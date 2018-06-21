Social login api for Angular 5. Includes Facebook and Google login.

AOT Compatible.

Getting started

Install via npm

npm install --save angular5-social-login

Import the module

In app.module.ts ,

... import { SocialLoginModule, AuthServiceConfig, GoogleLoginProvider, FacebookLoginProvider, } from "angular5-social-login" ; export function getAuthServiceConfigs ( ) { let config = new AuthServiceConfig( [ { id : FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, provider : new FacebookLoginProvider( "Your-Facebook-app-id" ) }, { id : GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, provider : new GoogleLoginProvid( "Your-Google-Client-Id" ) }, ]; ); return config; } @NgModule({ imports : [ ... SocialLoginModule ], providers : [ ... { provide : AuthServiceConfig, useFactory : getAuthServiceConfigs } ], bootstrap : [...] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage :

In signin.component.ts ,

import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core' ; import { AuthService, FacebookLoginProvider, GoogleLoginProvider } from 'angular5-social-login' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-signin' , templateUrl : './signin.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './signin.component.css' ] }) export class SigninComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private socialAuthService: AuthService ) {} public socialSignIn(socialPlatform : string) { let socialPlatformProvider; if (socialPlatform == "facebook" ){ socialPlatformProvider = FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID; } else if (socialPlatform == "google" ){ socialPlatformProvider = GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID; } this .socialAuthService.signIn(socialPlatformProvider).then( ( userData ) => { console .log(socialPlatform+ " sign in data : " , userData); ... } ); } }

In signin.component.html ,

< h1 > Sign in </ h1 > < button ( click )= "socialSignIn('facebook')" > Sign in with Facebook </ button > < button ( click )= "socialSignIn('google')" > Signin in with Google </ button >

Facebook App Id :

You need to create your own app by going to Facebook Developers page. Add Facebook login under products and configure Valid OAuth redirect URIs .

Google Client Id :

Follow this official documentation on how to Create a Google API Console project and client ID.