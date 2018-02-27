openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aj

angular4-jsoneditor

by Manish Sodavadiya
1.0.7 (see all)

Wrapper for jsonedior in angular 4+ application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

191

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Json Editor

Angular Json Editor (wrapper for jsoneditor). View/Edit Json file with formatting.

Working with latest Angular 5.

Demo Image

Installation

To install this library with npm, run below command:

$ npm install --save ang-jsoneditor

Usage

Configuration

First, Import Angular JsonEditor module in root

import { NgJsonEditorModule } from 'angular-jsoneditor' 

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    ....,
    NgJsonEditorModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Then setup your component models as below :

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { JsonEditorComponent, JsonEditorOptions } from 'ang-jsoneditor/jsoneditor/jsoneditor.component';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  template: '<json-editor [options]="editorOptions" [data]="data"></json-editor>',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
  public editorOptions: JsonEditorOptions;
  public data: any;
  @ViewChild(JsonEditorComponent) editor: JsonEditorComponent;

  constructor() { 
    this.editorOptions = new JsonEditorOptions()
    this.editorOptions.modes = ['code', 'text', 'tree', 'view']; // set all allowed modes
    //this.options.mode = 'code'; //set only one mode
      
      this.data = {"products":[{"name":"car","product":[{"name":"honda","model":[{"id":"civic","name":"civic"},{"id":"accord","name":"accord"},{"id":"crv","name":"crv"},{"id":"pilot","name":"pilot"},{"id":"odyssey","name":"odyssey"}]}]}]}
  }

}

Note : For better styling, add below line to your main style.css file

@import "~jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css";

Demo

Demo component files are included in Git Project.

Demo Project: [https://github.com/mariohmol/ang-jsoneditor/tree/master/src/app/demo)

License

MIT(./LICENSE)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial