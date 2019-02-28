openbase logo
angulartics-segment

by angulartics
0.1.5 (see all)

Segment plugin for Angulartics

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

angulartics-segment

NPM version NPM downloads Bower version Dependencies status MIT license Join the Slack chat

Segment plugin for Angulartics.

Important Note

This plugin has no maintainers at the moment. If you use Segment and want to contribute with code/documentation/examples and become an active maintainer of this project, please let us know.

Install

First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.

Then you can install this package either with npm or with bower.

npm

npm install angulartics-segment

Then add angulartics.segment as a dependency for your app:

require('angulartics')

angular.module('myApp', [
  'angulartics',
  require('angulartics-segment')
]);

Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.

bower

bower install angulartics-segment

Add the <script> to your index.html:

<script src="/bower_components/angulartics-segment/dist/angulartics-segment.min.js"></script>

Then add angulartics.segment as a dependency for your app:

angular.module('myApp', [
  'angulartics',
  'angulartics.segment'
]);

Documentation

Documentation is available on the Angulartics site.

Development

npm run build

License

MIT

🚀 Segment Angular Quickstart

Interested in writing analytics code once? With Segment, you can collect customer data from any source (web, mobile, server, CRM, etc.) and send it to over 250+ destinations (Google Analytics, Amplitude, Mixpanel, etc.) via the Segment dashboard. Follow the tailored guide for Angular to get setup.

