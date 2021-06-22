A helper library for creating CSV files in Angular.
npm install --save angular-csv-ext
import { AngularCsv } from 'angular-csv-ext/dist/Angular-csv';
var data = [
{
name: "Test 1",
age: 13,
average: 8.2,
approved: true,
description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
},
{
name: 'Test 2',
age: 11,
average: 8.2,
approved: true,
description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
},
{
name: 'Test 4',
age: 10,
average: 8.2,
approved: true,
description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
},
];
new AngularCsv(data, 'My Report');
|Option
|Default
|Description
|fieldSeparator
|,
|Defines the field separator character
|quoteStrings
|"
|If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult
|decimalseparator
|.
|Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number.
|showLabels
|false
|If provided, would use this attribute to create a header row
|showTitle
|false
|useBom
|true
|If true, adds a BOM character at the start of the CSV
|useHeader
|false
|If true, only fields listed in header will be exported in CSV
|noDownload
|false
|If true, disables automatic download and returns only formatted CSV
|nullToEmptyString
|false
|If true, all null values will be changed to empty strings
var options = {
fieldSeparator: ',',
quoteStrings: '"',
decimalseparator: '.',
showLabels: true,
showTitle: true,
title: 'Your title',
useBom: true,
noDownload: true,
headers: ["First Name", "Last Name", "ID"],
useHeader: false,
nullToEmptyString: true,
};
AngularCsv(data, filename, options);