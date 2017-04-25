openbase logo
adm

angularjs-dropdown-multiselect

by Dotan Simha
2.0.0-beta.10 (see all)

AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect

Readme

This directive gives you a Bootstrap Dropdown with the power of AngularJS directives.

Features

  • Based on Bootstrap's dropdown.
  • jQuery is not necessary.
  • Seperated your data and the selection data. no modification to the data made.
  • Built-in search.
  • Complete control on the selected items model to fit it to your requirements.
  • Two view options: normal list and checkboxes.
  • Pre-selected values.
  • Limit selection count.
  • Grouping items by property.
  • Callback events.
  • Translation texts.
  • Scrollable list (useful for big lists)
  • Keyboard controls

Demo

http://dotansimha.github.io/angularjs-dropdown-multiselect/

Dependencies

  • required: AngularJS >= 1.5, Bootstrap >= 3.0

  • Make sure to add the dependencies before the directive's js file.

  • Note: Bootstrap JS file is not needed for the directive, it just uses the CSS file

Install

  1. Download the files
    1. Using bower: Just run bower install angularjs-dropdown-multiselect
    2. Using npm : Just run npm install angularjs-dropdown-multiselect
    3. Manually: You can download the .js file directly or clone this repository
  2. Include the file in your app
    • <script type="text/javascript" src="angularjs-dropdown-multiselect.js"></script>.
    • You can also use the minfined version (angularjs-dropdown-multiselect.min.js).
  3. Include the module in angular (i.e. in app.js) - angularjs-dropdown-multiselect

Contributing

Issues and PR's are much appreciated. We're currently working on reducing them. When you create a new PR please make it against the develop branch when adding new features and to the fix branch when fixing small issues instead of master.

Usage and Documentation

See the documentation and examples in the GitHub pages: http://dotansimha.github.io/angularjs-dropdown-multiselect/

