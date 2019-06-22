Angular4 material table (angular4+)

This project extends @angular/cdk data-table, also used in @angular/material table.

It extends @angular/cdk/collections DataSource in order to include a row structure, allowing row creation, inline row edition, deletion and validation.

Supported angular versions:

Angular 4 (v0.1.8)

Angular 5 (v0.2.0)

Angular 6 (v0.6.0)

Angular 7 (v0.7.0)

Angular 8 (v0.8.0)

Installation

To install the package run:

npm install angular4-material-table

Example

Example of using angular4-material-table :

Use

Initial steps

To use this table, first of all you must check how use angular @angular/cdk data-table.

Useful data and methods

Using this extension, you can set CDK data-table datasource with an instance of TableDataSource .

Using TableDataSource allows you to have some row related methods and data to implement add/edit/remove elements:

class TableElement<T> { id: number ; editing: boolean ; currentData?: T; originalData: T; source: TableDataSource<T>; validator: FormGroup; delete (): void ; confirmEditCreate(): boolean ; startEdit(): void ; cancelOrDelete(): void ; isValid(): boolean ; }

class TableDataSource<T> { constructor ( data: T[], dataType?: new () => T, validatorService?: ValidatorService, config = { prependNewElements: false , suppressErrors: false } ); datasourceSubject: Subject<T[]>; updateDatasource(data: T[], options = { emitEvent: true }): void ; createNew(): void ; getRow(id: number ): TableElement<T>; }

Angular4 material table example

Angular 4 material table use example:

See this package in action

Optional libraries

Optional libraries used in the example:

"@angular/material" : "2.0.0-beta.12" , "@angular/forms" : "4.4.4" , "font-awesome" : "4.7.0"

< mat-table [ dataSource ]= "dataSource" > < ng-container matColumnDef = "name" > < mat-header-cell * matHeaderCellDef > Name </ mat-header-cell > < mat-cell * matCellDef = "let row" > < mat-form-field floatPlaceholder = "{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}" > < input [ formControl ]= "row.validator.controls['name']" placeholder = "Name" matInput > </ mat-form-field > </ mat-cell > </ ng-container > < ng-container matColumnDef = "age" > < mat-header-cell * matHeaderCellDef > Age </ mat-header-cell > < mat-cell * matCellDef = "let row" > < mat-form-field floatPlaceholder = "{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}" > < input [ formControl ]= "row.validator.controls['age']" type = "number" placeholder = "Age" matInput > </ mat-form-field > </ mat-cell > </ ng-container > < ng-container matColumnDef = "actionsColumn" > < mat-header-cell * matHeaderCellDef > < button mat-icon-button color = "accent" ( click )= "dataSource.createNew()" > < i class = "fa fa-plus mat-icon" > </ i > </ button > </ mat-header-cell > < mat-cell * matCellDef = "let row" > < button * ngIf = "!row.editing" mat-icon-button color = "primary" focusable = "false" ( click )= "row.startEdit()" > < i class = "fa fa-pencil mat-icon" > </ i > </ button > < button * ngIf = "row.editing" mat-icon-button color = "primary" focusable = "false" ( click )= "row.confirmEditCreate()" > < i class = "fa fa-check mat-icon" > </ i > </ button > < button mat-icon-button color = "primary" focusable = "false" ( click )= "row.cancelOrDelete()" > < i class = "fa fa-times mat-icon" > </ i > </ button > </ mat-cell > </ ng-container > < mat-header-row * matHeaderRowDef = "displayedColumns" > </ mat-header-row > < mat-row * matRowDef = "let row; columns: displayedColumns;" > </ mat-row > </ mat-table >

< mat-table [ dataSource ]= "dataSource" > < ng-container matColumnDef = "name" > < mat-header-cell * matHeaderCellDef > Name </ mat-header-cell > < mat-cell * matCellDef = "let row" > < mat-form-field floatPlaceholder = "{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}" > < input [( ngModel )]= "row.currentData.name" placeholder = "Name" [ disabled ]= "!row.editing" matInput > </ mat-form-field > </ mat-cell > </ ng-container > < ng-container matColumnDef = "age" > < mat-header-cell * matHeaderCellDef > Age </ mat-header-cell > < mat-cell * matCellDef = "let row" > < mat-form-field floatPlaceholder = "{{ row.editing ? 'float' : 'never'}}" > < input type = "number" [( ngModel )]= "row.currentData.age" placeholder = "Age" [ disabled ]= "!row.editing" matInput > </ mat-form-field > </ mat-cell > </ ng-container > < ng-container matColumnDef = "actionsColumn" > < mat-header-cell * matHeaderCellDef > < button mat-icon-button color = "accent" ( click )= "dataSource.createNew()" > < i class = "fa fa-plus mat-icon" > </ i > </ button > </ mat-header-cell > < mat-cell * matCellDef = "let row" > < button * ngIf = "!row.editing" mat-icon-button color = "primary" focusable = "false" ( click )= "row.startEdit()" > < i class = "fa fa-pencil mat-icon" > </ i > </ button > < button * ngIf = "row.editing" mat-icon-button color = "primary" focusable = "false" ( click )= "row.confirmEditCreate()" > < i class = "fa fa-check mat-icon" > </ i > </ button > < button mat-icon-button color = "primary" focusable = "false" ( click )= "row.cancelOrDelete()" > < i class = "fa fa-times mat-icon" > </ i > </ button > </ mat-cell > </ ng-container > < mat-header-row * matHeaderRowDef = "displayedColumns" > </ mat-header-row > < mat-row * matRowDef = "let row; columns: displayedColumns;" > </ mat-row > </ mat-table >

({ selector: 'app-person-list' , providers: [ {provide: ValidatorService, useClass: PersonValidatorService } ], templateUrl: './person-list.component.html' , }) export class PersonListComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private personValidator: ValidatorService ) { } displayedColumns = [ 'name' , 'age' , 'actionsColumn' ]; () personList; () personListChange = new EventEmitter<Person[]>(); dataSource: TableDataSource<Person>; ngOnInit() { this .dataSource = new TableDataSource< any >( this .personList, Person, this .personValidator); this .dataSource.datasourceSubject.subscribe( personList => this .personListChange.emit(personList)); } } class Person { name: string ; age: number ; } () class PersonValidatorService implements ValidatorService { getRowValidator(): FormGroup { return new FormGroup({ 'name' : new FormControl( null , Validators.required), 'age' : new FormControl(), }); } }

Contributions

Any suggestion or contribution will be appreciated.