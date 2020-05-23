lightweight wrapper to use Firebase API with Angular.
|Features
|AngularFire Lite
|AngularFire2
|Authentication
|✔️
|✔️
|Firestore
|✔️
|✔️
|Storage
|✔️
|✔️
|Realtime Database
|✔️
|✔️
|Cloud Messaging
|✔️
|❌
|Server Side Rendering
|✔️
|➕ ➖
|State Transfer
|✔️
|❌
|Transactions and Batched Writes
|✔️
Observable Based
|❌
|NPM Package Size
|84 KB ⚡
|124 KB 🐢
Angularfire Lite is the very first angular library to support server side rendering with firebase.
Reminder: don't forget to install nodejs first.
npm install --save angularfire-lite firebase
How?:
Create a firebase account and login to your dashboard
Click on 'Add Firebase to your web app' icon and copy the config object
Add it to
environment.ts &
environment.prod.ts located under
/src/environments/
export const environment = {
production: false, // production: true => in `enviroment.prod.ts`
config: {
apiKey: '<your-key>',
authDomain: '<your-project-authdomain>',
databaseURL: '<your-database-URL>',
projectId: '<your-project-id>',
storageBucket: '<your-storage-bucket>',
messagingSenderId: '<your-messaging-sender-id>'
}
};
How?:
Import the config object we created from
enviroment.ts
Import
AngularFireLite and pass it the config object
import { AngularFireLite } from 'angularfire-lite';
import {environment} from '../environments/environment';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
AngularFireLite.forRoot(environment.config)
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Observable based: Every function returns an Observable that you should subscribe to it to get back the data.
Simple API: AngularFire Lite has a simple straight forward syntax similar to the native Firebase API plus some simple additions.
You can also clone the live demo to use it as a starting point in the meantime as AFL CLI gets launched officially soon. so stay tuned!
AngularFire Lite will try to avoid breaking changes as much as possible and keep the API consistent across all the firebase services provided.
We want to keep AngularFire Lite in sync with the Firebase API so if any new feature comes out don't hesitate to send a PR.
Why add unnecessary complexity in simplicity draws a straight line to productivity.
currenty the demo is our primary test but there will be proper tests in the future.
Hamed Baatour
Full Stack Developer
Author of AFL
Note: doors are open to join the AFL team!