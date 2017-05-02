openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angularjs-batarang

by angular
0.5.0 (see all)

AngularJS WebInspector Extension for Chrome

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

AngularJS Batarang

Build Status

Installing from the Web Store

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ighdmehidhipcmcojjgiloacoafjmpfk

Installing Previous Versions

  1. Download and extract one of the files from the Batarang releases page on GitHub
  2. Navigate to chrome://extensions in Chrome
  3. If you've installed Batarang from the web store, disable or remove that version
  4. On the top right, check the checkbox for "Developer mode"
  5. Click "Load unpacked extension..."
  6. Select the directory where you extracted the extension
  7. Close and re-open any inspected tabs

Installing from Source

See the instructions in the contributing guide

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Martin Oppitz43 Ratings0 Reviews
November 16, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial