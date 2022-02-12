Yandex.Maps Angular components that implements the Yandex.Maps JavaScript API
npm install angular8-yandex-maps
|Angular version
|Library version
|v9, v10, v11, v12, v13
|v13.x
|v8
|v8.x
|v7
|v7.x
|v6
|v6.x
npm install angular8-yandex-maps@^8.0.0
import { AngularYandexMapsModule } from 'angular8-yandex-maps';
@NgModule({
imports: [AngularYandexMapsModule],
})
export class AppModule {}
import { AngularYandexMapsModule, YaConfig } from 'angular8-yandex-maps';
const mapConfig: YaConfig = {
apikey: 'API_KEY',
lang: 'en_US',
};
@NgModule({
imports: [AngularYandexMapsModule.forRoot(mapConfig)],
})
export class AppModule {}
<div class="container">
<ya-map [center]="[55.751952, 37.600739]" [zoom]="12">
<ya-placemark [geometry]="[55.751952, 37.600739]"></ya-placemark>
</ya-map>
</div>
.container {
width: 1000px;
height: 500px;
}
