angulartics

Vendor-agnostic analytics for AngularJS applications. angulartics.github.io

Please Read!

This is Angulartics, not Angularytics. There's been some complains about the unfortunate similarity in the names of both projects (this is actually a funny story), so we hear you guys and are making this clarification here. Just make sure Angulartics is the library you actually want to use, and if you work in a team, make sure this is the library they are using!

Install

npm

npm install angulartics

Bower

To install angulartics core module:

bower install angulartics

NuGet

**Note: we are dropping support for NuGet.

Full path tracking (for pages without a router)

Introduced in 0.15.19 - support websites that do not use Angular routes or states on every page and still want to track full paths. The modifications lead to the following behavior:

Viewing page http://host.com/routes#/route will be tracked as /routes#/route . The original version would only track the page as /route

The original version would only track the page as Viewing page http://host.com/noroutes will be tracked as /noroutes . This is useful for pages that do not contain Angular code besides initializing the base module.

This is useful for pages that do not contain Angular code besides initializing the base module. Viewing page http://host.com/routes2 that loads a default route and changes the path to http://host.com/routes2#/ will be tracked as /routes2#/ . This will only fire one pageview, whereas earlier versions would have fired two.

To enable this behavior, add the following to your configuration:

... var yourApp = angular.module( 'YourApp' , [ 'angulartics' , 'angulartics.google.analytics' ]) .config( function ($analyticsProvider) { $analyticsProvider.firstPageview( true ); $analyticsProvider.withAutoBase( true ); });

You can also use $analyticsProvider.withBase(true) instead of $analyticsProvider.withAutoBase(true) if you are using a <base> HTML tag.

Minimal setup

for Google Analytics

See angulartics-google-analytics documentation.

for Google Tag Manager (new interface)

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , 'angulartics.google.tagmanager' ])

Add the full tracking code from Google Tag Manager to the beginning of your body tag.

Setup listeners in Google Tag Manager

6 Variables

Naming and case must match.

angulartics page path Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: content-name angulartics event category Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: target angulartics event action Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: action angulartics event label Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: target-properties angulartics event value Macro Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: value angulartics event interaction type Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: interaction-type

2 Triggers

Name and case must match

Angulartics events Event: Custom Event Fire on: interaction Angulartics pageviews Event: Custom Event Fire on: content-view

Angulartics Events Product: Google Analytics Type: Universal Analytics Tracking ID: YourGoogleAnalyticsID Track Type: Event Category: {{angulartics event category}} Action: {{angulartics event action}} Label: {{angulartics event label}} Value: {{angulartics event value}} Non-Interaction Hit: {{angulartics event interaction type}} Fire On: Angulartics events Angulartics Pageviews Product: Google Analytics Type: Universal Analytics Tracking ID: YourGoogleAnalyticsID Track Type: Page View More settings > Field to Set > name: page, value: {{angulartics page path}} Fire On: Angulartics pageviews

for Google Tag Manager (old interface)

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'angulartics' , 'angulartics.google.tagmanager' ])

Add the full tracking code from Google Tag Manager to the beginning of your body tag.

Setup listeners in Google Tag Manager

6 Macros

Naming and case must match.

angulartics page path Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: content-name angulartics event category Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: target angulartics event action Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: action angulartics event label Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: target-properties angulartics event value Macro Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: value angulartics event interaction type Type: Data Layer Variable Data Layer Variable Name: interaction-type

2 Rules

Name and case must match

Angulartics events Condition: {{event}} equals interaction Angulartics pageviews Condition: {{event}} equals content-view

Angulartics Events Product: Google Analytics Type: Universal Analytics Tracking ID: YourGoogleAnalyticsID Track Type: Event Category: {{angulartics event category}} Action: {{angulartics event action}} Label: {{angulartics event label}} Value: {{angulartics event value}} Non-Interaction Hit: {{angulartics event interaction type}} Firing Rules: Angulartics events Angulartics Pageviews Product: Google Analytics Type: Universal Analytics Tracking ID: YourGoogleAnalyticsID Track Type: Page View More settings > Basic Configuration > Document Path: {{angulartics page path}} Firing Rules: Angulartics pageviews

for Piwik

See angulartics-piwik for more details.

for other providers

Browse the website for detailed instructions.

Supported providers

If there's no Angulartics plugin for your analytics vendor of choice, please feel free to write yours and PR' it! Here's how to do it.

Creating your own vendor plugin

Make sure you follow the Plugin contribution guidelines. You can also use any of the existing plugins as a starter template.

It's very easy to write your own plugin. First, create your module and inject $analyticsProvider :

angular.module( 'angulartics.myplugin' , [ 'angulartics' ]) .config([ '$analyticsProvider' , function ($analyticsProvider) {

Please follow the style angulartics.{vendorname} .

Next, you register either the page track function, event track function, or both. You do it by calling the registerPageTrack and registerEventTrack methods. Let's take a look at page tracking first:

$analyticsProvider.registerPageTrack( function (path) { }

By calling registerPageTrack , you tell Angulartics to invoke your function on $routeChangeSuccess or $stateChangeSuccess . Angulartics will send the new path as an argument.

$analyticsProvider.registerEventTrack( function (action, properties) {

This is very similar to page tracking. Angulartics will invoke your function every time the event ( analytics-on attribute) is fired, passing the action ( analytics-event attribute) and an object composed of any analytics-* attributes you put in the element.

If the analytics provider is created async, you can wrap you code with:

angulartics.waitForVendorApi( "var" , 1000 , function ( window . var ) { ... });

which will polls every 1000ms for window.var , and fire function(window.var) once window.var is not undefined . Calls made by $analytics will be buffered until function(window.var) fires.

You can also poll for window.var.subvar with:

angulartics.waitForVendorApi( "var" , 1000 , "subvar" , function ( window . var ) { ... });

Check out the bundled plugins as reference. If you still have any questions, feel free to email me or post an issue at GitHub!

Playing around

Opt-out settings

When working on a global product there are many countries who by default require the opt-out functionality of all analytics and tracking. These opt out settings are meant to aid with that. The developer mode simply cripples the library where as this actually disables the tracking so it can be turned on and off.

$analytics.setOptOut( true ); $analytics.setOptOut( false ); $analytics.getOptOut();

Disabling virtual pageview tracking

If you want to keep pageview tracking for its traditional meaning (whole page visits only), set virtualPageviews to false:

module.config( function ($analyticsProvider) { $analyticsProvider.virtualPageviews( false );

Disabling pageview tracking for specific routes

If you want to disable pageview tracking for specific routes, you can define a list of excluded routes (using strings or regular expressions):

module.config( function ($analyticsProvider) { $analyticsProvider.excludeRoutes([ '/abc' , '/def' ]);

Urls and routes that contain any of the strings or match any of the regular expressions will not trigger the pageview tracking.

Disabling tracking of specific query string keys

If you want to disable tracking for specific query string keys, you can define a list of both whitelisted and blacklisted keys (using strings or regular expressions):

module.config( function ($analyticsProvider) { $analyticsProvider.queryKeysWhitelist([/^utm_.*/]); $analyticsProvider.queryKeysBlacklist([ 'email' ,/^user/]);

Any query string key/value pairs will be filtered out of the URL sent to the tracking authority.

Blacklisting overrides Whitelisting.

Disabling tracking on $routeChangeSuccess

If you want to disable pageview tracking for the $routeChangeSuccess event, set trackRoutes to false:

module.config( function ($analyticsProvider) { $analyticsProvider.trackRoutes( false );

Disabling tracking on $stateChangeSuccess

If you want to disable pageview tracking for the $stateChangeSuccess event, set trackStates to false:

module.config( function ($analyticsProvider) { $analyticsProvider.trackStates( false );

Programmatic tracking

Use the $analytics service to emit pageview and event tracking:

module.controller( 'SampleCtrl' , function ($analytics) { $analytics.pageTrack( '/my/url' ); $analytics.eventTrack( 'eventName' ); $analytics.eventTrack( 'eventName' , { category: 'category' , label: 'label' });

Declarative tracking

Use analytics-on and analytics-event attributes for enabling event tracking on a specific HTML element:

< a href = "file.pdf" analytics-on = "click" analytics-if = "myScope.shouldTrack" analytics-event = "Download" > Download </ a >

analytics-on lets you specify the DOM event that triggers the event tracking; analytics-event is the event name to be sent.

analytics-if is a conditional check. If the attribute value evaluates to a falsey, the event will NOT be fired. Useful for user tracking opt-out, etc.

Additional properties (for example, category as required by GA) may be specified by adding analytics-* attributes:

< a href = "file.pdf" analytics-on = "click" analytics-event = "Download" analytics-category = "Content Actions" > Download </ a >

or setting analytics-properties :

< a href = "file.pdf" analytics-on = "click" analytics-event = "Download" analytics-properties = "{ category: 'Content Actions' }" > Download </ a >

Scroll tracking

You can use:

< div analytics-on = "scrollby" >

which will track an event when the element is scrolled to the top of the viewport. This relies on jQuery Waypoints which must be loaded:

< script src = "waypoints/waypoints.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "angulartics/dist/angulartics-scroll.min.js" > </ script >

The following module must be enabled as well:

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [..., 'angulartics.scroll' ])

You can pass extra options to Waypoints with scrollby-OPTION . For example, to track an event when the element is in the middle on the viewport:

<div analytics- on ="scrollby" scrollby- offset ="50%">

Waypoints is fired with the following options:

continuous: false , when jumping (for example with a URL anchor) passed several tracked elements, only the last one will fire an event

, when jumping (for example with a URL anchor) passed several tracked elements, only the last one will fire an event triggerOnce: true , the tracking event is only fired once for a given page

User tracking

You can assign user-related properties which will be sent along each page or event tracking thanks to:

$analytics .setAlias( alias ) $analytics .setUsername(username) $analytics .setUserProperties(properties) $analytics .setSuperProperties(properties)

Like $analytics.pageTrack() and $analytics.eventTrack() , the effect depends on the analytics provider (i.e. $analytics.register*() ). Not all of them implement those methods.

The Google Analytics module lets you call $analytics.setUsername(username) or set up $analyticsProvider.settings.ga.userId = 'username' .

Exception tracking

You can enable automatic exception tracking which decorates angular's $exceptionHandler and reports the exception to the analytics provider:

$analyticsProvider .trackExceptions( true )

Currently only the Google Analytics provider supports tracking exceptions, and it does so by reporting it as an event.

Developer mode

You can disable tracking with:

$analyticsProvider .developerMode( true );

You can also debug Angulartics by adding the following module:

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [..., 'angulartics.debug' ])

which will call console.log('Page|Event tracking: ', ...) accordingly.

What else?

See more docs and samples at http://angulartics.github.io.

Funny Story

Back in 2003 @mgonto and I were excited with Angular, doing a bunch of stuff. We had met each other at the Nardoz group and even crossed paths working for the same company. It turns out, both of us came up with the idea of building a module for analytics at the same time, without knowing about it. We even created our respective repos with just seconds of difference. Check that out yourselves by using the GitHub api and inspecting the creation date for this repo (at that time, this repo was under my username @luisfarzati, this is the original so it has the original creation date) and then Angularytics' creation date. Even our initial commits were about the same time.

To be honest, initially I thought he was just blatantly copycating the idea but then when I checked out the repo data, truth was his repo timestamp was even earlier than mine. So, technically, I copycated his idea. Of course I did not, that's the funny and weirdest thing of the story. Or perhaps, even weirder, is that we both chose almost the same exact name, only that @mgonto went with an additional Y.

We discussed about renaming one of our projects, we almost decided to play a Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock game to decide who keeps the original name, but both of us really liked our names. So we kept it that way.

Isn't the open source world crazy?

License

MIT