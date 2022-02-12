openbase logo
aym

angular8-yandex-maps

by Daniil Dubrava
13.0.0

🗺️ Yandex.Maps Angular components that implements the Yandex.Maps JavaScript API

Average Rating

1.0/5
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

Readme

Angular8-yandex-maps

Yandex.Maps Angular components that implements the Yandex.Maps JavaScript API

NPM version NPM downloads GitHub CI Codecov

📄 Documentation | 🗺️ Examples | ❓ FAQ

Installation

npm install angular8-yandex-maps

Version compatibility

Angular versionLibrary version
v9, v10, v11, v12, v13v13.x
v8v8.x
v7v7.x
v6v6.x
npm install angular8-yandex-maps@^8.0.0

Usage

app.module.ts

Default map config options
import { AngularYandexMapsModule } from 'angular8-yandex-maps';

@NgModule({
  imports: [AngularYandexMapsModule],
})
export class AppModule {}
Own map config options
import { AngularYandexMapsModule, YaConfig } from 'angular8-yandex-maps';

const mapConfig: YaConfig = {
  apikey: 'API_KEY',
  lang: 'en_US',
};

@NgModule({
  imports: [AngularYandexMapsModule.forRoot(mapConfig)],
})
export class AppModule {}

component.html

<div class="container">
  <ya-map [center]="[55.751952, 37.600739]" [zoom]="12">
    <ya-placemark [geometry]="[55.751952, 37.600739]"></ya-placemark>
  </ya-map>
</div>

component.css

.container {
  width: 1000px;
  height: 500px;
}

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page. You can also take a look at the contributing guide.

⭐ Show your support

Give a star if this project helped you!

📝 License

Copyright © 2021 Daniil Dubrava.
This project is MIT licensed.

100
January 22, 2021
Hard to Use
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation

