AngularJS Social Login (socialLogin)

AngularJS Social Login Module is a simple client side authentication module which helps to authenticate your application using Google/Facebook/LinkedIN. It doesn't maintain any session, session between client application and server should be maintained by yourself after receiving user details from the provider.

Supported sites:

Google

Facebook

LinkedIN

Installation

via npm

npm install angularjs-social-login --save

via bower

bower install angularjs-social-login --save

configure installation

Include JS files:

< script src = "bower_components/angularjs-social-login/angularjs-social-login.js" > </ script >

Then include socialLogin as a dependency for your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'socialLogin' ]);

Configuration

Example

app.config( function ( socialProvider ) { socialProvider.setGoogleKey( "YOUR GOOGLE CLIENT ID" ); socialProvider.setLinkedInKey( "YOUR LINKEDIN CLIENT ID" ); socialProvider.setFbKey({ appId : "YOUR FACEBOOK APP ID" , apiVersion : "API VERSION" }); });

Usage

There are total three directives for handling Google, Facebook, LinkedIn authentication.

fbLogin (For Facebook)

gLogin (For Google)

linkedIn (For LinkedIn)

Methods

socialProvider.setGoogleKey("YOUR GOOGLE CLIENT ID")

socialProvider.setLinkedInKey("YOUR LINKEDIN CLIENT ID")

socialProvider.setFbKey("YOUR FACEBOOK APP ID")

$rootScope.$on('event:social-sign-in-success', function(event, userDetails){}) Braodcast event which will be triggered after successful authentication. userDetails is an Object consists of {name: <user_name>, email: <user_email>, imageUrl: <image_url>, uid: <UID by social vendor>, provider: <Google/Facebook/LinkedIN>, token: < accessToken for Facebook & google, no token for linkedIN>}, idToken: < google idToken >

Braodcast event which will be triggered after successful authentication. is an consists of socialLoginService.logout() For logout

For logout $rootScope.$on('event:social-sign-out-success', function(event, logoutStatus){}) Braodcast event which will be triggered after successful logout.

Example