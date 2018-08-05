-Project is not supported-

Angular4Carousel

Configurable angular carousel

Demo

http://angular4-carousel.bitballoon.com/

Getting started

npm i --save angular4-carousel

Add following lines into your

module:

import { CarouselModule } from 'angular4-carousel' ;

add carousel in your module imports section



imports : [CarouselModule]

component template:

add carousel and container

< div style = "width: 800px; height: 400px" > < carousel [ sources ]= "imageSources" [ config ]= "config" > </ carousel > </ div >

component ts:

import { ICarouselConfig, AnimationConfig } from 'angular4-carousel' ;

and add sources and config to component class

public imageSources: string[] = [ 'path to img1' , 'path to img2' , 'path to img3' ]; public config: ICarouselConfig = { verifyBeforeLoad: true , log: false , animation: true , animationType: AnimationConfig.SLIDE, autoplay: true , autoplayDelay: 2000 , stopAutoplayMinWidth: 768 };

Add font awesome to your project.

< link href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

(you can add font awesome using CLI or directly or CDN, or whatever you want, or redefine default styles for arrows ;) with pure CSS )

Config

verifyBeforeLoad

values: false, true

If true, each image will render to view if and when load. If false, all images render as soon as carousel init.

log:

values: false, true

Log to console on image load success or error

animation:

values: false, true



animationType:

value: AnimationConfig.APPEAR, AnimationConfig.SLIDE_OVERLAP, AnimationConfig.SLIDE

autoplay:

values: false, true

autoplayDelay:

values: [number] (ms)

stopAutoplayMinWidth:

values: [number] (px) Prop for preventing autoplay on mobile devices. If window width (w/o scroll) <= value, autoplay will stop.

API

You can catch event on image loaded

Add following lines into your component ts file:

Import: import { CarouselService } from 'angular4-carousel';

in constructor:

constructor (private x: CarouselService) {}

and use:

