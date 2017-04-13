Piwik plugin for angulartics

Install

First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.

Then you can install this package either with npm or with bower .

npm

npm install --save angulartics-piwik

Bower

bower install --save angulartics-piwik

Add the <script> to your index.html :

< script src = "/bower_components/angulartics-piwik/dist/angulartics-piwik.min.js" > </ script >

Then add angulartics.piwik to your module:

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , 'angulartics.piwik' ])

Next, set the piwik tracker code as you would normally with piwik somewhere on your page, per piwik's tracking javascript guide:

< script type = "text/javascript" > var _paq = _paq || []; _paq.push([ 'enableLinkTracking' ]); ( function ( ) { var u= "//{$PIWIK_URL}/" ; _paq.push([ 'setTrackerUrl' , u+ 'piwik.php' ]); _paq.push([ 'setSiteId' , {$IDSITE}]); var d= document , g=d.createElement( 'script' ), s=d.getElementsByTagName( 'script' )[ 0 ]; g.type= 'text/javascript' ; g.async= true ; g.defer= true ; g.src=u+ 'piwik.js' ; s.parentNode.insertBefore(g,s); })(); </ script > < noscript > < p > < img src = "//piwik.yourdomain.com/piwik.php?idsite={$IDSITE}" style = "border:0;" alt = "" /> </ p > </ noscript >

In this tracking code, {$PIWIK_URL} would be replaced by your piwik URL and {$IDSITE} would be replaced by the idsite of the website you are tracking in piwik.

NOTE: Make sure that you remove or comment the initial pageview tracking line ( _paq.push(['trackPageView']); ), as shown in the code snippet above. Angulartics will track the page automatically when the first state is loaded, so this initial page track is unnecessary.

That's it! Refer to the angulartics docs for more details on the basic tracking functions.

NOTE: If Piwik does not register your routes properly, check the Page URL fragments tracking setting and enable Keep Page URL fragments when tracking Page URLs as described in Piwik's FAQs.

API

piwik specific trackers. For more details on this functions, see the piwik JavaScript Tracking Client API docs

###setCustomDimension(dimensionId, value)

Set a custom dimension. Custom dimensions are recommended over custom variables, but require the Custom Dimensions plugin.

See: https://piwik.org/faq/general/faq_21117/

###deleteCustomDimension(dimensionId)

Delete a previously set custom dimension.

###setCustomVariable(index, name, value, [scope])

Set a custom variable. scope can be either 'visit' or 'page'. Defaults to 'page'.

###deleteCustomVariable(index, [scope])

Delete a previously set custom variable. scope can be either 'visit' or 'page'. Defaults to 'page'.

###trackSiteSearch(keyword, [category], [count])

Log an internal site search for a specific keyword, in an optional category, specifying the optional count of search results in the page.

###trackLink(url, [linkType])

Manually log a click from your own code. url is the full URL which is to be tracked as a click. linkType can either be 'link' for an outlink or 'download' for a download, 'link' by default.

###trackGoal(goalID, [revenue])

Manually log a conversion for the numeric goal ID, with an optional numeric custom revenue customRevenue

###setUsername(username)

Default angulartics page and event tracking

Unsupported angulartics trackers

The following angulartics tracker functions have no piwik equivalent, and as such, are not supported. You can use setCustomVariable() with a 'visit' scope for per-user properties

$analytics .setAlias( alias ) $analytics .setUserProperties(properties) $analytics .setSuperProperties(properties)

What else?

See more docs and samples at http://angulartics.github.io.

Development

Build

grunt uglify

License

MIT