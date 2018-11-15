angular-seed — the seed for AngularJS apps
This project is an application skeleton for a typical AngularJS web app. You can use it to quickly bootstrap your angular webapp projects and dev environment for these projects.
The seed contains a sample AngularJS application and is preconfigured to install the AngularJS framework and a bunch of development and testing tools for instant web development gratification.
The seed app doesn't do much, just shows how to wire two controllers and views together.
To get you started you can simply clone the
angular-seed repository and install the dependencies:
You need git to clone the
angular-seed repository. You can get git from here.
We also use a number of Node.js tools to initialize and test
angular-seed. You must have Node.js
and its package manager (npm) installed. You can get them from here.
angular-seed
Clone the
angular-seed repository using git:
git clone https://github.com/angular/angular-seed.git
cd angular-seed
If you just want to start a new project without the
angular-seed commit history then you can do:
git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/angular/angular-seed.git <your-project-name>
The
depth=1 tells git to only pull down one commit worth of historical data.
We have two kinds of dependencies in this project: tools and AngularJS framework code. The tools help us manage and test the application.
npm, the Node package manager.
We have preconfigured
npm to automatically copy the downloaded AngularJS files to
app/lib so we
can simply do:
npm install
Behind the scenes this will also call
npm run copy-libs, which copies the AngularJS files and
other front end dependencies. After that, you should find out that you have two new directories in
your project.
node_modules - contains the npm packages for the tools we need
app/lib - contains the AngularJS framework files and other front end dependencies
Note copying the AngularJS files from
node_modules to
app/lib makes it easier to serve the
files by a web server.
We have preconfigured the project with a simple development web server. The simplest way to start this server is:
npm start
Now browse to the app at
localhost:8000/index.html.
app/ --> all of the source files for the application
app.css --> default stylesheet
core/ --> all app specific modules
version/ --> version related components
version.js --> version module declaration and basic "version" value service
version_test.js --> "version" value service tests
version-directive.js --> custom directive that returns the current app version
version-directive_test.js --> version directive tests
interpolate-filter.js --> custom interpolation filter
interpolate-filter_test.js --> interpolate filter tests
view1/ --> the view1 view template and logic
view1.html --> the partial template
view1.js --> the controller logic
view1_test.js --> tests of the controller
view2/ --> the view2 view template and logic
view2.html --> the partial template
view2.js --> the controller logic
view2_test.js --> tests of the controller
app.js --> main application module
index.html --> app layout file (the main html template file of the app)
index-async.html --> just like index.html, but loads js files asynchronously
e2e-tests/ --> end-to-end tests
protractor-conf.js --> Protractor config file
scenarios.js --> end-to-end scenarios to be run by Protractor
karma.conf.js --> config file for running unit tests with Karma
package.json --> Node.js specific metadata, including development tools dependencies
package-lock.json --> Npm specific metadata, including versions of installed development tools dependencies
There are two kinds of tests in the
angular-seed application: Unit tests and end-to-end tests.
The
angular-seed app comes preconfigured with unit tests. These are written in Jasmine,
which we run with the Karma test runner. We provide a Karma configuration file to run them.
karma.conf.js.
.spec.js suffix (e.g.
view1.spec.js).
The easiest way to run the unit tests is to use the supplied npm script:
npm test
This script will start the Karma test runner to execute the unit tests. Moreover, Karma will start watching the source and test files for changes and then re-run the tests whenever any of them changes. This is the recommended strategy; if your unit tests are being run every time you save a file then you receive instant feedback on any changes that break the expected code functionality.
You can also ask Karma to do a single run of the tests and then exit. This is useful if you want to check that a particular version of the code is operating as expected. The project contains a predefined script to do this:
npm run test-single-run
The
angular-seed app comes with end-to-end tests, again written in Jasmine. These tests
are run with the Protractor End-to-End test runner. It uses native events and has
special features for AngularJS applications.
e2e-tests/protractor-conf.js.
e2e-tests/scenarios.js.
Protractor simulates interaction with our web app and verifies that the application responds correctly. Therefore, our web server needs to be serving up the application, so that Protractor can interact with it.
Before starting Protractor, open a separate terminal window and run:
npm start
In addition, since Protractor is built upon WebDriver, we need to ensure that it is installed and
up-to-date. The
angular-seed project is configured to do this automatically before running the
end-to-end tests, so you don't need to worry about it. If you want to manually update the WebDriver,
you can run:
npm run update-webdriver
Once you have ensured that the development web server hosting our application is up and running, you can run the end-to-end tests using the supplied npm script:
npm run protractor
This script will execute the end-to-end tests against the application being hosted on the development server.
Note:
Under the hood, Protractor uses the Selenium Standalone Server, which in turn requires
the Java Development Kit (JDK) to be installed on your local machine. Check this by running
java -version from the command line.
If JDK is not already installed, you can download it here.
Since the AngularJS framework library code and tools are acquired through package managers (e.g. npm) you can use these tools to easily update the dependencies. Simply run the preconfigured script:
npm run update-deps
This will call
npm update and
npm run copy-libs, which in turn will find and install the latest
versions that match the version ranges specified in the
package.json file.
If you want to update a dependency to a version newer than what the specificed range would permit,
you can change the version range in
package.json and then run
npm run update-deps as usual.
The
angular-seed project supports loading the framework and application scripts asynchronously.
The special
index-async.html is designed to support this style of loading. For it to work you must
inject a piece of AngularJS JavaScript into the HTML page. The project has a predefined script to help
do this:
npm run update-index-async
This will copy the contents of the
angular-loader.js library file into the
index-async.html
page. You can run this every time you update the version of AngularJS that you are using.
While AngularJS is client-side-only technology and it is possible to create AngularJS web apps that
do not require a backend server at all, we recommend serving the project files using a local
web server during development to avoid issues with security restrictions (sandbox) in browsers. The
sandbox implementation varies between browsers, but quite often prevents things like cookies, XHR,
etc to function properly when an HTML page is opened via the
file:// scheme instead of
http://.
The
angular-seed project comes preconfigured with a local development web server. It is a Node.js
tool called http-server. You can start this web server with
npm start, but you may
choose to install the tool globally:
sudo npm install -g http-server
Then you can start your own development web server to serve static files from any folder by running:
http-server -a localhost -p 8000
Alternatively, you can choose to configure your own web server, such as Apache or Nginx. Just
configure your server to serve the files under the
app/ directory.
This really depends on how complex your app is and the overall infrastructure of your system, but
the general rule is that all you need in production are the files under the
app/ directory.
Everything else should be omitted.
AngularJS apps are really just a bunch of static HTML, CSS and JavaScript files that need to be hosted somewhere they can be accessed by browsers.
If your AngularJS app is talking to the backend server via XHR or other means, you need to figure out what is the best way to host the static files to comply with the same origin policy if applicable. Usually this is done by hosting the files by the backend server or through reverse-proxying the backend server(s) and web server(s).
Travis CI is a continuous integration service, which can monitor GitHub for new commits to
your repository and execute scripts such as building the app or running tests. The
angular-seed
project contains a Travis configuration file,
.travis.yml, which will cause Travis to run your
tests when you push to GitHub.
You will need to enable the integration between Travis and GitHub. See the Travis website for instructions on how to do this.
For more information on AngularJS please check out angularjs.org.