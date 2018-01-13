A reusable gauge directive for Angular 1.x apps and dashboards. It provides many configurationable options to customize according to your needs. Checkout the live demo here.

If you are looking for Gauge Component for Angular 4 and beyond, checkout ngx-gauge.

NOTE: In angular-gauge 2.x, some breaking changes have been introduced. If you are upgrading from v1.x.x version to v2.x.x then checkout the Upgrade Guide first.

Usage

Install using npm

npm install angularjs-gauge

Install using Bower

bower install angularjs-gauge

Install manually

git clone https://github.com/ashish-chopra/angular-gauge.git

Copy the files from dist/ manually into your project folder.Then, add the script to your code (after adding the dependency of Angular 1.5) and resolving the paths as given below:

< head > ... < head > < body > ... </ body > < script src = "vendor/angular/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "vendor/angularjs-gauge/dist/angularjs-gauge.min.js" > </ script >

Add as dependency in your module

angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'angularjs-gauge' ]);

Use it in your HTML markup like this

< ng-gauge size = "200" type = "full" thick = "5" min = "0" max = "120" value = "68.2" cap = "round" label = "Speed" foreground-color = "#ffcc66" background-color = "rgba(255,255,255, 0.4)" append = "mph" > </ ng-gauge >

If you face any problem, then raise an issue here.

Config Options

There are plenty of configurable options available to tune the Gauge as per your needs.

Name Description Required Default value Possible values size Specifies the size of the canvas in which Gauge will be drawn. It is used as width and height both. No 200 Positive Integer type Specifies the gauge's type. No "full" "full" , "semi" , "arch" min Specifies the minimum numeric value for gauge's scale. No 0 Any numeric value max Specified the maximum numeric value for gauge's scale. No 100 Any numeric value value Specifies the current value of the Gauge in the range specified by min and max . It is a required attribute. Yes undefined Any numeric value cap The style of line ending at the gauge's end. No "butt" "round" , "butt" thick Specified the thickness of the gauge's bar. No 6 Any Positive Integer label Specifies the text to display below the Gauge's reading. No undefined Any String foreground-color Specifies the foreground color of the Gauge's scale. No rgba(0, 150, 136, 1) Any color value string background-color Specifies the background color of the Gauge's scale. No rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) Any color value string append Specifies a string appended to the Gauge's reading. For example "%" most commonly used. No undefined Any string prepend Specifies a string prepended to the Gauge's reading. For example "$" in case of financial data displayed in Gauge. No undefined Any String duration Specifies the duration (in milliseconds) of the Gauge's animation No 1500 Positive Integer thresholds Specifies an object of threshold values at which the gauge's color changes. Checkout an example here. No none {} label-only Only label specified by label attribute is shown, when set to true . No false true , false fraction-size Number of decimal places to round the number to. If this is not provided then the fraction size is computed from the current locale's number formatting pattern. No none Positive Integer

Global Defaults

angular-gauge ships with a provider to globally set config options for all gauge instances used in the application during angular config phase. You can specify ngGaugeProvider dependency during config phase. It supports a single API to set config options:

ngGaugeProvider.setOptions(customOptions);

Here, customOptions is an object {} where keys are the configOptions name (in camelCase notation), mentioned in above section. For example, let see how to set size , cap , thick , foreground-color and background-color options globally using provider as shown below:

angular .module( 'myApp' , [ 'angularjs-gauge' ]) .config(configApp); configApp.$inject = [ 'ngGaugeProvider' ]; function configApp ( ngGaugeProvider ) { ngGaugeProvider.setOptions({ size : 250 , cap : 'round' , thick : 15 , foregroundColor : "#ff8645" , backgroundColor : "#e4e4e4" }); }

Configure Threshold Color Ranges

You can customize the colors of the gauge based on the current value being shown. This feature is introduced in v2.1.0 . Make sure to update your local copy before using this feature.

In order to show different colors when gauge crosses certain value, use property thresholds . It takes an object with the threshold value as key and an object with color property as value . For example:

.... var threshold = { '0' : { color : 'green' }, '40' : { color : 'orange' }, '75.5' : { color : 'red' } }; ....

< ng-gauge ... thresholds = "threshold" > </ ng-gauge >

The keys in the threshold object signifies the minimum value at which the color will be applied. For instance, if the gauge's current value is 53.2 , then orange color will be applied because after point 40 every value will be displayed as orange , until next threshold is encountered. In this example 75.5 is the next threshold.

Playground

The examples section is redesigned as a playground where you can play with Gauge by tuning its different parameters. And, you can see the result live on-screen. It is good start to get familiar with Gauge.

Upgrade Guide

If you are upgrading from angular-gauge 1.x version to any version in 2.x family, then make sure to read the release notes of the chosen version on the Releases section.

Following are the breaking changes introduced in 2.x.x onwards:

used and total attributes are removed. min and max attributes are introduced which works with value attribute. Checkout config options to know more about their usage.

Contribute

The project is continously evolving with every new release. Give it a star, if you like it. For contribution, setup the development environment as follows:

clone and setup the project dependencies

> git clone https://github.com/ashish-chopra/angular-gauge.git > npm install

Use following commands based on what you'd like to do:

> npm start > npm test > npm run test :watch > npm run build

To add a new feature or fix a bug, make sure to create a new branch from master .

First thing first, explore the issue tracker to find something to contribute. There are tons of other project setup related issues and activities in which you can help. Your feedback could also be a great contribution.

License

MIT License