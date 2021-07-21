Angular 4 / 5 Social Login

Social login and authentication module for Angular 4 / 5. Supports authentication with Google and Facebook. Can be extended to other providers also.

Check out the demo.

Getting started

Install via npm

npm install --save angular4-social-login

Import the module

In your AppModule , import the SocialLoginModule

import { SocialLoginModule, AuthServiceConfig } from "angular4-social-login" ; import { GoogleLoginProvider, FacebookLoginProvider } from "angular4-social-login" ; let config = new AuthServiceConfig([ { id : GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, provider : new GoogleLoginProvider( "Google-OAuth-Client-Id" ) }, { id : FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID, provider : new FacebookLoginProvider( "Facebook-App-Id" ) } ]); @NgModule({ declarations : [ ... ], imports : [ ... SocialLoginModule.initialize(config) ], providers : [], bootstrap : [...] }) export class AppModule { }

Sign in and out users

import { AuthService } from "angular4-social-login" ; import { FacebookLoginProvider, GoogleLoginProvider } from "angular4-social-login" ; @Component({ selector : 'app-demo' , templateUrl : './demo.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './demo.component.css' ] }) export class DemoComponent implements OnInit { constructor (private authService: AuthService) { } signInWithGoogle(): void { this .authService.signIn(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID); } signInWithFB(): void { this .authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID); } signOut(): void { this .authService.signOut(); } }

You are notified when user logs in or logs out. You receive a SocialUser object when the user logs in and a null when the user logs out. SocialUser object contains basic user information such as name, email, photo URL, etc.

import { AuthService } from "angular4-social-login" ; import { SocialUser } from "angular4-social-login" ; @Component({ selector : 'app-demo' , templateUrl : './demo.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './demo.component.css' ] }) export class DemoComponent implements OnInit { private user: SocialUser; private loggedIn: boolean; constructor (private authService: AuthService) { } ngOnInit() { this .authService.authState.subscribe( ( user ) => { this .user = user; this .loggedIn = (user != null ); }); } }

Display the user information

< img src = "{{ user.photoUrl }}" > < div > < h4 > {{ user.name }} </ h4 > < p > {{ user.email }} </ p > </ div >

Building with AoT

If you are facing issue in building your app with AoT, check this document.

Running the demo app