Piwik plugin for angulartics
First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.
Then you can install this package either with
npm or with
bower.
npm install --save angulartics-piwik
bower install --save angulartics-piwik
Add the
<script> to your
index.html:
<script src="/bower_components/angulartics-piwik/dist/angulartics-piwik.min.js"></script>
Then add
angulartics.piwik to your module:
angular.module('myApp', ['angulartics', 'angulartics.piwik'])
Next, set the piwik tracker code as you would normally with piwik somewhere on your page, per piwik's tracking javascript guide:
<!-- Piwik -->
<script type="text/javascript">
var _paq = _paq || [];
// _paq.push(['trackPageView']);
_paq.push(['enableLinkTracking']);
(function() {
var u="//{$PIWIK_URL}/";
_paq.push(['setTrackerUrl', u+'piwik.php']);
_paq.push(['setSiteId', {$IDSITE}]);
var d=document, g=d.createElement('script'), s=d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
g.type='text/javascript'; g.async=true; g.defer=true; g.src=u+'piwik.js'; s.parentNode.insertBefore(g,s);
})();
</script>
<noscript><p><img src="//piwik.yourdomain.com/piwik.php?idsite={$IDSITE}" style="border:0;" alt="" /></p></noscript>
<!-- End Piwik Code -->
In this tracking code,
{$PIWIK_URL} would be replaced by your piwik URL and
{$IDSITE} would be replaced by the idsite of the website you are tracking in piwik.
NOTE: Make sure that you remove or comment the initial pageview tracking line (
_paq.push(['trackPageView']);), as shown in the code snippet above. Angulartics will track the page automatically when the first state is loaded, so this initial page track is unnecessary.
That's it! Refer to the angulartics docs for more details on the basic tracking functions.
NOTE: If Piwik does not register your routes properly, check the
Page URL fragments tracking setting and enable
Keep Page URL fragments when tracking Page URLs as described in Piwik's FAQs.
piwik specific trackers. For more details on this functions, see the piwik JavaScript Tracking Client API docs
###setCustomDimension(dimensionId, value)
Set a custom dimension. Custom dimensions are recommended over custom variables, but require the Custom Dimensions plugin.
See: https://piwik.org/faq/general/faq_21117/
###deleteCustomDimension(dimensionId)
Delete a previously set custom dimension.
###setCustomVariable(index, name, value, [scope])
Set a custom variable. scope can be either 'visit' or 'page'. Defaults to 'page'.
###deleteCustomVariable(index, [scope])
Delete a previously set custom variable. scope can be either 'visit' or 'page'. Defaults to 'page'.
###trackSiteSearch(keyword, [category], [count])
Log an internal site search for a specific keyword, in an optional category, specifying the optional count of search results in the page.
###trackLink(url, [linkType])
Manually log a click from your own code. url is the full URL which is to be tracked as a click. linkType can either be 'link' for an outlink or 'download' for a download, 'link' by default.
###trackGoal(goalID, [revenue])
Manually log a conversion for the numeric goal ID, with an optional numeric custom revenue customRevenue
###setUsername(username)
Default angulartics page and event tracking
The following angulartics tracker functions have no piwik equivalent, and as such, are not supported. You can use
setCustomVariable() with a
'visit' scope for per-user properties
$analytics.setAlias(alias)
$analytics.setUserProperties(properties)
$analytics.setSuperProperties(properties)
See more docs and samples at http://angulartics.github.io.
grunt uglify