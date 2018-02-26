openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angulartics-google-analytics

by angulartics
0.5.0 (see all)

Google Analytics plugin for Angulartics

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.3K

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Google Analytics

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angulartics-google-analytics

NPM version NPM downloads Bower version Dependencies status MIT license Join the Slack chat Build Status

Google Analytics plugin for Angulartics.

Install

First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.

Then you can install this package either with npm or with bower.

npm

npm install angulartics-google-analytics

Then add angulartics.google.analytics as a dependency for your app:

require('angulartics')

angular.module('myApp', [
  'angulartics',
  require('angulartics-google-analytics')
]);

Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.

bower

bower install angulartics-google-analytics

Add the <script> to your index.html:

<script src="/bower_components/angulartics-google-analytics/dist/angulartics-ga.min.js"></script>

Then add angulartics.google.analytics as a dependency for your app:

angular.module('myApp', [
  'angulartics',
  'angulartics.google.analytics'
]);

Changes in the Google Analytics snippet

The snippet code provided by Google Analytics does an automatic pageview hit, but this is already done by Angulartics (unless you disable it) so make sure to delete the tracking line:

      ...
      ga('create', 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X', 'none'); // 'none' while you are working on localhost
      ga('send', 'pageview');  // DELETE THIS LINE!
    </script>

Done. Open your app, browse across the different routes and check the realtime GA dashboard to see the hits.

Documentation

Documentation is available on the Angulartics site.

Settings

Module settings are done via the $analyticsProvider.settings.ga property. The following are GA-specific properties:

  • transport (Default: undefined) - sets the transport property for the ga function call. See the GA Transport Documentation for more information how to properly set this value. This should be a string.

Development

npm run build

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nga
ngx-google-analyticsAn easy way to use and configure Google Analytics on Angular 6+ applications
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@dagonmetric/ng-log-firebase-analyticsGoogle Firebase Analytics integration of @DagonMetric / ng-log for Angular applications.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
532
angulartics2Vendor-agnostic analytics for Angular2 applications.
GitHub Stars
998
Weekly Downloads
42K
nga
ng-google-analyticsAngular plugin for track pages and events with Google Analytics.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
241
@impervaos/google-analytics-spaThis is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
110
angularticsAnalytics for AngularJS applications.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
See 30 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial