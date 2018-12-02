openbase logo
acp

angularjs-color-picker

by Ruhley
3.4.8 (see all)

Vanilla AngularJS Color Picker Directive with no requirement on jQuery

Readme

Angular Color Picker

Vanilla AngularJS Color Picker Directive with no requirement on jQuery

Build Status Code Climate

Demo

https://ruhley.github.io/angular-color-picker/

Installation

Bower

bower install angularjs-color-picker --save

Npm

npm install angularjs-color-picker --save

Usage

  • Include files

    • Bower

      <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/angular-color-picker/dist/angularjs-color-picker.min.css" />
<!-- only include if you use bootstrap -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/angular-color-picker/dist/themes/angularjs-color-picker-bootstrap.min.css" />

<script src="bower_components/tinycolor/dist/tinycolor-min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-color-picker/dist/angularjs-color-picker.min.js"></script>

    • Node

      <link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/angularjs-color-picker/dist/angularjs-color-picker.min.css" />
<!-- only include if you use bootstrap -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/angularjs-color-picker/dist/themes/angularjs-color-picker-bootstrap.min.css" />

<script src="node_modules/tinycolor2/dist/tinycolor-min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angularjs-color-picker/dist/angularjs-color-picker.min.js"></script>
  • Add the module to your app
angular.module('app', ['color.picker']);
  • Include in your view
<color-picker ng-model="myColor"></color-picker>

Options

HTML - Only ng-model is required. If supplying an api it must be a unique object per color picker. However the event api can be shared among color pickers.

<color-picker
    ng-model="color"
    options="options"
    api="api"
    event-api="eventApi"
></color-picker>

Javascript

$scope.color = '#FF0000';

// options - if a list is given then choose one of the items. The first item in the list will be the default
$scope.options = {
    // html attributes
    required: [false, true],
    disabled: [false, true],
    placeholder: '',
    inputClass: '',
    id: undefined,
    name: undefined,
    // validation
    restrictToFormat: [false, true],
    preserveInputFormat: [false, true],
    allowEmpty: [false, true],
    // color
    format: ['hsl', 'hsv', 'rgb', 'hex', 'hexString', 'hex8', 'hex8String', 'raw'],
    case: ['upper', 'lower'],
    // sliders
    hue: [true, false],
    saturation: [false, true],
    lightness: [false, true], // Note: In the square mode this is HSV and in round mode this is HSL
    alpha: [true, false],
    dynamicHue: [true, false],
    dynamicSaturation: [true, false],
    dynamicLightness: [true, false],
    dynamicAlpha: [true, false],
    // swatch
    swatch: [true, false],
    swatchPos: ['left', 'right'],
    swatchBootstrap: [true, false],
    swatchOnly: [true, false],
    // popup
    round: [false, true],
    pos: ['bottom left', 'bottom right', 'top left', 'top right'],
    inline: [false, true],
    horizontal: [false, true],
    // show/hide
    show: {
        swatch: [true, false],
        focus: [true, false],
    },
    hide: {
        blur: [true, false],
        escape: [true, false],
        click: [true, false],
    },
    // buttons
    close: {
        show: [false, true],
        label: 'Close',
        class: '',
    },
    clear: {
        show: [false, true],
        label: 'Clear',
        class: '',
    },
    reset: {
        show: [false, true],
        label: 'Reset',
        class: '',
    },
};

// exposed api functions
$scope.api.open();       // opens the popup
$scope.api.close();      // closes the popup
$scope.api.clear();      // removes value
$scope.api.reset();      // resets color value to original value
$scope.api.getElement(); // returns the wrapping <color-picker> element
$scope.api.getScope();   // returns the color picker $scope

// api event handlers
$scope.eventApi = {
    onChange:  function(api, color, $event) {},
    onBlur:    function(api, color, $event) {},
    onOpen:    function(api, color, $event) {},
    onClose:   function(api, color, $event) {},
    onClear:   function(api, color, $event) {},
    onReset:   function(api, color, $event) {},
    onDestroy: function(api, color) {},
};

// decorator - all variables in options can be globally overridden here
angular
    .module('app', ['color.picker'])
    .config(function($provide) {
        $provide.decorator('ColorPickerOptions', function($delegate) {
            var options = angular.copy($delegate);
            options.round = true;
            options.alpha = false;
            options.format = 'hex';
            return options;
        });
    });

Requirements

  • angularjs (v1.3 and higher)
  • tinycolor.js (18.8 KB minified)

NO requirement for jQuery!

Inspiration

Inspiration and code taken from projects like

