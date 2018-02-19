angular2react

One line of code to turn any Angular 1 Component into a React Component (opposite of react2angular)

Installation

yarn add angular2react angular angular-resource react react-dom @types/angular @types/react @types/react-dom npm install angular2react angular angular-resource react react-dom @types/angular @types/react @types/react-dom --save

Usage

1. Save a reference to the $injector

let $injector angular .module( 'myModule' ) .run([ '$injector' , function ( _$injector ) { $injector = _$injector }])

2. Create an Angular component

const MyComponent = { bindings : { fooBar : '<' , baz : '<' }, template : ` <p>FooBar: {this.$ctrl.fooBar}</p> <p>Baz: {this.$ctrl.baz}</p> ` }

3. Expose it to Angular

angular .module( 'myModule' , []) .component( 'myComponent' , MyComponent)

4. Convert it to a React Component

import { angular2react } from 'angular2react' const MyComponent = angular2react( 'myComponent' , MyComponent, $injector)

5. Use it in your React code

<MyComponent fooBar={ 3 } baz= 'baz' />

Why step 1?

We need a reference to the $injector created by the Angular module that registered the Angular component you're exposing. That way we can manually compile your component.

If you use ngimport, you can skip step 1 and omit the last argument in step 4:

import { angular2react } from 'angular2react' const MyComponent = angular2react( 'myComponent' , MyComponent)

Full Examples

https://github.com/bcherny/angular2react-demos

Caveats

Only one way bindings ( < ) are supported, because this is the only type of binding that React supports

) are supported, because this is the only type of binding that React supports Be sure to bootstrap your Angular app before rendering its React counterpart

Tests

npm test

License

Apache-2.0