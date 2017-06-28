Angular datepicker is an angularjs directive that generates a datepicker calendar on your input element.

The Angularjs Datepicker is developed by 720kb.

Requirements

AngularJS v1.3+

Browser support

Chrome Firefox IE Opera Safari ✔ ✔ IE9 + ✔ ✔

Load

To use the directive, include the Angular Datepicker's javascript and css files in your web page:

< html > < head > < link href = "src/css/angular-datepicker.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> </ head > < body ng-app = "app" > //..... < script src = "src/js/angular-datepicker.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Installation

Bower

$ bower install angularjs-datepicker

Npm

$ npm install angularjs-datepicker

then load the js files in your html

Add module dependency

Add the 720kb.datepicker module dependency

angular.module( 'app' , [ '720kb.datepicker' ]);

Call the directive wherever you want in your html page

< datepicker > < input ng-model = "date" type = "text" /> </ datepicker >

By default the ng-model will show a Javascript Date() Object inside your input, you can use the options below to set your preferred date format to.

DOC

Option Type Default Description date-set="" String false Set a default date to show and init datepicker tip: Do not use same scope for ng-model="date" and date-set="{{date}}", this example is wrong. tip: If you want to pass a Date Object inside do like this date-set="{{newDateObject.toString()}}" tip: Consider that date-set="{{myDate}}" equals to new Date(attr.dateSet) , be sure the date you pass inside date-set="" is always in a correct ISO format, or adjust it based on the browser locale to avoid problems with that.". date-format="" String String(new Date()) Set the date format you want to use, see the list here tip: Be always sure to use a recognized format, maybe try first of all to pass it through new Date('...') and see if it's recognized date-min-limit="" String false Set a minimum date limit - you can use all the accepted date formats by the javascript new Date() date-max-limit="" String false Set a maximum date limit - you can use all the accepted date formats by the javascript new Date() date-set-hidden="" String(Boolean) false Set the default date to be shown only in calendar and not in the input field date-disabled-dates="" String([Date(), Date(), ...]) false Disable specific dates using an Array of dates. date-enabled-dates="" String([Date(), Date(), ...]) false Enable only the specific dates using an Array of dates. date-disabled-weekdays="" String(1, 5, ...]) false Disable specific weekdays using an Array of weeks number date-refocus="" String(Boolean) false Set the datepicker to re-focus the input after selecting a date date-typer="" String(Boolean) false Set the datepicker to update calendar date when user is typing a date, see validation tips date-week-start-day="" String(Number) 0 Set the first day of the week. Must be an integer between 0 (Sunday) and 6 (Saturday). (e.g. 1 for Monday) datepicker-class="" String('class1 class2 class3') false Set custom class/es for the datepicker calendar datepicker-append-to="" String('#id','.classname', 'body') false Append the datepicker to #id or .class element or to body datepicker-toggle="" String(Boolean) true Set the datepicker to toggle its visibility on focus and blur tip: Best is to use pointer-events: none; on your input if you don't want the user to toggle the calendar visibility. datepicker-show="" String false Trigger the datepicker visibility, if true datepicker is shown if false it is hidden tip: Do not mix it with datepicker-toggle for a more stable behavior datepicker-mobile="" String true Set to false to force override of mobile styles. Especially useful for using desktop-style pagination control in mobile apps.

Options

Angular datepicker allows you to use some options via attribute data

Custom titles

You can set the titles for the month and year selectors with the date-year-title="" and date-month-title="" data attributes (default to is "select month" and "select year")

< datepicker date-month-title = "selected year" > < input ng-model = "date" /> </ datepicker > < datepicker date-year-title = "selected title" > < input ng-model = "date" /> </ datepicker >

Highlight today day in calendar

To highlight or style the today day in the calendar just use its own CSS class ( ._720kb-datepicker-today ) like this:

._720kb-datepicker-calendar-day ._720kb-datepicker-today { background :red; color :white; }

Custom buttons

You can customize the calendar navigation buttons content, let's make an example while using FontAwesome

< datepicker button-prev = "<i class='fa fa-arrow-left'></i>" button-next = "<i class='fa fa-arrow-right'></i>" > < input ng-model = "date" type = "text" /> </ datepicker >

Custom buttons titles for arrows

You can also set the titles for the left and right arrows with button-next-title="" for the right and button-prev-title="" for the left. By default they are labeled "next" and "prev".

< datepicker button-prev-title = "previous month" > < input ng-model = "date" /> </ datepicker > < datepicker button-next-title = "next month" > < input ng-model = "date" type = "text" /> </ datepicker >

Input as grandchild

Sometimes you cannot put date input as a first child of datepicker. In this case you may use selector="" to point to the CSS class of the input. Below example with using Twitter Bootstrap and FontAwesome

< datepicker date-format = "yyyy-MM-dd" selector = "form-control" > < div class = "input-group" > < input class = "form-control" placeholder = "Choose a date" /> < span class = "input-group-addon" style = "cursor: pointer" > < i class = "fa fa-lg fa-calendar" > </ i > </ span > </ div > </ datepicker >

Sometimes you want to (manually/programmatically) show or hide the datepicker, this can be achieved using datepicker-show attribute, if false , datepicker is hidden, if true , datepicker is shown

.controller( 'TestController' , [ '$scope' , '$interval' , function TestController ( $scope, $interval ) { $scope.visibility = true ; $interval( function setInterval ( ) { $scope.visibility = !$scope.visibility; }, 3500 ); }]);

< datepicker ng-controller = "TestController" datepicker-show = "{{visibility}}" > < input ng-model = "date3" type = "text" class = "angular-datepicker-input" /> </ datepicker >

tip: you should use this attribute together with `datepicker-toggle="false" , for a better stable behavior of the datepicker

Tips

If you want to validate the input, while user is typing for example, you just have to refer to the ngModel . As long as you use something like:

< div ng-controller = "MyCtrl as ctrl" > < input datepicker type = "text" ng-model = "myDate" /> </ div >

You can show validation errors simply validating the ngModel, as you would do for any other type of input, for example:

.controller( 'Ctrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { var liveDate; $scope.$watch( 'myDate' , function ( value ) { try { liveDate = new Date (value); } catch (e) {} if (!liveDate) { $scope.error = "This is not a valid date" ; } else { $scope.error = false ; } }); }]);

Then your final html:

< div ng-controller = "MyCtrl as ctrl" > < input type = "text" ng-model = "myDate" datepicker /> < div ng-show = "ctrl.error" > {{ctrl.error}} </ div > </ div >

Example

Live demo

Themes 🎨

You can edit the default Css file angular-datepicker.css if you want to make a new theme for the datepicker, then just add it to the themes dir and PR!

More about it https://github.com/720kb/angular-datepicker/tree/master/themes.

Here is an example of a Dark Theme made using custom Css.

***Please note that the example may not be uptodate with the latest angular and/or module version

Contributing

We will be much grateful if you help us making this project to grow up. Feel free to contribute by forking, opening issues, pull requests etc.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Filippo Oretti, Dario Andrei

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.