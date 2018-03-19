For updated version of AngularJS-Boilerplate please use this one: https://github.com/jbutko/ExpressJS-Socket.IO-AngularJS-Boilerplate/tree/master/client It's component based, based on Angular v1.6.1 and as routing library is used Angular UI Router v1.

Simple AngularJS Boilerplate to kick start your new project with SASS support and Gulp watch/build tasks

Features

SASS support including sourceMaps

Minimal CSS styling of the view

Gulp watch, build and local server tasks

Responsive navigation

Owl slider directive

localStorage service for set, get, remove data

queryService $http wrapper to handle calls

clear folder structure

less than 10 request in build version

minified CSS and JS build files

google analytics snippet

Download

bower install angularjs-boilerplate

or

git clone https://github.com/jbutko/AngularJS-Boilerplate.git

1. Setup

npm install

install all npm and bower dependencies

Note: If npm install fails during dependency installation it will be likely caused by gulp-imagemin . In that case remove gulp-imagemin dependency from package.json , run npm install again and then install gulp-imagemin separately with following command: npm install gulp-imagemin --save-dev

2. Watch files

npm start

or

gulp

all SCSS/HTML will be watched for changes and injected into browser thanks to BrowserSync

3. Build production version

npm run build

or

gulp build

this will process following tasks:

clean _build folder

compile SASS files, minify and uncss compiled css

copy and optimize images

minify and copy all HTML files into $templateCache

build index.html

minify and copy all JS files

copy fonts

show build folder size

4. Start webserver without watch task

npm run server

or

gulp server

5. Start webserver from build folder

npm run serverbuild

or

gulp server-build

