AngularFire (for AngularJS)

⚠️ Looking for the new AngularFire? If you're using Angular you'll want to check out @angular/fire.

Status

This repository is no longer under active development. No new features will be added and issues are not actively triaged. Pull Requests which fix bugs are welcome and will be reviewed on a best-effort basis.

If you maintain a fork of this repository that you believe is healthier than the official version, we may consider recommending your fork. Please open a Pull Request if you believe that is the case.

AngularJS will be in LTS until December 31st, 2021 after which this library will be deprecated.

AngularFire is the officially supported AngularJS binding for Firebase. Firebase is a backend service that provides data storage, file storage, authentication, and static website hosting for your Angular app.

AngularFire is a complement to the core Firebase client. It provides you with several Angular services:

$firebaseObject - synchronized objects

- synchronized objects $firebaseArray - synchronized collections

- synchronized collections $firebaseStorage - store and retrieve user-generated content like images, audio, and video

- store and retrieve user-generated content like images, audio, and video $firebaseAuth - authentication, user management, routing

Join our Firebase Google Group to ask questions, provide feedback, and share apps you've built with AngularFire.

Table of Contents

Getting Started With Firebase

AngularFire requires Firebase in order to authenticate users and sync and store data. Firebase is a suite of integrated products designed to help you develop your app, grow your user base, and earn money. You can sign up here for a free account.

Downloading AngularFire

In order to use AngularFire in your project, you need to include the following files in your HTML:

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.6.1/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/3.6.6/firebase.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.firebase.com/libs/angularfire/2.3.0/angularfire.min.js" > </ script >

You can also install AngularFire via npm and Bower and its dependencies will be downloaded automatically:

$ npm install angularfire --save

$ bower install angularfire --save

Documentation

Examples

Full Examples

Recipes

Migration Guides

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute to AngularFire, please first read through our contribution guidelines. Local setup instructions are available here.