please see the CONTRIBUTING and CODE_OF_CONDUCT files for guidelines.