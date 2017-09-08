Drag and drop so simple it hurts
Official Angular wrapper for
dragula.
Try out the demo!
You can get it on npm.
npm install angularjs-dragula --save
Or bower, too.
bower install angularjs-dragula --save
You'll need to pass in
angularDragula to your module when booting up your application.
angularjs-dragula takes your
angular instance and uses it to register its own module, service, and directive.
var angular = require('angular');
var angularDragula = require('angularjs-dragula');
var app = angular.module('my-app', [angularDragula(angular)]);
This package isn't very different from
dragula itself. I'll mark the differences here, but please refer to the documentation for
dragula if you need to learn more about
dragula itself.
There's a
dragula directive (as seen in the demo) that allows you to group containers together, as long as they belong to the same scope. That grouping of containers is called a
bag.
<div dragula='"bag-one"'></div>
<div dragula='"bag-one"'></div>
<div dragula='"bag-two"'></div>
dragula-scope
ng-repeat creates a new isolate scope, which can sometimes cause issues with dragging between a bag with multiple containers. To avoid this you can pass in the scope you want the bag to be stored on (and fire events on) by setting the
dragula-scope directive on the bag element.
<ul ng-controller="ItemsController">
<li ng-repeat="item in items" dragula='"bag-one"' dragula-scope="$parent"></li>
</ul>
dragula-model
If your
ng-repeat is compiled from array, you may wish to have it synced. For that purpose you need to provide model by setting the
dragula-model attribute on the bag element
<ul ng-controller="ItemsController">
<li ng-repeat="item in items" dragula='"bag-one"' dragula-model="items"></li>
</ul>
The standard
drop event is fired before the model is synced. For that purpose you need to use the
drop-model event. The same behavior exists in the
remove event. Therefore is the
remove-model event. Further details are available under
Events
drake options
If you need to configure the
drake (there's only one
drake per
bag), you'll have to use the
dragulaService.
app.controller('ExampleCtrl', ['$scope', 'dragulaService',
function ($scope, dragulaService) {
dragulaService.options($scope, 'third-bag', {
removeOnSpill: true
});
}
]);
Whenever a
drake instance created with the
dragula directive emits an event, that event is replicated on the Angular
$scope where the
drake has an associated
bag, and prefixed with the
name on its
bag.
<div dragula='"evented-bag"'></div>
app.controller('ExampleCtrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {
$scope
.$on('evented-bag.over', function (e, el) {
el.addClass('over');
})
.$on('evented-bag.out', function (e, el) {
el.removeClass('over');
});
]);
Note that these derived events don't expose the DOM elements directly. The elements get wrapped in
angular.element calls.
|Event Name
|Listener Arguments
|Event Description
|drop-model
|el, target, source
|same as normal drop, but model was synced, just available with the use of dragula-model
|remove-model
|el, container
|same as normal remove, but model was synced, just available with the use of dragula-model
dragulaService
This service exposes a few different methods with which you can interact with
dragula in the Angular way.
dragulaService.add(scope, name, drake)
Creates a
bag scoped under
scope and identified by
name. You should provide the entire
drake instance. Typically, the directive takes care of this step.
dragulaService.options(scope, name, options)
Sets the
options used to instantiate a
drake. Refer to the documentation for
dragula to learn more about the
options themselves.
dragulaService.find(scope, name)
Returns the
bag for a
drake instance. Contains the following properties.
name is the name that identifies the bag under
scope
drake is the raw
drake instance itself
dragulaService.destroy(scope, name)
Destroys a
drake instance named
name scoped under
scope.
MIT