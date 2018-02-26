Google Analytics plugin for Angulartics.
First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.
Then you can install this package either with
npm or with
bower.
npm install angulartics-google-analytics
Then add
angulartics.google.analytics as a dependency for your app:
require('angulartics')
angular.module('myApp', [
'angulartics',
require('angulartics-google-analytics')
]);
Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.
bower install angulartics-google-analytics
Add the
<script> to your
index.html:
<script src="/bower_components/angulartics-google-analytics/dist/angulartics-ga.min.js"></script>
Then add
angulartics.google.analytics as a dependency for your app:
angular.module('myApp', [
'angulartics',
'angulartics.google.analytics'
]);
The snippet code provided by Google Analytics does an automatic pageview hit, but this is already done by Angulartics (unless you disable it) so make sure to delete the tracking line:
...
ga('create', 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X', 'none'); // 'none' while you are working on localhost
ga('send', 'pageview'); // DELETE THIS LINE!
</script>
Done. Open your app, browse across the different routes and check the realtime GA dashboard to see the hits.
Documentation is available on the Angulartics site.
Module settings are done via the
$analyticsProvider.settings.ga property. The following are GA-specific properties:
transport
(Default:
undefined) -
sets the
transport property for the
ga function call. See the GA Transport Documentation for more information how to properly set this value. This should be a string.
npm run build