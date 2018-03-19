Disclaimer:
For updated version of AngularJS-Boilerplate please use this one: https://github.com/jbutko/ExpressJS-Socket.IO-AngularJS-Boilerplate/tree/master/client
It's component based, based on Angular v1.6.1 and as routing library is used Angular UI Router v1.
AngularJS-Boilerplate
Simple AngularJS Boilerplate to kick start your new project with SASS support and Gulp watch/build tasks
Features
- SASS support including sourceMaps
- Minimal CSS styling of the view
- Gulp watch, build and local server tasks
- Responsive navigation
- Owl slider directive
- localStorage service for set, get, remove data
- queryService $http wrapper to handle calls
- clear folder structure
- less than 10 request in build version
- minified CSS and JS build files
- google analytics snippet
Download
bower install angularjs-boilerplate
or
git clone https://github.com/jbutko/AngularJS-Boilerplate.git
1. Setup
npm install
- install all npm and bower dependencies
Note: If
npm install fails during dependency installation it will be likely caused by
gulp-imagemin. In that case remove
gulp-imagemin dependency from
package.json, run
npm install again and then install
gulp-imagemin separately with following command:
npm install gulp-imagemin --save-dev
2. Watch files
npm start
or
gulp
- all SCSS/HTML will be watched for changes and injected into browser thanks to BrowserSync
3. Build production version
npm run build
or
gulp build
- this will process following tasks:
- clean _build folder
- compile SASS files, minify and uncss compiled css
- copy and optimize images
- minify and copy all HTML files into $templateCache
- build index.html
- minify and copy all JS files
- copy fonts
- show build folder size
4. Start webserver without watch task
npm run server
or
gulp server
5. Start webserver from build folder
npm run serverbuild
or
gulp server-build
Copyright (C) 2015 Jozef Butko
www.jozefbutko.com/resume
www.github.com/jbutko
@jozefbutko
Released under MIT license
Changelog
1.1.7
- Install all dependencies with 'npm install' (bower included) - pull req #7 by @bbodine1
15.05.2015
1.1.6
- Cleaned up the gulpfile with gulp-load-plugins - pull req #6 by @davieschoots
26.04.2015
1.1.5
- added MIT License
19.04.2015
1.1.4
- added minification of JS files in build task
- added favicon
- gulpfile.js beautify and clean up
- added owl carousel into demo
04.04.2015
1.1.3
- index.html update: added browserupgrade tag
- index.html update: http-equiv meta tag, google analytics support
- comments update in gulpfile.js
- gulpfile.js formatting
- pull request #1: removed duplicate gulp require in gulpfile.js
04.04.2015
1.1.2
- package.json and gulpfile.js clean up
02.04.2015
1.1.1
- opened responsive nav fix, css build .min appendix, live demo, github icons
31.03.2015
1.1.0
- many improvements: responsive nav, code clean up, gulp angular templateCache
support, gulp task for local server, SASS sourceMaps support
29.03.2015
1.0.0
- initial release
22.03.2015