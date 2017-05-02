AngularJS Batarang
Installing from the Web Store
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ighdmehidhipcmcojjgiloacoafjmpfk
Installing Previous Versions
- Download and extract one of the files from the Batarang releases page on GitHub
- Navigate to
chrome://extensions in Chrome
- If you've installed Batarang from the web store, disable or remove that version
- On the top right, check the checkbox for "Developer mode"
- Click "Load unpacked extension..."
- Select the directory where you extracted the extension
- Close and re-open any inspected tabs
Installing from Source
See the instructions in the contributing guide
License
MIT