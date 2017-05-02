AngularJS Batarang

Installing from the Web Store

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ighdmehidhipcmcojjgiloacoafjmpfk

Installing Previous Versions

Download and extract one of the files from the Batarang releases page on GitHub Navigate to chrome://extensions in Chrome If you've installed Batarang from the web store, disable or remove that version On the top right, check the checkbox for "Developer mode" Click "Load unpacked extension..." Select the directory where you extracted the extension Close and re-open any inspected tabs

Installing from Source

See the instructions in the contributing guide

License

MIT