A resource factory inspired by $resource from AngularJS and Misko's recommendation.
This library is not a drop in replacement for $resource. There are significant differences that you should be aware of:
get and
query return $q promises, not an instance or array that will be populated. To gain access to the results you
should use the promise
then function.
We don't return an array. We return promises not arrays or objects that get filled in later.
If you need access to the array in your JS code you can use the promise
then function:
Book.query({title: 'Moby Dick'}).then(function (books) {
$scope.books = books;
});
You can inject the
railsSerializerProvider into your application config function and override the
underscore
and
camelize functions:
angular.module('app').config(["railsSerializerProvider", function(railsSerializerProvider) {
railsSerializerProvider.underscore(angular.identity).camelize(angular.identity);
}]);
Add this line to your application's Gemfile to use the latest stable version:
gem 'angularjs-rails-resource', '~> 2.0.0'
Include the javascript somewhere in your asset pipeline:
//= require angularjs/rails/resource
To add extensions just add additional requires:
//= require angularjs/rails/resource/extensions/snapshots
Install via npm:
npm install angularjs-rails-resource
Install via Bower:
bower install angularjs-rails-resource --save
If you aren't using the Rails asset pipeline you can download the combined angularjs-rails-resource.js or angularjs-rails-resource.min.js.
You can also use Bower to install
angularjs-rails-resource.
As much as possible we will try to adhere to the SemVer guidelines on release numbering.
The master branch may contain work in progress and should not be considered stable.
Release branches should remain stable but it is always best to rely on the ruby gem release versions as the most stable versions.
Make sure to check the CHANGELOG for any breaking changes between releases.
There are a lot of different ways that you can use the resources and we try not to force you into any specific pattern. All of the functionality is packed in an AngularJS module named "rails" so make sure that your modules depend on that module for the dependency injection to work properly.
There are multiple ways that you can set up define new resources in your application.
Similar to $resource, we provide a
railsResourceFactory(config) function that takes a config object with the configuration
settings for the new resource. The factory function returns a new class that is extended from RailsResource.
angular.module('book.services', ['rails']);
angular.module('book.services').factory('Book', ['railsResourceFactory', function (railsResourceFactory) {
return railsResourceFactory({
url: '/books',
name: 'book'
});
}]);
We also expose the RailsResource as base class that you can extend to create your own resource classes. Extending the RailsResource class directly gives you a bit more flexibility to add custom constructor code. There are probably ten different ways to extend the class but the two that we intend to be used are through CoffeeScript or through the same logic that the factory function uses.
To allow better integration with CoffeeScript, we expose the RailsResource as a base class that can be extended to create
resource classes. When extending RailsResource you should use the
@configure function to set configuration
properties for the resource. You can call
@configure multiple times to set additional properties as well.
class Book extends RailsResource
@configure url: '/books', name: 'book'
class Encyclopedia extends Book
@configure url: '/encyclopedias', name: 'encyclopedia'
NOTE: Always call
@configure() in subclasses, even when no configuration is required.
This is important to prevent overriding the parent's configuration with interceptors, etc (especially when using a module mixin pattern).
Since the purpose of exposing the RailsResource was to allow for CoffeeScript users to create classes from it the JavaScript way
is basically just the same as the generated CoffeeScript code. The
RailsResource.extendTo function is a modification
of the
__extends function that CoffeeScript generates.
function Resource() {
Resource.__super__.constructor.apply(this, arguments);
}
RailsResource.extendTo(Resource);
Resource.configure(config);
The code currently does not export any module information but it can be imported using the 'load with side-effects' method. This efectively runs through the code and makes the whole module available. Because we don't have an export to assign the name 'rails' to a variable, we call in the angular module as a string, for example :
// Import angular
import angular from 'angular';
import 'angular-animate'
import 'angular-aria'
// Materail Design lib
import material from 'angular-material';
// Router
import angularUIRouter from 'angular-ui-router';
import ngTokenAuth from 'ng-token-auth';
// Note no 'from'
import 'angularjs-rails-resource';
import Configurations from './configuration/module';
import SignIn from './devise/signIn/module';
import Models from './model/module';
const testAppModule = angular.module( 'testApp',
[ material,
ngTokenAuth,
ngStorage.name,
angularUIRouter,
'rails'
])
If you use ES6 classes to set up the model, the railsResourceFactory should be returned from the constructor, for example :
class Client {
constructor(railsResourceFactory,){
return railsResourceFactory({
url: "/clients",
name: "client"
});
}
clientMethod1(){
};
clientMethod2(){
};
}
Client.$inject = ['railsResourceFactory'];
export default Client
The model classes can then be gathered up in a separate module.js or index.js file, for example :
import Client from './Client'
import User from './User'
import Blog from './Blog'
export default angular
.module('model', [])
.service('Client', Client)
.service('User', User)
.service('Blog', Blog)
angular.module('book.controllers').controller('BookShelfCtrl', ['$scope', 'Book', function ($scope, Book) {
$scope.searching = true;
$scope.books = [];
// Find all books matching the title
Book.query({ title: title }).then(function (results) {
$scope.books = results;
$scope.searching = false;
}, function (error) {
// do something about the error
$scope.searching = false;
});
// Find a single book and update it
Book.get(1234).then(function (book) {
book.lastViewed = new Date();
book.update();
});
// Create a book and save it
new Book({
title: 'Gardens of the Moon',
author: 'Steven Erikson',
isbn: '0-553-81957-7'
}).create();
}]);
When defining a resource, you can pass a custom serializer using the
serializer configuration option to
alter the behavior of the object serialization.
Author = railsResourceFactory({
url: '/authors',
name: 'author',
serializer: railsSerializer(function () {
this.exclude('birthDate', 'books');
this.nestedAttribute('books');
this.resource('books', 'Book');
})
});
You can also specify a serializer as a factory and inject it as a dependency.
angular.module('rails').factory('BookSerializer', function (railsSerializer) {
return railsSerializer(function () {
this.exclude('publicationDate', 'relatedBooks');
this.rename('ISBN', 'isbn');
this.nestedAttribute('chapters', 'notes');
this.serializeWith('chapters', 'ChapterSerializer');
this.add('numChapters', function (book) {
return book.chapters.length;
});
});
});
Book = railsResourceFactory({
url: '/books',
name: 'book',
serializer: 'BookSerializer'
});
The following configuration options are available for customizing resources. Each of the configuration options can be passed as part of an object
to the
railsResourceFactory function or to the resource's
configure function. The
configure function
defined on the resource can be called multiple times to adjust properties as needed.
Deprecated:
NOTE: The names should be specified using camel case when using the key transformations because that happens before the root wrapping by default. For example, you should specify "publishingCompany" and "publishingCompanies" instead of "publishing_company" and "publishing_companies".
RailsResource can be injected as
RailsResourceProvider into your app's config method to configure defaults for all the resources application-wide.
The individual resource configuration takes precedence over application-wide default configuration values.
Each configuration option listed is exposed as a method on the provider that takes the configuration value as the parameter and returns the provider to allow method chaining.
For example, to turn off the root wrapping application-wide and set the update method to PATCH:
app.config(function (RailsResourceProvider) {
RailsResourceProvider.rootWrapping(false).updateMethod('patch');
);
The URL can be specified as one of three ways:
function (context) - You can pass your own custom function that converts a context variable into a url string
basic string - A string without any expression variables will be treated as a base URL and assumed that instance requests should append id to the end.
AngularJS expression - An expression url is evaluated at run time based on the given context for non-instance methods or the instance itself. For example, given the url expression:
/stores/{{storeId}}/items/{{id}}
Item.query({category: 'Software'}, {storeId: 123}) // would generate a GET to /stores/123/items?category=Software
Item.get({storeId: 123, id: 1}) // would generate a GET to /stores/123/items/1
new Item({store: 123}).create() // would generate a POST to /stores/123/items
new Item({id: 1, storeId: 123}).update() // would generate a PUT to /stores/123/items/1
$http documentation describes the promise data very well so I highly recommend reading that.
In addition to the fields listed in the $http documentation an additional field named originalData is added to the response object to keep track of what the field was originally pointing to. The originalData is not a deep copy, it just ensures that if response.data is reassigned that there's still a pointer to the original response.data object.
The promises returned from this library have an extra
abort function defined that will allow you to cancel an outstanding request. Canceling the request will trigger timeout on
$http which will in turn reject the outstanding promise. We wrap the
$q promise to ensure that every time you chain the promise we re-add the
abort function to the new promise.
For example, the following code would abort the query request after the 5 second timeout:
var promise = Item.query({category: 'Software'}, {storeId: 123});
$timeout(promise.abort, 5000);
RailsResources have the following class methods available.
Constructor(data) - The Resource object can act as a constructor function for use with the JavaScript
new keyword.
configure(options) - Change one or more configuration option for a resource.
extendTo(child) - Modifies the child to be a subclass of a RailsResource. This can be used to create multiple levels of inheritance. See RailsResource extension for more information
include(...module) - Includes a mixin module into the resource. See Mixins for more information
setUrl(url) - Updates the url for the resource, same as calling
configure({url: url})
$url(context, path) - Returns the resource URL using the given context with the optional path appended if provided.
query(queryParams, context) - Executes a GET request against the resource's base url (e.g. /books).
get(context) - Executes a GET request against the resource's url (e.g. /books/1234).
$get(customUrl, queryParams) - Executes a GET request against the given URL.
$post/$put/$patch(customUrl, data, resourceConfigOverrides, queryParams) - Serializes the data parameter using the Resource's normal serialization process and submits the result as a POST / PUT / PATCH to the given URL.
skipRequestProcessing flag. This also bypasses the entire pre-request interceptor chain.
$delete(customUrl, queryParams) - Executes a DELETE to a custom URL. The main difference between this and $http.delete is that a server response that contains a body will be deserialized using the normal Resource deserialization process.
$http(httpConfig, context, resourceConfigOverrides) - Executes an HTTP operation specified by the config. The request data is serialized and root wrapped (if configured). The response data is unwrapped (if configured) and deserialized and copied to the context object if specified.
skipRequestProcessing flag. This also bypasses the entire pre-request interceptor chain.
addInterceptor(interceptor) - Adds an interceptor to the resource class.
intercept(phase, callback) - Creates an interceptor for the specified phase and adds it to the resource's interceptor list. The callback function will be executed when the interceptor phase is run. If the callback function returns a value that will take the place of the value going forward in the promise chain.
interceptBeforeRequest(callback) - Shortcut for intercept('beforeRequest', callback)
interceptBeforeRequestWrapping(callback) - Shortcut for intercept('beforeRequestWrapping', callback)
interceptRequest(callback) - Shortcut for intercept('request', callback)
interceptBeforeResponse(callback) - Shortcut for intercept('beforeResponse', callback)
interceptBeforeResponseDeserialize(callback) - Shortcut for intercept('beforeResponseDeserialize', callback)
interceptResponse - Shortcut for intercept('response', callback)
interceptAfterResponse - Shortcut for intercept('afterResponse', callback)
Deprecated
beforeRequest(fn(data, resource)) - See Interceptors for more information. The function is called prior to the serialization process so the data passed to the function is still a Resource instance as long as another transformation function has not returned a new object to serialize.
* fn(data, resource) {function} - The function to add as a transformer.
* **data** {object} - The data being serialized
* **resource** {Resource class} - The Resource class that is calling the function
* **returns** {object | undefined} - If the function returns a new object that object will instead be used for serialization.
beforeResponse(fn(data, resource, context)) - See Interceptors for more information. The function is called after the response data has been unwrapped and deserialized.
afterResponse(fn(data, resource, context)) - See Interceptors for more information. This function is called after all internal processing and beforeResponse callbacks have been completed.
afterDeserialize(fn(data, resource, context)) - See Interceptors for more information. This function is called after a resource (including assocations) has been deserialized.
The instance methods can be used on any instance (created manually or returned in a promise response) of a resource. All of the instance methods will update the instance in-place on response and will resolve the promise with the current instance.
$url(path) - Returns this Resource instance's URL with the optional path appended if provided.
get() - Refreshes the instance from the server.
create() - Submits the resource instance to the resource's base URL (e.g. /books) using a POST
update() - Submits the resource instance to the resource's URL (e.g. /books/1234) using a PUT
save() - Calls
create if
isNew returns true, otherwise it calls
update.
remove(), delete() - Executes an HTTP DELETE against the resource's URL (e.g. /books/1234)
$http(httpConfig, resourceConfigOverrides) - Executes class method $http with the resource instance as the operation context.
$post(customUrl, context, queryParams), $put(customUrl, context, queryParams), $patch(customUrl, context, queryParams) - Serializes and submits the instance using an HTTP POST/PUT/PATCH to the given URL.
$delete(customUrl, queryParams) - Executes a DELETE to a custom URL. The main difference between this and $http.delete is that a server response that contains a body will be deserialized using the normal Resource deserialization process.
Out of the box, resources serialize all available keys and transform key names between camel case and underscores to match Ruby conventions. However, that basic serialization often isn't ideal in every situation. With the serializers users can define customizations that dictate how serialization and deserialization is performed. Users can: rename attributes, specify extra attributes, exclude attributes with the ability to exclude all attributes by default and only serialize ones explicitly allowed, specify other serializers to use for an attribute and even specify that an attribute is a nested resource.
AngularJS automatically excludes all attribute keys that begin with $ in their toJson code.
The
railsSerializer function takes a customizer function that is called on create within the context of the constructed Serializer.
From within the customizer function you can call customization functions that affect what gets serialized and how or override the default options.
Serializers have the following available configuration options:
railsSerializer can be injected as
railsSerializerProvider into your app's config method to configure defaults for all the serializers application-wide.
Each configuration option listed is exposed as a method on the provider that takes the configuration value as the parameter and returns the provider to allow method chaining.
The customizer function passed to the railsSerializer has available to it the following methods for altering the serialization of an object. None of these methods support nested attribute names (e.g.
'books.publicationDate'), in order to customize the serialization of the
books objects you would need to specify a custom serializer for the
books attribute.
exclude (attributeName...) - Accepts a variable list of attribute names to exclude from JSON serialization. This has no impact on what is deserialized from the server.
only (attributeName...) - Accepts a variable list of attribute names that should be included in JSON serialization. This has no impact on what is deserialized from the server. Using this method will by default exclude all other attributes and only the ones explicitly included using
only will be serialized.
rename (javascriptName, jsonName) - Specifies a custom name mapping for an attribute. On serializing to JSON the
jsonName will be used. On deserialization, if
jsonName is seen then it will be renamed as javascriptName in the resulting resource. Right now it is still passed to underscore so you could do 'publicationDate' -> 'releaseDate' and it will still underscore as release_date. However, that may be changed to prevent underscore from breaking some custom name that it doesn't handle properly.
nestedAttribute (attributeName...) - This is a shortcut for rename that allows you to specify a variable number of attributes that should all be renamed to
_attributes to work with the Rails nested_attributes feature. This does not perform any additional logic to accommodate specifying the
_destroy property.
resource (attributeName, resource, serializer) - Specifies an attribute that is a nested resource within the parent object. Nested resources do not imply nested attributes, if you want both you still have to specify call
nestedAttribute as well. A nested resource serves two purposes. First, it defines the resource that should be used when constructing resources from the server. Second, it specifies how the nested object should be serialized. An optional third parameter
serializer is available to override the serialization logic of the resource in case you need to serialize it differently in multiple contexts.
add (attributeName, value) - Allows custom attribute creation as part of the serialization to JSON. The parameter
value can be defined as function that takes a parameter of the containing object and returns a value that should be included in the JSON.
serializeWith (attributeName, serializer) - Specifies a custom serializer that should be used for the attribute. The serializer can be specified either as a
string reference to a registered service or as a Serializer constructor returned from
railsSerializer
polymorphic (attributeName...) - Specifies a polymorphic association according to Rails' standards. Polymorphic associations have a
{name}_id and
{name}_type columns in the database. The
{name}_type attribute will specify which resource will be used to serialize and deserialize the data.
The serializers are defined using mostly instance prototype methods. For information on those methods please see the inline documentation. There are however a couple of class methods that are also defined to expose underscore, camelize, and pluralize. Those functions are set to the value specified by the configuration options sent to the serializer.
The entire request / response processing is configured as a $q promise chain. Interceptors allow inserting additional synchronous or asynchronous processing at various phases in the request / response cycle. The flexibility of the synchronous or asynchronous promise resolution allows any number of customizations to be built. For instance, on response you could load additional data before returning that the current response is complete. Or, you could listen to multiple phases and set a flag that a save operation is in progress in
beforeRequest and then in
afterResponse and
afterResponseError you could clear the flag.
Interceptors are similar in design to the $http interceptors. You can add interceptors via the
RailsResource.addInterceptor method or by explicitly adding them to the
interceptors array on the on the resource
config object. When you add the interceptor, you can add it using either the interceptor service factory name or the object reference. An interceptor should contain a set of keys representing one of the valid phases and the callback function for the phase.
There are several phases for both request and response to give users and mixins more flexibility for exactly where they want to insert a customization. Each phase also has a corresponding error phase which is the phase name appended with Error (e.g. beforeResponse and beforeResponseError). The error phases receive the current rejection value which in most cases would be the error returned from $http. Since these are $q promises, your interceptor can decide whether or not to propagate the error or recover from it. If you want to propagate the error, you must return a
$q.reject(reason) result. Otherwise any value you return will be treated as a successful value to use for the rest of the chain. For instance, in the
beforeResponseError phase you could attempt to recover by using an alternate URL for the request data and return the new promise as the result.
Each request phase interceptor is called with the $http config object, the resource constructor, and if applicable the resource instance. The interceptor is free to modify the config or create a new one. The interceptor function must return a valid $http config or a promise that will eventually resolve to a config object.
The valid request phases are:
The beforeResponse and response interceptors are called with the $http response object, the resource constructor, and if applicable the resource instance. The afterResponse interceptors are typically called with the response data instead of the full response object unless the config option fullResponse has been set to true. Like the request interceptor callbacks the response callbacks can manipulate the data or return new data. The interceptor function must return
The valid response phases are:
- resource instance: When fullResponse is false and the operation was called on a resource instance.
- response data: When fullResponse is false and the operation was called on the resource class.
- $http response: When fullResponse is true
angular.module('rails').factory('saveIndicatorInterceptor', function () {
return {
'beforeRequest': function (httpConfig, resourceConstructor, context) {
if (context && (httpConfig.method === 'post' || httpConfig.method === 'put')) {
context.savePending = true;
}
return httpConfig;
},
'afterResponse': function (result, resourceConstructor, context) {
if (context) {
context.savePending = false;
}
return result;
},
'afterResponseError': function (rejection, resourceConstructor, context) {
if (context) {
context.savePending = false;
}
return $q.reject(rejection);
}
};
});
The transformers and interceptors can be specified using an array containing transformer/interceptor functions or strings that can be resolved using Angular's DI. The transformers / interceptors concept was prior to the serializers but we kept the API available because there may be use cases that can be accomplished with these but not the serializers.
Transformer functions are called to transform the data before we send it to $http for POST/PUT.
A transformer function is called with two parameters:
A transformer function must return the data. This is to allow transformers to return entirely new objects in place of the current data (such as root wrapping).
The resource also exposes a class method
beforeRequest(fn) that accepts a function to execute and automatically wraps it as a transformer and appends it
to the list of transformers for the resource class. The function passed to
beforeRequest is called with the same two parameters. One difference
is that the functions are not required to return the data, though they still can if they need to return a new object. See example.
Interceptor functions utilize $q promises to process the data returned from the server.
The interceptor is called with the promise returned from $http and is expected to return a promise for chaining. The promise passed to each interceptor contains two additional properties:
Each interceptor promise is expected to return the response or a $q.reject. See Promises for more information about the promise data.
The resource also exposes a class method
beforeResponse(fn) that accepts a function to execute and automatically wraps it as an interceptor and appends it
to the list of interceptors for the resource class. Functions added with
beforeResponse don't need to know anything about promises since they are automatically wrapped
as an interceptor.
After response interceptors are called after all processing and response interceptors have completed. An after response interceptor is analogous to chaining a promise after the resource method call but is instead for all methods.
The after response interceptors are called with the final processing promise and is expected to return a promise for chaining. The promise is resolved with the result of the operation which will be either a resource instance or an array of resource instances. The promise passed to the interceptor has the following additional property:
The resource also exposes a class method
afterResponse(fn) that accepts a function to execute and automatically wraps it as an interceptor and appends it
to the list of after response interceptors for the resource class. Functions added with
afterResponse don't need to know anything about promises since they are automatically wrapped
as an interceptor.
The ability to add a Mixin to a RailsResource is modeled after the example code in in the Classes chapter of The Little Book on CoffeeScript.
RailsResource provides two methods:
When you call
extend or
include the mixin will be added to the resource. If your mixin provides
one of the callback methods (
extended or
included) then those methods will be called when the mixin
is added. One additional change from the normal mixin behavior is that your mixins can implement an additional
configure
function that will be called whenever the resource's
configure function is called. That way the mixin can provide
additional configuration options.
Extensions are provided mixins that follow specific naming pattern to make it easier to include them by a shortened name.
The available extension names are:
To include an extension, you have to first include the extension in your project. You then need to add the extension to the in one of the following ways to RailsResource:
RailsResourceProvider.extensions - adds the extension to all RailsResources within the application.
app.config(function (RailsResourceProvider) {
RailsResourceProvider.extensions('snapshots');
});
The
extensions configuration option adds the extension to a single RailsResource
Book = railsResourceFactory({
url: '/books',
name: 'book',
extensions: ['snapshots']
});
class Book extends RailsResource
@configure url: '/books', name: 'book', extensions: ['snapshots']
RailsResource.extend - explicitly include the extension as a module
Book = railsResourceFactory({ url: '/books', name: 'book' });
// by name
Book.extend('RailsResourceSnapshotsMixin');
// or by injected reference
Book.extend(RailsResourceSnapshotsMixin);
class Book extends RailsResource
@configure url: '/books', name: 'book'
@extend 'RailsResourceSnapshotsMixin'
Snapshots allow you to save off the state of the resource at a specific point in time and if need be roll back to one of the saved snapshots and yes, you can create as many snapshots as you want.
Snapshots serialize the resource instance and save off a copy of the serialized data in the
$$snapshots array on the instance.
If you use a custom serialization options to control what is sent to the server you may want to consider whether or not you want to use
different serialization options. If so, you can specify an specific serializer for snapshots using the
snapshotSerializer configuration
option.
Calling
save,
create,
update, or
delete/
remove on a resource instance
will remove all snapshots when the operation completes successfully.
Creating a snapshot is easy, just call the
snapshot function. You can pass an optional callback function to
snapshot to perform
additional custom operations after the rollback is complete. The callback function is specific to each snapshot version created so make sure you pass it every
time if it's a callback you always want called.
So you want to undo changes to the resource? There are two methods you can use to roll back the resource to a previous snapshot version
rollback
and
rollbackTo. Each method will:
snapshot in the context of the resource instance.
rollback(numVersions) allows you to roll back the resource. If you do not specify
numVersions then a resource is rolled back to the last
snapshot version.
numVersions can be used to roll back further than the last snapshot version based on the following rules:
numVersions is undefined or 0 then a single version is rolled back.
numVersions exceeds the stored number of snapshots then the resource is rolled back to the first snapshot version.
numVersions is less than 0 then the resource is rolled back to the first snapshot version.
numVersions represents the nth version from the last snapshot version (similar to calling rollback
numVersions times).
rollbackTo(snapshotVersion) allows you to roll back the resource to a specific snapshot version.
snapshotVersion is greater than the number of versions then the last snapshot version will be used.
snapshotVersion is less than 0 then the resource will be rolled back to the first version.
unsnappedChanges() checks to see if the resource has been changed since its last snapshot
true
angular.equals match the latest snapshot, returns
false;
otherwise, returns
true
angular.equals does not consider $-prefixed properties)
The tests are written using Jasmine and are run using Karma.
Running the tests should be as simple as following the instructions
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Added some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Copyright (c) 2012 - 2017 FineLine Prototyping, Inc.
MIT License
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.