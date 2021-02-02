A simple and lightweight official AngularJS component for FusionCharts JavaScript charting library. angularjs-fusioncharts enables you to add JavaScript charts in your AngularJS application without any hassle.
To install
angularjs-fusioncharts library, run:
$ npm install angularjs-fusioncharts --save
To install
fusioncharts library:
$ npm install fusioncharts --save
In your index.html
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/fusioncharts/fusioncharts.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/angularjs-fusioncharts/dist/angular-fusioncharts.js"></script>
In the app, include ng-fusioncharts as a dependency. If you looking for where to add the dependency, look for the call to angular.module in your code.
angular.module('myApp', ['ng-fusioncharts']);
In your HTML, find the section where you wish to add the chart and add a
<body ng-app='myApp'>
...
<div ng-controller="MyController">
<div
fusioncharts
width="600"
height="400"
type="column2d"
datasource="{{dataSource}}">
</div>
</div>
...
</body>
In the previous code, we are binding to a scope variable myDataSource, but that hasn't been defined yet. In your controller, set the DataSource as you would for a regular FusionCharts JSON format DataSource (see this tutorial for a general introduction to this format).
app.controller('MyController', function($scope) {
$scope.dataSource = {
chart: {
caption: 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]',
subCaption: 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels',
xAxisName: 'Country',
yAxisName: 'Reserves (MMbbl)',
numberSuffix: 'K',
theme: 'fusion'
},
data: [
{ label: 'Venezuela', value: '290' },
{ label: 'Saudi', value: '260' },
{ label: 'Canada', value: '180' },
{ label: 'Iran', value: '140' },
{ label: 'Russia', value: '115' },
{ label: 'UAE', value: '100' },
{ label: 'US', value: '30' },
{ label: 'China', value: '30' }
]
};
});
And your chart should display when you load the page.
require() syntax
In script.js
// Require AngularJS
var angular = require('angular');
// Require FusionCharts
var FusionCharts = require('fusioncharts');
// Include angularjs-fusioncharts
require('angularjs-fusioncharts');
// Require Chart modules
var Charts = require('fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts');
// Initialize Charts with FusionCharts instance
Charts(FusionCharts);
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ng-fusioncharts']);
app.controller('MyController', [
'$scope',
function($scope) {
$scope.dataSource = {
chart: {
caption: 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]',
subCaption: 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels',
xAxisName: 'Country',
yAxisName: 'Reserves (MMbbl)',
numberSuffix: 'K'
},
data: [
{ label: 'Venezuela', value: '290' },
{ label: 'Saudi', value: '260' },
{ label: 'Canada', value: '180' },
{ label: 'Iran', value: '140' },
{ label: 'Russia', value: '115' },
{ label: 'UAE', value: '100' },
{ label: 'US', value: '30' },
{ label: 'China', value: '30' }
]
};
}
]);
Use a bundler like
browserify to bundle the script
See the installation docs here
$ browserify script.js -o bundle.js
In
index.html
<html>
<head>
<!-- Include compiled bundle in script tag -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="./bundle.js"></script>
</head>
<body ng-app="myApp">
<div ng-controller="MyController">
<div
fusioncharts
width="600"
height="400"
type="column2d"
datasource="{{dataSource}}">
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Load it in browser , Chart should get displayed
Fusincharts events can be subscribed by attaching scope functions to event attributes.
All the events attributes start with
fcevent-
followed by the event name in lowercase
Usage in template :
<fusioncharts
width="400"
height="400"
type="column2d"
datasource="{{myDataSource}}"
fcevent-dataplotrollover="rollover(event, args)">
</fusioncharts>
In the given above template,
rollover is the scope function that needs to be defined in the controller's code.
For more on this read here
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ng-fusioncharts']);
app.controller('MyController', function($scope) {
$scope.myDataSource = {
chart: {
caption: 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]',
subCaption: 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels',
xAxisName: 'Country',
yAxisName: 'Reserves (MMbbl)',
numberSuffix: 'K',
theme: 'fusion'
},
data: [
{ label: 'Venezuela', value: '290' },
{ label: 'Saudi', value: '260' },
{ label: 'Canada', value: '180' },
{ label: 'Iran', value: '140' },
{ label: 'Russia', value: '115' },
{ label: 'UAE', value: '100' },
{ label: 'US', value: '30' },
{ label: 'China', value: '30' }
]
};
$scope.rollover = function(event, data) {
console.log(event, data);
};
});
Get the list of fusioncharts' events
FusionCharts chart instance is made available from the
initialized event. It provides the chart instance as a parameter which can be used to call FusionCharts methods.
In template, we add
initialized event
<fusioncharts
width="400"
height="400"
type="column2d"
datasource="{{myDataSource}}"
initialized="onInitialized(chart)">
</fusioncharts>
<button ng-click="changeCaption()">Change Chart Caption</button>
In order to use the chart instance, we need to store it.
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ng-fusioncharts']);
app.controller('MyController', function($scope){
var chart;
$scope.datasource = {
...// same data as above
};
$scope.onInitialized = function(chartObj){
chart = chartObj;
}
$scope.changeCaption = function(){
chart.setChartAttribute('caption', 'Caption changed');
}
});
In the given above example, clicking the button changes the caption text to
Caption changed
Get the list of fusioncharts' methods
From
fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 and
angularjs-fusioncharts@5.0.0, You can visualize timeseries data easily with angular.
Learn more about FusionTime here.
If you've included angular-fusioncharts.js and fusioncharts in your
html
then add the following
script tag:
In your
index.html
...
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries.js"></script>
...
In your
script.js
// If you haven't imported angulajs, angularjs-fusioncharts and fusioncharts in your html file and used require() syntax instead then add the following code from START to END:
// START
var angular = require('angular');
var FusionCharts = require('fusioncharts');
require('angularjs-fusioncharts');
// Require TimeSeries module
var TimeSeries = require('fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries');
// Initialize Charts with FusionCharts instance
TimeSeries(FusionCharts);
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ng-fusioncharts']);
// END
var jsonify = res => res.json();
var dataFetch = fetch(
'https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/fusion.store/ft/data/line-chart-with-time-axis-data.json'
).then(jsonify);
var schemaFetch = fetch(
'https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/fusion.store/ft/schema/line-chart-with-time-axis-schema.json'
).then(jsonify);
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ng-fusioncharts']);
app.controller('MyController', function($scope) {
$scope.dataSource = {
data: null,
caption: {
text: 'Sales Analysis'
},
subcaption: {
text: 'Grocery'
},
yAxis: [
{
plot: {
value: 'Grocery Sales Value',
type: 'line'
},
format: {
prefix: '$'
},
title: 'Sale Value'
}
]
};
Promise.all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]).then(res => {
const data = res[0];
const schema = res[1];
const fusionTable = new FusionCharts.DataStore().createDataTable(
data,
schema
);
$scope.$apply(function() {
$scope.dataSource.data = fusionTable;
});
});
});
Use a bundler like
browserify to bundle the script
See the installation docs here
$ browserify script.js -o bundle.js
Again in your
index.html
<html>
<head>
<!-- Include compiled bundle in script tag -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="./bundle.js"></script>
</head>
<body ng-app="myApp">
<div ng-controller="MyController">
<div
fusioncharts
width="600"
height="400"
type="timeseries"
datasource-dt="dataSource">
// When using TimeSeries pass your dataSource in "datasource-dt" attribute not in "datasource".
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Important note :- If the chart's datasource has an instance of dataStore like in case of timeseries then you must use the new
datasource-dt attribute for passing the data in html
Useful links for FusionTime
If you want to support your application on IE(11 and below), then you need to take following steps:
You have to update your
angularjs-fusioncharts and
fusioncharts modules to latest versions. For
angularjs-fusioncharts install
v5.0.1 and above; for
fusioncharts install
v3.13.3-sr.1 and above.
In your template, modify your code like so,
<div
fusioncharts
width="600"
height="400"
type="ANY_CHART_TYPE"
datasource-dt="dataSource"
>
// Instead of passing data in datasouce, use datasource-dt.
</div>
$ git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/angularjs-fusioncharts.git
$ cd angularjs-fusioncharts
$ npm i
$ npm run dev
The FusionCharts AngularJS integration component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.