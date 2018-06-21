openbase logo
asl

angular5-social-login

by Sabyasachi Biswal
1.0.9 (see all)

Social authentication module for Angular 5. Includes Facebook and Google login with AOT compatibility.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

252

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Authentication

Reviews

Readme

Social login api for Angular 5. Includes Facebook and Google login.

AOT Compatible.

Getting started

Install via npm

npm install --save angular5-social-login

Import the module

In app.module.ts,

...

import {
    SocialLoginModule,
    AuthServiceConfig,
    GoogleLoginProvider,
    FacebookLoginProvider,
} from "angular5-social-login";


// Configs 
export function getAuthServiceConfigs() {
  let config = new AuthServiceConfig(
      [
        {
          id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
          provider: new FacebookLoginProvider("Your-Facebook-app-id")
        },
        {
          id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
          provider: new GoogleLoginProvid("Your-Google-Client-Id")
        },
      ];
  );
  return config;
}

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...
    SocialLoginModule
  ],
  providers: [
    ...
    {
      provide: AuthServiceConfig,
      useFactory: getAuthServiceConfigs
    }
  ],
  bootstrap: [...]
})

export class AppModule { }

Usage :

In signin.component.ts,

import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core';
import {
    AuthService,
    FacebookLoginProvider,
    GoogleLoginProvider
} from 'angular5-social-login';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-signin',
  templateUrl: './signin.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./signin.component.css']
})


export class SigninComponent implements OnInit {

  constructor( private socialAuthService: AuthService ) {}
  
  public socialSignIn(socialPlatform : string) {
    let socialPlatformProvider;
    if(socialPlatform == "facebook"){
      socialPlatformProvider = FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID;
    }else if(socialPlatform == "google"){
      socialPlatformProvider = GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID;
    }
    
    this.socialAuthService.signIn(socialPlatformProvider).then(
      (userData) => {
        console.log(socialPlatform+" sign in data : " , userData);
        // Now sign-in with userData
        ...
            
      }
    );
  }
  
}

In signin.component.html,

<h1>
     Sign in
</h1>

<button (click)="socialSignIn('facebook')">Sign in with Facebook</button>
<button (click)="socialSignIn('google')">Signin in with Google</button>

Facebook App Id :

You need to create your own app by going to Facebook Developers page. Add Facebook login under products and configure Valid OAuth redirect URIs.

Google Client Id :

Follow this official documentation on how to Create a Google API Console project and client ID.

Alternatives

ka
keycloak-angularEasy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@auth0/angular-jwtHelper library for handling JWTs in Angular 2+ apps
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
noc
ng-oidc-clientAn Angular package wrapping oidc-client library to manage authentication with OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 in a reactive way using NgRx.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
613
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
aao
angular-auth-oidc-clientnpm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
29K
@auth0/auth0-angularAuth0 SDK for Angular Single Page Applications
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
35K
@delon/authDelon is a set of essential modules for ng-alain. https://github.com/ng-alain/ng-alain/issues
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
715
See 34 Alternatives

