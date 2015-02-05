##Angular.js Directives for nvd3.js, d3.js charts

< nvd3-line-chart data = "exampleData" width = "600" height = "350" showXAxis = "true" showYAxis = "true" xAxisTickFormat = "xAxisTickFormat_Date_Format()" yAxisTickFormat = "yAxisFormatFunction()" > </ nvd3-line-chart >

< nvd3-stacked-area-chart data = "exampleData" width = "600" height = "350" showXAxis = "true" showYAxis = "true" xAxisTickFormat = "xAxisTickFormat()" > </ nvd3-stacked-area-chart >

More Examples

Basic Quick Start

1. Install dependencies in your application with bower

Install these if you don't already have it.

bower install angular --save

bower install d3 --save

bower install nvd3 --save

bower install angularjs-nvd3-directives --save

2. Create basic Angular.js application

Create a html page and start with the following code. For d3.js it is important that the page include <meta charset="utf-8"> , otherwise you will get error messages about special characters.

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" >

Include the downloaded dependencies in the <head> section of the html.

< script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/d3/d3.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/nvd3/nv.d3.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angularjs-nvd3-directives/dist/angularjs-nvd3-directives.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/nvd3/nv.d3.css" />

Create a <script> block for the angular application

< script > var app = angular.module( "nvd3TestApp" , [ 'nvd3ChartDirectives' ]); function ExampleCtrl ($scope) { $scope.exampleData = [ { "key" : "Series 1" , "values" : [ [ 1025409600000 , 0 ] , [ 1028088000000 , -6.3382185140371 ] , [ 1030766400000 , -5.9507873460847 ] , [ 1033358400000 , -11.569146943813 ] , [ 1036040400000 , -5.4767332317425 ] , [ 1038632400000 , 0.50794682203014 ] , [ 1041310800000 , -5.5310285460542 ] , [ 1043989200000 , -5.7838296963382 ] , [ 1046408400000 , -7.3249341615649 ] , [ 1049086800000 , -6.7078630712489 ] , [ 1051675200000 , 0.44227126150934 ] , [ 1054353600000 , 7.2481659343222 ] , [ 1056945600000 , 9.2512381306992 ] , [ 1059624000000 , 11.341210982529 ] , [ 1062302400000 , 14.734820409020 ] , [ 1064894400000 , 12.387148007542 ] , [ 1067576400000 , 18.436471461827 ] , [ 1070168400000 , 19.830742266977 ] , [ 1072846800000 , 22.643205829887 ] , [ 1075525200000 , 26.743156781239 ] , [ 1078030800000 , 29.597478802228 ] , [ 1080709200000 , 30.831697585341 ] , [ 1083297600000 , 28.054068024708 ] , [ 1085976000000 , 29.294079423832 ] , [ 1088568000000 , 30.269264061274 ] , [ 1091246400000 , 24.934526898906 ] , [ 1093924800000 , 24.265982759406 ] , [ 1096516800000 , 27.217794897473 ] , [ 1099195200000 , 30.802601992077 ] , [ 1101790800000 , 36.331003758254 ] , [ 1104469200000 , 43.142498700060 ] , [ 1107147600000 , 40.558263931958 ] , [ 1109566800000 , 42.543622385800 ] , [ 1112245200000 , 41.683584710331 ] , [ 1114833600000 , 36.375367302328 ] , [ 1117512000000 , 40.719688980730 ] , [ 1120104000000 , 43.897963036919 ] , [ 1122782400000 , 49.797033975368 ] , [ 1125460800000 , 47.085993935989 ] , [ 1128052800000 , 46.601972859745 ] , [ 1130734800000 , 41.567784572762 ] , [ 1133326800000 , 47.296923737245 ] , [ 1136005200000 , 47.642969612080 ] , [ 1138683600000 , 50.781515820954 ] , [ 1141102800000 , 52.600229204305 ] , [ 1143781200000 , 55.599684490628 ] , [ 1146369600000 , 57.920388436633 ] , [ 1149048000000 , 53.503593218971 ] , [ 1151640000000 , 53.522973979964 ] , [ 1154318400000 , 49.846822298548 ] , [ 1156996800000 , 54.721341614650 ] , [ 1159588800000 , 58.186236223191 ] , [ 1162270800000 , 63.908065540997 ] , [ 1164862800000 , 69.767285129367 ] , [ 1167541200000 , 72.534013373592 ] , [ 1170219600000 , 77.991819436573 ] , [ 1172638800000 , 78.143584404990 ] , [ 1175313600000 , 83.702398665233 ] , [ 1177905600000 , 91.140859312418 ] , [ 1180584000000 , 98.590960607028 ] , [ 1183176000000 , 96.245634754228 ] , [ 1185854400000 , 92.326364432615 ] , [ 1188532800000 , 97.068765332230 ] , [ 1191124800000 , 105.81025556260 ] , [ 1193803200000 , 114.38348777791 ] , [ 1196398800000 , 103.59604949810 ] , [ 1199077200000 , 101.72488429307 ] , [ 1201755600000 , 89.840147735028 ] , [ 1204261200000 , 86.963597532664 ] , [ 1206936000000 , 84.075505208491 ] , [ 1209528000000 , 93.170105645831 ] , [ 1212206400000 , 103.62838083121 ] , [ 1214798400000 , 87.458241365091 ] , [ 1217476800000 , 85.808374141319 ] , [ 1220155200000 , 93.158054469193 ] , [ 1222747200000 , 65.973252382360 ] , [ 1225425600000 , 44.580686638224 ] , [ 1228021200000 , 36.418977140128 ] , [ 1230699600000 , 38.727678144761 ] , [ 1233378000000 , 36.692674173387 ] , [ 1235797200000 , 30.033022809480 ] , [ 1238472000000 , 36.707532162718 ] , [ 1241064000000 , 52.191457688389 ] , [ 1243742400000 , 56.357883979735 ] , [ 1246334400000 , 57.629002180305 ] , [ 1249012800000 , 66.650985790166 ] , [ 1251691200000 , 70.839243432186 ] , [ 1254283200000 , 78.731998491499 ] , [ 1256961600000 , 72.375528540349 ] , [ 1259557200000 , 81.738387881630 ] , [ 1262235600000 , 87.539792394232 ] , [ 1264914000000 , 84.320762662273 ] , [ 1267333200000 , 90.621278391889 ] , [ 1270008000000 , 102.47144881651 ] , [ 1272600000000 , 102.79320353429 ] , [ 1275278400000 , 90.529736050479 ] , [ 1277870400000 , 76.580859994531 ] , [ 1280548800000 , 86.548979376972 ] , [ 1283227200000 , 81.879653334089 ] , [ 1285819200000 , 101.72550015956 ] , [ 1288497600000 , 107.97964852260 ] , [ 1291093200000 , 106.16240630785 ] , [ 1293771600000 , 114.84268599533 ] , [ 1296450000000 , 121.60793322282 ] , [ 1298869200000 , 133.41437346605 ] , [ 1301544000000 , 125.46646042904 ] , [ 1304136000000 , 129.76784954301 ] , [ 1306814400000 , 128.15798861044 ] , [ 1309406400000 , 121.92388706072 ] , [ 1312084800000 , 116.70036100870 ] , [ 1314763200000 , 88.367701837033 ] , [ 1317355200000 , 59.159665765725 ] , [ 1320033600000 , 79.793568139753 ] , [ 1322629200000 , 75.903834028417 ] , [ 1325307600000 , 72.704218209157 ] , [ 1327986000000 , 84.936990804097 ] , [ 1330491600000 , 93.388148670744 ]] }]; } </ script >

For this example we are hardcoding the data to make it easer to quickly create a chart. In the wild, this would obviously not be ideal, but it is more involved than a basic quick start can accomplish.

Close out the head

</ head >

Setup the <body> and the rest of the angular application

< body ng-app = 'nvd3TestApp' >

The add the ng-app attribute to the <body> element, and set the value to nvd3TestApp , which is the same value used in the script block above angular.module('nvd3TestApp', ...) .

Add the Directive to the body of the application

< div ng-controller = "ExampleCtrl" > < nvd3-line-chart data = "exampleData" showXAxis = "true" showYAxis = "true" tooltips = "true" interactive = "true" > </ nvd3-line-chart > </ div >

The directive is wrapped inside of a <div> that has a ng-controller attribute that has the same value as the name of the function created in the <script> block above.

Close out the body and html elements.

</ body > </ html >

3. Test

If everything is setup correctly, you should be able to open the page and see a basic line chart.

Developers

For those of you wanting to debug, fix, enhance angularjs-nvd3-directives, follow the steps below after cloning this repository:

npm install grunt bower-install

You can now run the unit tests simply by typing:

grunt test

If you wish to issue a pull request, please add a unit test for the change you are making, ensure that it is shown to fail without your fix and pass with your fix.