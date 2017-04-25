This directive gives you a Bootstrap Dropdown with the power of AngularJS directives.
http://dotansimha.github.io/angularjs-dropdown-multiselect/
required: AngularJS >= 1.5, Bootstrap >= 3.0
Make sure to add the dependencies before the directive's js file.
Note: Bootstrap JS file is not needed for the directive, it just uses the CSS file
bower install angularjs-dropdown-multiselect
npm install angularjs-dropdown-multiselect
.js file directly or clone this repository
<script type="text/javascript" src="angularjs-dropdown-multiselect.js"></script>.
angularjs-dropdown-multiselect.min.js).
app.js) -
angularjs-dropdown-multiselect
Issues and PR's are much appreciated. We're currently working on reducing them. When you create a new PR please make it against the develop branch when adding new features and to the fix branch when fixing small issues instead of master.
See the documentation and examples in the GitHub pages: http://dotansimha.github.io/angularjs-dropdown-multiselect/