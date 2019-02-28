Segment plugin for Angulartics.
This plugin has no maintainers at the moment. If you use Segment and want to contribute with code/documentation/examples and become an active maintainer of this project, please let us know.
First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.
Then you can install this package either with
npm or with
bower.
npm install angulartics-segment
Then add
angulartics.segment as a dependency for your app:
require('angulartics')
angular.module('myApp', [
'angulartics',
require('angulartics-segment')
]);
Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.
bower install angulartics-segment
Add the
<script> to your
index.html:
<script src="/bower_components/angulartics-segment/dist/angulartics-segment.min.js"></script>
Then add
angulartics.segment as a dependency for your app:
angular.module('myApp', [
'angulartics',
'angulartics.segment'
]);
Documentation is available on the Angulartics site.
npm run build
Interested in writing analytics code once? With Segment, you can collect customer data from any source (web, mobile, server, CRM, etc.) and send it to over 250+ destinations (Google Analytics, Amplitude, Mixpanel, etc.) via the Segment dashboard. Follow the tailored guide for Angular to get setup.