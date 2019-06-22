openbase logo
amt

angular4-material-table

by Ignacio Rossi
0.8.0 (see all)

Angular 4 table based on @angular/cdk table structure, to allow row insertion, edition, validation and deletion.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
451

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Angular Table

Readme

Angular4 material table (angular4+)

This project extends @angular/cdk data-table, also used in @angular/material table.

It extends @angular/cdk/collections DataSource in order to include a row structure, allowing row creation, inline row edition, deletion and validation.

Supported angular versions:

  • Angular 4 (v0.1.8)
  • Angular 5 (v0.2.0)
  • Angular 6 (v0.6.0)
  • Angular 7 (v0.7.0)
  • Angular 8 (v0.8.0)

angular4-material-table

Installation

To install the package run:

npm install angular4-material-table

Example

Example of using angular4-material-table:

angular4-material-table

Other example

Use

Initial steps

To use this table, first of all you must check how use angular @angular/cdk data-table.

Useful data and methods

Using this extension, you can set CDK data-table datasource with an instance of TableDataSource.

Using TableDataSource allows you to have some row related methods and data to implement add/edit/remove elements:

class TableElement<T> {
  id: number;
  editing: boolean;
  currentData?: T;
  originalData: T;
  source: TableDataSource<T>;
  validator: FormGroup; // Used only in reactive forms.

  delete(): void;
  confirmEditCreate(): boolean;
  startEdit(): void;
  cancelOrDelete(): void;
  isValid(): boolean; // Used only in reactive forms.
}

class TableDataSource<T> {

  constructor(
    data: T[],
    dataType?: new () => T,
    validatorService?: ValidatorService,
    config = { prependNewElements: false, suppressErrors: false });

  datasourceSubject: Subject<T[]>;

  updateDatasource(data: T[], options = { emitEvent: true }): void;

  createNew(): void;

  getRow(id: number): TableElement<T>;
}

Angular4 material table example

Angular 4 material table use example: Example of angular4-material-table use

See this package in action

Optional libraries

Optional libraries used in the example:

"@angular/material": "2.0.0-beta.12",
"@angular/forms": "4.4.4", // <- For inline validation
"font-awesome": "4.7.0"

person-list-reactive-forms.component.html

<mat-table [dataSource]="dataSource">
  <ng-container matColumnDef="name">
    <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef> Name </mat-header-cell>
    <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
      <mat-form-field floatPlaceholder="{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}">
        <input [formControl]="row.validator.controls['name']" placeholder="Name" matInput>
      </mat-form-field>
    </mat-cell>
  </ng-container>
  <ng-container matColumnDef="age">
    <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef> Age </mat-header-cell>
    <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
      <mat-form-field floatPlaceholder="{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}">
        <input [formControl]="row.validator.controls['age']" type="number" placeholder="Age" matInput>
      </mat-form-field>
    </mat-cell>
  </ng-container>
  <ng-container matColumnDef="actionsColumn">
    <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef>
      <button mat-icon-button color="accent" (click)="dataSource.createNew()"><i class="fa fa-plus mat-icon"></i></button>
    </mat-header-cell>
    <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
      <button *ngIf="!row.editing" mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.startEdit()">
            <i class="fa fa-pencil mat-icon"></i>
          </button>
      <button *ngIf="row.editing" mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.confirmEditCreate()">
            <i class="fa fa-check mat-icon"></i>
          </button>
      <button mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.cancelOrDelete()">
            <i class="fa fa-times mat-icon"></i>
          </button>
    </mat-cell>
  </ng-container>

  <mat-header-row *matHeaderRowDef="displayedColumns"></mat-header-row>
  <mat-row *matRowDef="let row; columns: displayedColumns;"></mat-row>
</mat-table>

person-list-template-driven.component.html

<mat-table [dataSource]="dataSource">
  <ng-container matColumnDef="name">
    <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef> Name </mat-header-cell>
    <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
      <mat-form-field floatPlaceholder="{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}">
        <input [(ngModel)]="row.currentData.name" placeholder="Name" [disabled]="!row.editing" matInput>
      </mat-form-field>
    </mat-cell>
  </ng-container>
  <ng-container matColumnDef="age">
    <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef> Age </mat-header-cell>
    <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
      <mat-form-field floatPlaceholder="{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}">
        <input type="number" [(ngModel)]="row.currentData.age" placeholder="Age"  [disabled]="!row.editing" matInput>
      </mat-form-field>
    </mat-cell>
  </ng-container>
  <ng-container matColumnDef="actionsColumn">
    <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef>
      <button mat-icon-button color="accent" (click)="dataSource.createNew()"><i class="fa fa-plus mat-icon"></i></button>
    </mat-header-cell>
    <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
      <button *ngIf="!row.editing" mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.startEdit()">
            <i class="fa fa-pencil mat-icon"></i>
          </button>
      <button *ngIf="row.editing" mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.confirmEditCreate()">
            <i class="fa fa-check mat-icon"></i>
          </button>
      <button mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.cancelOrDelete()">
            <i class="fa fa-times mat-icon"></i>
          </button>
    </mat-cell>
  </ng-container>

  <mat-header-row *matHeaderRowDef="displayedColumns"></mat-header-row>
  <mat-row *matRowDef="let row; columns: displayedColumns;"></mat-row>
</mat-table>

person-list.component.ts

@Component({
  selector: 'app-person-list',
  providers: [
    {provide: ValidatorService, useClass: PersonValidatorService }
  ],
  templateUrl: './person-list.component.html',
})
export class PersonListComponent implements OnInit {

  constructor(private personValidator: ValidatorService) { }

  displayedColumns = ['name', 'age', 'actionsColumn'];

  @Input() personList;
  @Output() personListChange = new EventEmitter<Person[]>();

  dataSource: TableDataSource<Person>;


  ngOnInit() {
    this.dataSource = new TableDataSource<any>(this.personList, Person, this.personValidator);

    this.dataSource.datasourceSubject.subscribe(personList => this.personListChange.emit(personList));
  }
}

class Person {
  name: string;
  age: number;
}

@Injectable()
class PersonValidatorService implements ValidatorService {
  getRowValidator(): FormGroup {
    return new FormGroup({
      'name': new FormControl(null, Validators.required),
      'age': new FormControl(),
      });
  }
}

Contributions

Any suggestion or contribution will be appreciated.

