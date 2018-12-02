Angular Color Picker

Vanilla AngularJS Color Picker Directive with no requirement on jQuery

Demo

https://ruhley.github.io/angular-color-picker/

Installation

Bower

bower install angularjs-color-picker --save

Npm

npm install angularjs-color-picker --save

Usage

Include files Bower < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/angular-color-picker/dist/angularjs-color-picker.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/angular-color-picker/dist/themes/angularjs-color-picker-bootstrap.min.css" /> < script src = "bower_components/tinycolor/dist/tinycolor-min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-color-picker/dist/angularjs-color-picker.min.js" > </ script > Node < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/angularjs-color-picker/dist/angularjs-color-picker.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/angularjs-color-picker/dist/themes/angularjs-color-picker-bootstrap.min.css" /> < script src = "node_modules/tinycolor2/dist/tinycolor-min.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/angularjs-color-picker/dist/angularjs-color-picker.min.js" > </ script >



Add the module to your app

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'color.picker' ]);

Include in your view

< color-picker ng-model = "myColor" > </ color-picker >

Options

HTML - Only ng-model is required. If supplying an api it must be a unique object per color picker. However the event api can be shared among color pickers.

< color-picker ng-model = "color" options = "options" api = "api" event-api = "eventApi" > </ color-picker >

Javascript

$scope.color = '#FF0000' ; $scope.options = { required : [ false , true ], disabled : [ false , true ], placeholder : '' , inputClass : '' , id : undefined , name : undefined , restrictToFormat : [ false , true ], preserveInputFormat : [ false , true ], allowEmpty : [ false , true ], format : [ 'hsl' , 'hsv' , 'rgb' , 'hex' , 'hexString' , 'hex8' , 'hex8String' , 'raw' ], case : [ 'upper' , 'lower' ], hue : [ true , false ], saturation : [ false , true ], lightness : [ false , true ], alpha : [ true , false ], dynamicHue : [ true , false ], dynamicSaturation : [ true , false ], dynamicLightness : [ true , false ], dynamicAlpha : [ true , false ], swatch : [ true , false ], swatchPos : [ 'left' , 'right' ], swatchBootstrap : [ true , false ], swatchOnly : [ true , false ], round : [ false , true ], pos : [ 'bottom left' , 'bottom right' , 'top left' , 'top right' ], inline : [ false , true ], horizontal : [ false , true ], show : { swatch : [ true , false ], focus : [ true , false ], }, hide : { blur : [ true , false ], escape : [ true , false ], click : [ true , false ], }, close : { show : [ false , true ], label : 'Close' , class : '' , }, clear : { show : [ false , true ], label : 'Clear' , class : '' , }, reset : { show : [ false , true ], label : 'Reset' , class : '' , }, }; $scope.api.open(); $scope.api.close(); $scope.api.clear(); $scope.api.reset(); $scope.api.getElement(); $scope.api.getScope(); $scope.eventApi = { onChange : function ( api, color, $event ) {}, onBlur : function ( api, color, $event ) {}, onOpen : function ( api, color, $event ) {}, onClose : function ( api, color, $event ) {}, onClear : function ( api, color, $event ) {}, onReset : function ( api, color, $event ) {}, onDestroy : function ( api, color ) {}, }; angular .module( 'app' , [ 'color.picker' ]) .config( function ( $provide ) { $provide.decorator( 'ColorPickerOptions' , function ( $delegate ) { var options = angular.copy($delegate); options.round = true ; options.alpha = false ; options.format = 'hex' ; return options; }); });

Requirements

angularjs (v1.3 and higher)

tinycolor.js (18.8 KB minified)

NO requirement for jQuery!

Inspiration

Inspiration and code taken from projects like