Facebook Pixel plugin for Angulartics.

Install

First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.

Then you can install this package either with npm or with bower .

npm

npm install angulartics-facebook-pixel

Then add angulartics.facebook.pixel as a dependency for your app:

require ( 'angulartics' ) angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , require ( 'angulartics-facebook-pixel' ) ]);

Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.

bower

bower install angulartics-facebook-pixel

Add the <script> to your index.html :

< script src = "/bower_components/angulartics-facebook-pixel/dist/angulartics-facebook-pixel.min.js" > </ script >

Then add angulartics.facebook.pixel as a dependency for your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , 'angulartics.facebook.pixel' ]);

Consider using Upgraded pixel tracking code

Facebook upgraded their pixel code which supports multiple PageViews. This is required when website uses Single Page Application.

If you want to track PageView correctly, Please consider using upgraded code (like below):

< script > ! function ( f,b,e,v,n,t,s ) { if (f.fbq) return ;n=f.fbq= function ( ) {n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n, arguments ):n.queue.push( arguments )}; if (!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=! 0 ;n.version= '2.0' ;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=! 0 ; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[ 0 ];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}( window , document , 'script' , '//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js' ); fbq( 'init' , YOUR_PIXEL_ID); </ script > < noscript > < img height = "1" width = "1" style = "display:none" src = "https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=YOUR_PIXEL_ID&ev=PageView&noscript=1" > </ noscript >

Changes in the Facebook Pixel snippet

The snippet code provided by Facebook Pixel does an automatic pageview hit, but this is already done by Angulartics (unless you disable it) so make sure to delete the tracking line:

... fbq( 'init' , '121732008170404' ); fbq( 'track' , 'PageView' ); </ script >

Done. Open your app, browse across the different routes and check the Custom Audience Pixel page in Ads Manager to see the hits.

Facebook Pixel Helper (Chrome Extension)

The Facebook Pixel Helper is a troubleshooting tool that helps you validate your Facebook Conversion Pixel and Custom Audience Pixels.

You can use this helper to validate that PageView was sent to facebook correctly.

See details on Facebook Official Documentation, or Download directly on Chrome Webstore

Documentation

Documentation is available on the Angulartics site.

Development

npm run build

License

MIT