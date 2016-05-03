Facebook Pixel plugin for Angulartics.
First make sure you've read installation and setup instructions for Angulartics.
Then you can install this package either with
npm or with
bower.
npm install angulartics-facebook-pixel
Then add
angulartics.facebook.pixel as a dependency for your app:
require('angulartics')
angular.module('myApp', [
'angulartics',
require('angulartics-facebook-pixel')
]);
Please note that core Angulartics doesn't export the name yet, but it will once we move it into the new organization.
bower install angulartics-facebook-pixel
Add the
<script> to your
index.html:
<script src="/bower_components/angulartics-facebook-pixel/dist/angulartics-facebook-pixel.min.js"></script>
Then add
angulartics.facebook.pixel as a dependency for your app:
angular.module('myApp', [
'angulartics',
'angulartics.facebook.pixel'
]);
Facebook upgraded their pixel code which supports multiple PageViews. This is required when website uses Single Page Application.
If you want to track PageView correctly, Please consider using upgraded code (like below):
<!-- Facebook Pixel Code -->
<script>
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', YOUR_PIXEL_ID);
</script>
<noscript>
<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=YOUR_PIXEL_ID&ev=PageView&noscript=1">
</noscript>
<!-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->
The snippet code provided by Facebook Pixel does an automatic pageview hit, but this is already done by Angulartics (unless you disable it) so make sure to delete the tracking line:
...
fbq('init', '121732008170404');
fbq('track', 'PageView'); // DELETE THIS LINE!
</script>
Done. Open your app, browse across the different routes and check the Custom Audience Pixel page in Ads Manager to see the hits.
The Facebook Pixel Helper is a troubleshooting tool that helps you validate your Facebook Conversion Pixel and Custom Audience Pixels.
You can use this helper to validate that PageView was sent to facebook correctly.
See details on Facebook Official Documentation, or Download directly on Chrome Webstore
Documentation is available on the Angulartics site.
npm run build