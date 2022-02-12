Yandex.Maps Angular components that implements the Yandex.Maps JavaScript API

Installation

npm install angular8-yandex-maps

Version compatibility

Angular version Library version v9, v10, v11, v12, v13 v13.x v8 v8.x v7 v7.x v6 v6.x

npm install angular8-yandex-maps@^8.0.0

Usage

Default map config options

import { AngularYandexMapsModule } from 'angular8-yandex-maps' ; ({ imports: [AngularYandexMapsModule], }) export class AppModule {}

Own map config options

import { AngularYandexMapsModule, YaConfig } from 'angular8-yandex-maps' ; const mapConfig: YaConfig = { apikey: 'API_KEY' , lang: 'en_US' , }; ({ imports: [AngularYandexMapsModule.forRoot(mapConfig)], }) export class AppModule {}

< div class = "container" > < ya-map [ center ]= "[55.751952, 37.600739]" [ zoom ]= "12" > < ya-placemark [ geometry ]= "[55.751952, 37.600739]" > </ ya-placemark > </ ya-map > </ div >

.container { width : 1000px ; height : 500px ; }

