angulargrid
Pinterest like responsive masonry grid system for angular
##Features
- Complete responsive, figures out columns and width to completely fit the container based on options provided and container width.
- Animation support on enter or leave of grid items, sorting or resizing using ngAnimate module and css animation.
- Support any grid system (bootstrap, foundation) for number of columns, grid and gutter width.
- Perfect handeling of image load.
- Support left to right or right to left placement of grids.
- Keeps a watch on list model and options to reflect the changes instantly.
##Updates
###Release 0.6.0 :
UMD Support Added
Released on npm
npm install angulargrid --save
###Release 0.5.0 (Major Enhancements) :
- Implemented #14 (Performant scroll)
- Added agPerformantScroll options, if enabled non visible element (from viewport) will be removed, and there watchers will be disabled.
- Implemented #31
- Added infinite scroll feature.
-
agular-grid-id and angular-grid-options deprecated, use ag-id and ag-options instead.
-
Added namespace "ag" on all options (ex : ag-grid-width) to avoid directive name conflict. Older options are deprecated.
Note: This is only on templates, inside agOptions you must give options without ag namespace (ex : gridWidth);
###Release 0.4.0 (Major Enhancements) :
- Implemented #9
- Support bootstrap or any grid system, enable cssGrid option to true, and then plugin will listen grid system (All items need to be of same grid style)
- Implemented #10
- Added direction option which handle direction of grid placement. Default to "ltor" . You can also define "rtol" if you want grid to be placed from right to left.
- Implemented #12, #13
- Added gridNo option to define no of grids at a particular time . (If gridNo is defined plugin does not consider gridWidth option)
- All options are now dynamic, which can be changed after initialization
- Added angularGridOptions attribute so that options can be given as single object, or can be defined on controller.
- Destroying instance and unbinding events on destroy of scope.