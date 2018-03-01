Google Tag Manager Google Analytics plugin for Angulartics.

Install

First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.

Then you can install this package either with npm or with bower .

npm

npm install angulartics-google-tag-manager

Then add angulartics.google.tagmanager as a dependency for your app:

require ( 'angulartics' ) angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , require ( 'angulartics-google-tag-manager' ) ]);

Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.

bower

bower install angulartics-google-tag-manager

Add the <script> to your index.html :

< script src = "/bower_components/angulartics-google-analytics/dist/angulartics-google-analytics.min.js" > </ script >

Then add angulartics.google.tagmanager as a dependency for your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , 'angulartics.google.tagmanager' ]);

Google Tag Manager

Once you've installed Angulartics into your application, you'll need to perform some configuration in the Google Tag Manager interface. There are two ways to do this; using Google Tag Manager's import functionality, or by manually configuring the required components in Google Tag Manager. To do either, you will need Edit permissions in the Google Tag Manager Container you'd like to use.

Before beginning configuration, confirm which version of Google Analytics you're using in your application. A simple way to test this is to check the Google Analytics snippet, if there is one. If the code looks like the below, you're using Universal Analytics:

ga( 'create' , 'UA-XXXXXX-YY' , 'auto' ); ga( 'send' , 'pageview' );

Alternatively, if the snippet looks like the below, you've got Classic Analytics installed, which is in the process of being deprecated:

_gaq.push([ '_setAccount' , 'UA-XXXXXX-YY' ]); _gaq.push([ '_trackPageview' ]);

If possible, consider switching to Universal Analytics. If neither appear, or you do not have Google Analytics installed, use the Universal Analytics instructions.

Container Import Installation (recommended)

Determine which version of Google Analytics your site uses, Classic or Universal, and then locate the corresponding .json file in the /import directory. In Google Tag Manager, navigate to the Admin tab. Under the Container column, select Import Container. Click Choose Container File and select the .json file you selected. Select Merge from the radio selector beneath the Choose Container File button. Select Rename from the radio selector that appears beneath the Merge selector. Click Continue, then Confirm. Click the Variables tab in the left-side navigation. Scroll to the User-Defined Variables section at the bottom of the page and click the Google Analytics Tracking ID - Angulartics Variable. Edit the Value field by clicking on the Variable and replace it with your companies Google Analytics Tracking ID (a.k.a. UA Number). Save your changes.

Manual Installation

Universal Analytics

6 Variables

Naming and case must match.

Name: angulartics page path Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: content-name

Name: angulartics event category Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: target

Name: angulartics event action Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: action

Name: angulartics event label Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: target-properties

Name: angulartics event value Macro Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: value

Name: angulartics event interaction type Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: interaction-type

(OPTIONAL) angulartics user id Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: userId



2 Triggers

Name and case must match.

Name: Angulartics events Event: Custom Event Event name: interaction

Name: Angulartics pageviews Event: Custom Event Event name: content-view



2 Tags

Name and case must match.

Name: Angulartics Events Product: Google Analytics Type: Universal Analytics Tracking ID: YourGoogleAnalyticsID Track Type: Event Category: {{angulartics event category}} Action: {{angulartics event action}} Label: {{angulartics event label}} Value: {{angulartics event value}} Non-Interaction Hit: {{angulartics event interaction type}} More settings > Fields to Set > name: page , value: {{angulartics page path}} More settings > Fields to Set > name: cookieDomain , value: auto More settings > Fields to Set > name: userID , value: {{angulartics user id}} Fire On: Angulartics events

Name: Angulartics Pageviews Product: Google Analytics Type: Universal Analytics Tracking ID: YourGoogleAnalyticsID Track Type: Page View More settings > Field to Set > name: page , value: {{angulartics page path}} More settings > Field to Set > name: cookieDomain , value: auto More settings > Fields to Set > name: userID , value: {{angulartics user id}} Fire On: Angulartics pageviews



Classic Analytics

6 Variables

Naming and case must match.

Name: angulartics page path Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: content-name

Name: angulartics event category Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: target

Name: angulartics event action Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: action

Name: angulartics event label Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: target-properties

Name: angulartics event value Macro Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: value

Name: angulartics event interaction type Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: interaction-type



2 Triggers

Name and case must match.

Name: Angulartics events Event: Custom Event Event name: interaction

Name: Angulartics pageviews Event: Custom Event Event name: content-view



2 Tags

Name and case must match.

Name: Angulartics Events Product: Google Analytics Type: Classic Analytics Tracking ID: YourGoogleAnalyticsID Track Type: Event Category: {{angulartics event category}} Action: {{angulartics event action}} Label: {{angulartics event label}} Value: {{angulartics event value}} Non-Interaction Hit: {{angulartics event interaction type}} More settings > Basic Configuration > Virtual Page Path, value: angulartics page path More settings > Domains and Directories > Domain Name, value: YourDomainName Fire On: Angulartics events

Name: Angulartics Pageviews Product: Google Analytics Type: Universal Analytics Tracking ID: YourGoogleAnalyticsID Track Type: Page View More settings > Basic Configuration > Virtual Page Path, value: angulartics page path More settings > Domains and Directories > Domain Name, value: YourDomainName Fire On: Angulartics pageviews



Documentation

User ID Tracking

Universal Analytics, the newest version of Google Analytics, supports tracking users based of an ID that you provide. Typically, this ID is available after a user logs in to your application or service. Providing this ID allows Google Analytics to aggregate across multiple devices and browsers, providing a more holistic view of user interaction with your services. The documentation can provide more insight into the benefits of using the User ID feature. It also stipulates the following:

The uid parameter must be set on every hit sent to Google Analytics

sent to Google Analytics The uid should be a completely anonymous value, and cannot be a username, or any personally identifiable information (PII); if PII is found in a property, the property will be completely destroyed. This includes hashed email addresses .

. The uid parameter should only be set while the user is logged in; once logged out, it should not be set on any hits sent to Google Analytics

To configure User ID Tracking, set the $analyticsProvider.settings.ga.userId property to your provided User ID in the module configuration settings.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , 'angulartics.google.tagmanager' ]) .config([ '$analyticsProvider' , function ( $analyticsProvider ) { $analyticsProvider.settings.ga = { userId : myUserIdValue }; ... }]);

Alternatively, you may set your User ID by calling $analytics.setUsername() and providing it your userId

$analytics.setUsername(myUserIdValue);

Additional documentation is available on the Angulartics site.

Development

npm run build

License

MIT