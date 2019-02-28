Segment plugin for Angulartics.

Important Note

This plugin has no maintainers at the moment. If you use Segment and want to contribute with code/documentation/examples and become an active maintainer of this project, please let us know.

Install

First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.

Then you can install this package either with npm or with bower .

npm

npm install angulartics-segment

Then add angulartics.segment as a dependency for your app:

require ( 'angulartics' ) angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , require ( 'angulartics-segment' ) ]);

Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.

bower

bower install angulartics-segment

Add the <script> to your index.html :

< script src = "/bower_components/angulartics-segment/dist/angulartics-segment.min.js" > </ script >

Then add angulartics.segment as a dependency for your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , 'angulartics.segment' ]);

Documentation

Documentation is available on the Angulartics site.

Development

npm run build

License

MIT

