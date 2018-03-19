openbase logo
ab

angularjs-boilerplate

by Jozef Butko
1.3.0

Simple AngularJS Boilerplate to kick start your new project with SASS support and Gulp watch/build tasks

Readme

Disclaimer:

For updated version of AngularJS-Boilerplate please use this one: https://github.com/jbutko/ExpressJS-Socket.IO-AngularJS-Boilerplate/tree/master/client It's component based, based on Angular v1.6.1 and as routing library is used Angular UI Router v1.

AngularJS-Boilerplate

Simple AngularJS Boilerplate to kick start your new project with SASS support and Gulp watch/build tasks

Features

  • SASS support including sourceMaps
  • Minimal CSS styling of the view
  • Gulp watch, build and local server tasks
  • Responsive navigation
  • Owl slider directive
  • localStorage service for set, get, remove data
  • queryService $http wrapper to handle calls
  • clear folder structure
  • less than 10 request in build version
  • minified CSS and JS build files
  • google analytics snippet

Download

bower install angularjs-boilerplate

or

git clone https://github.com/jbutko/AngularJS-Boilerplate.git

1. Setup

npm install
  • install all npm and bower dependencies

Note: If npm install fails during dependency installation it will be likely caused by gulp-imagemin. In that case remove gulp-imagemin dependency from package.json, run npm install again and then install gulp-imagemin separately with following command: npm install gulp-imagemin --save-dev

2. Watch files

npm start

or

gulp
  • all SCSS/HTML will be watched for changes and injected into browser thanks to BrowserSync

3. Build production version

npm run build

or

gulp build
  • this will process following tasks:
  • clean _build folder
  • compile SASS files, minify and uncss compiled css
  • copy and optimize images
  • minify and copy all HTML files into $templateCache
  • build index.html
  • minify and copy all JS files
  • copy fonts
  • show build folder size

4. Start webserver without watch task

npm run server

or

gulp server

5. Start webserver from build folder

npm run serverbuild

or

gulp server-build

Contact

Copyright (C) 2015 Jozef Butko
www.jozefbutko.com/resume
www.github.com/jbutko
@jozefbutko
Released under MIT license

Changelog

1.1.7

  • Install all dependencies with 'npm install' (bower included) - pull req #7 by @bbodine1
    15.05.2015

1.1.6

  • Cleaned up the gulpfile with gulp-load-plugins - pull req #6 by @davieschoots
    26.04.2015

1.1.5

  • added MIT License
    19.04.2015

1.1.4

  • added minification of JS files in build task
  • added favicon
  • gulpfile.js beautify and clean up
  • added owl carousel into demo
    04.04.2015

1.1.3

  • index.html update: added browserupgrade tag
  • index.html update: http-equiv meta tag, google analytics support
  • comments update in gulpfile.js
  • gulpfile.js formatting
  • pull request #1: removed duplicate gulp require in gulpfile.js
    04.04.2015

1.1.2

  • package.json and gulpfile.js clean up
    02.04.2015

1.1.1

  • opened responsive nav fix, css build .min appendix, live demo, github icons
    31.03.2015

1.1.0

  • many improvements: responsive nav, code clean up, gulp angular templateCache support, gulp task for local server, SASS sourceMaps support
    29.03.2015

1.0.0

  • initial release
    22.03.2015

