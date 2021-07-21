Social login and authentication module for Angular 4 / 5. Supports authentication with Google and Facebook. Can be extended to other providers also.
Check out the demo.
npm install --save angular4-social-login
In your
AppModule, import the
SocialLoginModule
import { SocialLoginModule, AuthServiceConfig } from "angular4-social-login";
import { GoogleLoginProvider, FacebookLoginProvider } from "angular4-social-login";
let config = new AuthServiceConfig([
{
id: GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new GoogleLoginProvider("Google-OAuth-Client-Id")
},
{
id: FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
provider: new FacebookLoginProvider("Facebook-App-Id")
}
]);
@NgModule({
declarations: [
...
],
imports: [
...
SocialLoginModule.initialize(config)
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [...]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { AuthService } from "angular4-social-login";
import { FacebookLoginProvider, GoogleLoginProvider } from "angular4-social-login";
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private authService: AuthService) { }
signInWithGoogle(): void {
this.authService.signIn(GoogleLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
}
signInWithFB(): void {
this.authService.signIn(FacebookLoginProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
}
signOut(): void {
this.authService.signOut();
}
}
You are notified when user logs in or logs out. You receive a
SocialUser object when the user logs in and a
null when the user logs out.
SocialUser object contains basic user information such as name, email, photo URL, etc.
import { AuthService } from "angular4-social-login";
import { SocialUser } from "angular4-social-login";
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css']
})
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
private user: SocialUser;
private loggedIn: boolean;
constructor(private authService: AuthService) { }
ngOnInit() {
this.authService.authState.subscribe((user) => {
this.user = user;
this.loggedIn = (user != null);
});
}
}
<img src="{{ user.photoUrl }}">
<div>
<h4>{{ user.name }}</h4>
<p>{{ user.email }}</p>
</div>
If you are facing issue in building your app with AoT, check this document.
cd demo
npm install
ng serve