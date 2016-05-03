openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
afp

angulartics-facebook-pixel

by MooYeol Prescott Lee
0.2.0 (see all)

Facebook Pixel plugin for Angulartics

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

480

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angulartics-facebook-pixel

NPM version NPM downloads Bower version Dependencies status MIT license Join the Slack chat

Facebook Pixel plugin for Angulartics.

Install

First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.

Then you can install this package either with npm or with bower.

npm

npm install angulartics-facebook-pixel

Then add angulartics.facebook.pixel as a dependency for your app:

require('angulartics')

angular.module('myApp', [
  'angulartics', 
  require('angulartics-facebook-pixel')
]);

Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.

bower

bower install angulartics-facebook-pixel

Add the <script> to your index.html:

<script src="/bower_components/angulartics-facebook-pixel/dist/angulartics-facebook-pixel.min.js"></script>

Then add angulartics.facebook.pixel as a dependency for your app:

angular.module('myApp', [
  'angulartics', 
  'angulartics.facebook.pixel'
]);

Consider using Upgraded pixel tracking code

Facebook upgraded their pixel code which supports multiple PageViews. This is required when website uses Single Page Application.

If you want to track PageView correctly, Please consider using upgraded code (like below):

    <!-- Facebook Pixel Code -->
    <script>
      !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
              n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
        n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
        t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
              document,'script','//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
      fbq('init', YOUR_PIXEL_ID);
    </script>
    <noscript>
      <img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=YOUR_PIXEL_ID&ev=PageView&noscript=1">
    </noscript>
    <!-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->

Changes in the Facebook Pixel snippet

The snippet code provided by Facebook Pixel does an automatic pageview hit, but this is already done by Angulartics (unless you disable it) so make sure to delete the tracking line:

      ...
      fbq('init', '121732008170404');
      fbq('track', 'PageView'); // DELETE THIS LINE!
    </script>

Done. Open your app, browse across the different routes and check the Custom Audience Pixel page in Ads Manager to see the hits.

Facebook Pixel Helper (Chrome Extension)

The Facebook Pixel Helper is a troubleshooting tool that helps you validate your Facebook Conversion Pixel and Custom Audience Pixels.

You can use this helper to validate that PageView was sent to facebook correctly.

See details on Facebook Official Documentation, or Download directly on Chrome Webstore

Documentation

Documentation is available on the Angulartics site.

Development

npm run build

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial