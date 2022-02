Mixpanel plugin for Angulartics.

Install

First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.

Then you can install this package either with npm or with bower .

npm

npm install angulartics-mixpanel

Then add angulartics.mixpanel as a dependency for your app:

require ( 'angulartics' ) angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , require ( 'angulartics-mixpanel' ) ]);

Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.

bower

bower install angulartics-mixpanel

Add the <script> to your index.html :

< script src = "/bower_components/angulartics-mixpanel/dist/angulartics-mixpanel.min.js" > </ script >

Then add angulartics.mixpanel as a dependency for your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , 'angulartics.mixpanel' ]);

Documentation

Documentation is available on the Angulartics site.

Development

npm run build

License

MIT