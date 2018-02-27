Angular Json Editor

Angular Json Editor (wrapper for jsoneditor). View/Edit Json file with formatting.

Working with latest Angular 5.

Installation

To install this library with npm, run below command:

$ npm install --save ang-jsoneditor

Usage

Configuration

First, Import Angular JsonEditor module in root

import { NgJsonEditorModule } from 'angular-jsoneditor' ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ ...., NgJsonEditorModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Then setup your component models as below :

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { JsonEditorComponent, JsonEditorOptions } from 'ang-jsoneditor/jsoneditor/jsoneditor.component' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , template: '<json-editor [options]="editorOptions" [data]="data"></json-editor>' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { public editorOptions: JsonEditorOptions; public data: any ; (JsonEditorComponent) editor: JsonEditorComponent; constructor ( ) { this .editorOptions = new JsonEditorOptions() this .editorOptions.modes = [ 'code' , 'text' , 'tree' , 'view' ]; this .data = { "products" :[{ "name" : "car" , "product" :[{ "name" : "honda" , "model" :[{ "id" : "civic" , "name" : "civic" },{ "id" : "accord" , "name" : "accord" },{ "id" : "crv" , "name" : "crv" },{ "id" : "pilot" , "name" : "pilot" },{ "id" : "odyssey" , "name" : "odyssey" }]}]}]} } }

Note : For better styling, add below line to your main style.css file

"~jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css" ;

Demo

Demo component files are included in Git Project.

Demo Project: [https://github.com/mariohmol/ang-jsoneditor/tree/master/src/app/demo)

License

MIT(./LICENSE)