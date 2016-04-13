AngularJS-D3 Module

A set of AngularJS directives that provides a declarative syntax for building common charts using D3.

Installing

AngularD3 is available via Bower as angularD3

bower install angularD3

AngularD3 is available via NPM as angular_d3

npm install angular_d3

Project Goals

This provides an AngularJS module called ad3 which in turn provides a declarative HTML syntax for using D3 with AngularJS. The syntax has been inspired in part by Radian however at the time of starting this Radian was not available as an OSS project.

The goals of AngularD3 are:

Provide a simple declarative syntax for common D3 graphs and charts

An extensible core allowing for almost anything possible D3 to be expressed with a custom directive. You are able to both extend the existing chart visuals as well as create entirely new ones. One example might be adding special elements/labels that have their positions bound to data points based on the chart axes.

Designed the "Angular Way (tm)" using similar style to extensibility and directive communication used by Angular directives like form and input. AngularD3 provides a d3Chart directive which provides d3ChartController analagously to ngFormController

directive which provides analagously to 100% stylable via CSS, with some added D3 'sugar' like allowing the use of the built in color scales with pie charts or being able to bind to a color scale from data.

The ability to create custom directives that can both extend existing chart layouts as well as create new ones.

The overall goal of this project is to create a basic set of D3 directives that are sufficiently complete for flexible charts of most common types. To start: Bar, Line, Area, Pie, Arc. Additional chart elements, can be added either to enhance existing chart types or to create new ones simply by requiring d3ChartController .

AngularD3 is designed to provide enough flexibility to allow you to extend it with custom directives to do anything you could conceive of with D3 with no limitations, but still provide a convenient set of default functionality. Creating most simple graphs should be built in, while unlimited customization is still possible with relative ease.

If you have ideas and are interested in lending a hand, please open an issue, submit a pull request or just ping me @chrismnicola. This could be the beginning of beautiful friendship.

Current Directives

d3-chart - Provides the top level directives meant to contain the rest of the chart declarations.

d3-data - Provides a declarative way to load data into the current scope directly from a URL

d3-axis - Defines an axis and provide it's range and location (top, left, bottom, right)

d3-area - Define an area graph

d3-line - Defines a line graph

d3-bars - Defines a set of bars for a bar chart

d3-gradient - Support for dynamically generating SVG gradients with data

d3-include - Supports including arbitrary SVG with the chart

The directives are meant to be used to compost charts like so:

< d3-data src = "data/data.csv" data = "line" columns = "year, savings, total, optimal" > </ d3-data > < d3-data src = "data/donutData.csv" data = "pie" columns = "age,population" > </ d3-data > < div d3-chart data = "line" margin = "{ top: 20, right: 30, bottom: 40, left: 20 }" > < d3-axis name = "year" label = "Year" extent = "true" orientation = "bottom" ticks = "5" > </ d3-axis > < d3-axis name = "savings" label = "Deposits" orientation = "left" ticks = "5" > </ d3-axis > < d3-axis name = "total" label = "Savings" orientation = "right" ticks = "5" > </ d3-axis > < d3-line x = "year" y = "optimal" yscale = "total" > </ d3-line > < d3-area x = "year" y = "total" > </ d3-area > < d3-bars x = "year" y = "savings" > </ d3-bars > </ div >

The d3-chart directive will first append <svg class="d3"><g></g></svg> to itself and then each inner directives will attach their own elements, using D3, from there. The d3ChartController provides access to its root <g></g> element via getChart() so that child directives can append themselves.

The d3-data directive provides a way of declaratively binding data, but this is entirely optional and it simply is a convenient way to bind a CSV data from any url directly to your current scope.

Documentation will be forthcoming as things develop but for now you will have to rely on a quick reading of the code.

Try it out

This project uses NPM and Webpack. To run it clone this repo and run:

npm install npm start

Building

You can build a minified angularD3.js which will be saved in /dist by running

npm run-script build

You can also update the docs which will be saved in /docs by running

npm run-script docs

Feature Roadmap

Basic chart forms for: Area, Line and Bars

Basic chart forms for: Area, Line and Bars Supports multiple axis and multiple charts can be stacked

Supports multiple axis and multiple charts can be stacked Dynamically updating charts supporting animations (should be able to display and track incoming time-series data)

Dynamically updating charts supporting animations (should be able to display and track incoming time-series data) Data source directives to declaratively specify and load external data sources and support D3's built in parsers for CSV, TSV, etc.

Data source directives to declaratively specify and load external data sources and support D3's built in parsers for CSV, TSV, etc. Customizable chart legends

Customizable chart legends Customizable and flexible labels

Customizable and flexible labels Mouse and touch overlay support

Mouse and touch overlay support Scatter and Bubble plots

Scatter and Bubble plots Bullet charts

Bullet charts Stacked area charts

If you have any other ideas for me, or feel like contributing to help add any of this missing functionality, I encourage you to submit a pull request.

License

Angular-D3 is free software under the MIT licence and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the MIT-LICENSE file.