This project extends
@angular/cdk data-table, also used in
@angular/material table.
It extends
@angular/cdk/collections DataSource in order to include a row structure, allowing row creation, inline row edition, deletion and validation.
Supported angular versions:
To install the package run:
npm install angular4-material-table
Example of using
angular4-material-table:
To use this table, first of all you must check how use angular
@angular/cdk data-table.
Using this extension, you can set CDK data-table
datasource with an instance of
TableDataSource.
Using
TableDataSource allows you to have some row related methods and data to implement add/edit/remove elements:
class TableElement<T> {
id: number;
editing: boolean;
currentData?: T;
originalData: T;
source: TableDataSource<T>;
validator: FormGroup; // Used only in reactive forms.
delete(): void;
confirmEditCreate(): boolean;
startEdit(): void;
cancelOrDelete(): void;
isValid(): boolean; // Used only in reactive forms.
}
class TableDataSource<T> {
constructor(
data: T[],
dataType?: new () => T,
validatorService?: ValidatorService,
config = { prependNewElements: false, suppressErrors: false });
datasourceSubject: Subject<T[]>;
updateDatasource(data: T[], options = { emitEvent: true }): void;
createNew(): void;
getRow(id: number): TableElement<T>;
}
Angular 4 material table use example:
Optional libraries used in the example:
"@angular/material": "2.0.0-beta.12",
"@angular/forms": "4.4.4", // <- For inline validation
"font-awesome": "4.7.0"
<mat-table [dataSource]="dataSource">
<ng-container matColumnDef="name">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef> Name </mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<mat-form-field floatPlaceholder="{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}">
<input [formControl]="row.validator.controls['name']" placeholder="Name" matInput>
</mat-form-field>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="age">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef> Age </mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<mat-form-field floatPlaceholder="{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}">
<input [formControl]="row.validator.controls['age']" type="number" placeholder="Age" matInput>
</mat-form-field>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="actionsColumn">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef>
<button mat-icon-button color="accent" (click)="dataSource.createNew()"><i class="fa fa-plus mat-icon"></i></button>
</mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<button *ngIf="!row.editing" mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.startEdit()">
<i class="fa fa-pencil mat-icon"></i>
</button>
<button *ngIf="row.editing" mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.confirmEditCreate()">
<i class="fa fa-check mat-icon"></i>
</button>
<button mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.cancelOrDelete()">
<i class="fa fa-times mat-icon"></i>
</button>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<mat-header-row *matHeaderRowDef="displayedColumns"></mat-header-row>
<mat-row *matRowDef="let row; columns: displayedColumns;"></mat-row>
</mat-table>
<mat-table [dataSource]="dataSource">
<ng-container matColumnDef="name">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef> Name </mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<mat-form-field floatPlaceholder="{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}">
<input [(ngModel)]="row.currentData.name" placeholder="Name" [disabled]="!row.editing" matInput>
</mat-form-field>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="age">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef> Age </mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<mat-form-field floatPlaceholder="{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}">
<input type="number" [(ngModel)]="row.currentData.age" placeholder="Age" [disabled]="!row.editing" matInput>
</mat-form-field>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="actionsColumn">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef>
<button mat-icon-button color="accent" (click)="dataSource.createNew()"><i class="fa fa-plus mat-icon"></i></button>
</mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<button *ngIf="!row.editing" mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.startEdit()">
<i class="fa fa-pencil mat-icon"></i>
</button>
<button *ngIf="row.editing" mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.confirmEditCreate()">
<i class="fa fa-check mat-icon"></i>
</button>
<button mat-icon-button color="primary" focusable="false" (click)="row.cancelOrDelete()">
<i class="fa fa-times mat-icon"></i>
</button>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<mat-header-row *matHeaderRowDef="displayedColumns"></mat-header-row>
<mat-row *matRowDef="let row; columns: displayedColumns;"></mat-row>
</mat-table>
@Component({
selector: 'app-person-list',
providers: [
{provide: ValidatorService, useClass: PersonValidatorService }
],
templateUrl: './person-list.component.html',
})
export class PersonListComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private personValidator: ValidatorService) { }
displayedColumns = ['name', 'age', 'actionsColumn'];
@Input() personList;
@Output() personListChange = new EventEmitter<Person[]>();
dataSource: TableDataSource<Person>;
ngOnInit() {
this.dataSource = new TableDataSource<any>(this.personList, Person, this.personValidator);
this.dataSource.datasourceSubject.subscribe(personList => this.personListChange.emit(personList));
}
}
class Person {
name: string;
age: number;
}
@Injectable()
class PersonValidatorService implements ValidatorService {
getRowValidator(): FormGroup {
return new FormGroup({
'name': new FormControl(null, Validators.required),
'age': new FormControl(),
});
}
}
Any suggestion or contribution will be appreciated.