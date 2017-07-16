openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angularjs-social-login

by heresy
2.6.1 (see all)

Simple social authentication module for AngularJS applications.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AngularJS Social Login (socialLogin)

AngularJS Social Login Module is a simple client side authentication module which helps to authenticate your application using Google/Facebook/LinkedIN. It doesn't maintain any session, session between client application and server should be maintained by yourself after receiving user details from the provider.

Supported sites:

  • Google
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIN

Installation

via npm

npm install angularjs-social-login --save

via bower

bower install angularjs-social-login --save

configure installation

Include JS files:

<script src="bower_components/angularjs-social-login/angularjs-social-login.js"></script>

Then include socialLogin as a dependency for your app:

angular.module('myApp', ['socialLogin']);

Configuration

Example

app.config(function(socialProvider){
    socialProvider.setGoogleKey("YOUR GOOGLE CLIENT ID");
  socialProvider.setLinkedInKey("YOUR LINKEDIN CLIENT ID");
  socialProvider.setFbKey({appId: "YOUR FACEBOOK APP ID", apiVersion: "API VERSION"});
});

Usage

There are total three directives for handling Google, Facebook, LinkedIn authentication.

  • fbLogin (For Facebook)
  • gLogin (For Google)
  • linkedIn (For LinkedIn)

Methods

  • socialProvider.setGoogleKey("YOUR GOOGLE CLIENT ID")
  • socialProvider.setLinkedInKey("YOUR LINKEDIN CLIENT ID")
  • socialProvider.setFbKey("YOUR FACEBOOK APP ID")
  • $rootScope.$on('event:social-sign-in-success', function(event, userDetails){}) Braodcast event which will be triggered after successful authentication. userDetails is an Object consists of {name: <user_name>, email: <user_email>, imageUrl: <image_url>, uid: <UID by social vendor>, provider: <Google/Facebook/LinkedIN>, token: < accessToken for Facebook & google, no token for linkedIN>}, idToken: < google idToken >
  • socialLoginService.logout() For logout
  • $rootScope.$on('event:social-sign-out-success', function(event, logoutStatus){}) Braodcast event which will be triggered after successful logout.

Example

<button g-login type="button">Google Login</button>
<button linked-in type="button">LinkedIn Login</button>
<button fb-login type="button">facebook Login</button>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial