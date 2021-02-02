A simple and lightweight official AngularJS component for FusionCharts JavaScript charting library. angularjs-fusioncharts enables you to add JavaScript charts in your AngularJS application without any hassle.

To install angularjs-fusioncharts library, run:

To install fusioncharts library:

In your index.html

In the app, include ng-fusioncharts as a dependency. If you looking for where to add the dependency, look for the call to angular.module in your code.

In your HTML, find the section where you wish to add the chart and add a

with the fusioncharts directive. We are assuming it's inside a controller called MyController which would change based on your usage.

< body ng-app = 'myApp' > ... < div ng-controller = "MyController" > < div fusioncharts width = "600" height = "400" type = "column2d" datasource = "{{dataSource}}" > </ div > </ div > ... </ body >

Step 4: Populate required variables in controller

In the previous code, we are binding to a scope variable myDataSource, but that hasn't been defined yet. In your controller, set the DataSource as you would for a regular FusionCharts JSON format DataSource (see this tutorial for a general introduction to this format).

app.controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.dataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]' , subCaption : 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels' , xAxisName : 'Country' , yAxisName : 'Reserves (MMbbl)' , numberSuffix : 'K' , theme : 'fusion' }, data : [ { label : 'Venezuela' , value : '290' }, { label : 'Saudi' , value : '260' }, { label : 'Canada' , value : '180' }, { label : 'Iran' , value : '140' }, { label : 'Russia' , value : '115' }, { label : 'UAE' , value : '100' }, { label : 'US' , value : '30' }, { label : 'China' , value : '30' } ] }; });

And your chart should display when you load the page.

Using require() syntax

In script.js

var angular = require ( 'angular' ); var FusionCharts = require ( 'fusioncharts' ); require ( 'angularjs-fusioncharts' ); var Charts = require ( 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ); Charts(FusionCharts); var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ng-fusioncharts' ]); app.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.dataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]' , subCaption : 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels' , xAxisName : 'Country' , yAxisName : 'Reserves (MMbbl)' , numberSuffix : 'K' }, data : [ { label : 'Venezuela' , value : '290' }, { label : 'Saudi' , value : '260' }, { label : 'Canada' , value : '180' }, { label : 'Iran' , value : '140' }, { label : 'Russia' , value : '115' }, { label : 'UAE' , value : '100' }, { label : 'US' , value : '30' }, { label : 'China' , value : '30' } ] }; } ]);

Use a bundler like browserify to bundle the script

See the installation docs here

$ browserify script.js -o bundle.js

In index.html

< html > < head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./bundle.js" > </ script > </ head > < body ng-app = "myApp" > < div ng-controller = "MyController" > < div fusioncharts width = "600" height = "400" type = "column2d" datasource = "{{dataSource}}" > </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Load it in browser , Chart should get displayed

Working with Events

Fusincharts events can be subscribed by attaching scope functions to event attributes. All the events attributes start with fcevent- followed by the event name in lowercase

Usage in template :

< fusioncharts width = "400" height = "400" type = "column2d" datasource = "{{myDataSource}}" fcevent-dataplotrollover = "rollover(event, args)" > </ fusioncharts >

In the given above template, rollover is the scope function that needs to be defined in the controller's code.

For more on this read here

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ng-fusioncharts' ]); app.controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.myDataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]' , subCaption : 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels' , xAxisName : 'Country' , yAxisName : 'Reserves (MMbbl)' , numberSuffix : 'K' , theme : 'fusion' }, data : [ { label : 'Venezuela' , value : '290' }, { label : 'Saudi' , value : '260' }, { label : 'Canada' , value : '180' }, { label : 'Iran' , value : '140' }, { label : 'Russia' , value : '115' }, { label : 'UAE' , value : '100' }, { label : 'US' , value : '30' }, { label : 'China' , value : '30' } ] }; $scope.rollover = function ( event, data ) { console .log(event, data); }; });

Get the list of fusioncharts' events

Working with APIs

FusionCharts chart instance is made available from the initialized event. It provides the chart instance as a parameter which can be used to call FusionCharts methods.

In template, we add initialized event

< fusioncharts width = "400" height = "400" type = "column2d" datasource = "{{myDataSource}}" initialized = "onInitialized(chart)" > </ fusioncharts > < button ng-click = "changeCaption()" > Change Chart Caption </ button >

In order to use the chart instance, we need to store it.

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ng-fusioncharts' ]); app.controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope ) { var chart; $scope.datasource = { ... }; $scope.onInitialized = function ( chartObj ) { chart = chartObj; } $scope.changeCaption = function ( ) { chart.setChartAttribute( 'caption' , 'Caption changed' ); } });

In the given above example, clicking the button changes the caption text to Caption changed

Get the list of fusioncharts' methods

Usage and integration of FusionTime

From fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 and angularjs-fusioncharts@5.0.0 , You can visualize timeseries data easily with angular.

Learn more about FusionTime here.

Sample code for FusionTime

If you've included angular-fusioncharts.js and fusioncharts in your html then add the following script tag:

In your index.html

... < script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries.js" > </ script > ...

In your script.js

var angular = require ( 'angular' ); var FusionCharts = require ( 'fusioncharts' ); require ( 'angularjs-fusioncharts' ); var TimeSeries = require ( 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries' ); TimeSeries(FusionCharts); var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ng-fusioncharts' ]); var jsonify = res => res.json(); var dataFetch = fetch( 'https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/fusion.store/ft/data/line-chart-with-time-axis-data.json' ).then(jsonify); var schemaFetch = fetch( 'https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/fusion.store/ft/schema/line-chart-with-time-axis-schema.json' ).then(jsonify); var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ng-fusioncharts' ]); app.controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.dataSource = { data : null , caption : { text : 'Sales Analysis' }, subcaption : { text : 'Grocery' }, yAxis : [ { plot : { value : 'Grocery Sales Value' , type : 'line' }, format : { prefix : '$' }, title : 'Sale Value' } ] }; Promise .all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]).then( res => { const data = res[ 0 ]; const schema = res[ 1 ]; const fusionTable = new FusionCharts.DataStore().createDataTable( data, schema ); $scope.$apply( function ( ) { $scope.dataSource.data = fusionTable; }); }); });

Use a bundler like browserify to bundle the script

See the installation docs here

$ browserify script.js -o bundle.js

Again in your index.html

< html > < head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./bundle.js" > </ script > </ head > < body ng-app = "myApp" > < div ng-controller = "MyController" > < div fusioncharts width = "600" height = "400" type = "timeseries" datasource-dt = "dataSource" > // When using TimeSeries pass your dataSource in "datasource-dt" attribute not in "datasource". </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Important note :- If the chart's datasource has an instance of dataStore like in case of timeseries then you must use the new datasource-dt attribute for passing the data in html

Useful links for FusionTime

Special Note

If you want to support your application on IE(11 and below), then you need to take following steps:

Firstly

You have to update your angularjs-fusioncharts and fusioncharts modules to latest versions. For angularjs-fusioncharts install v5.0.1 and above; for fusioncharts install v3.13.3-sr.1 and above.

Secondly

In your template, modify your code like so,

< div fusioncharts width = "600" height = "400" type = "ANY_CHART_TYPE" datasource-dt = "dataSource" > // Instead of passing data in datasouce, use datasource-dt. </ div >

For Contributors

Clone the repository and install dependencies

git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/angularjs-fusioncharts.git cd angularjs-fusioncharts npm i npm run dev

Going Beyond Charts

Licensing

The FusionCharts AngularJS integration component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.