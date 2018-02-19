openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular2react

by coatue-oss
3.0.2 (see all)

One line of code to turn any Angular 1 Component into a React Component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

118

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular to React: The easiest way to embed Angular components in a React app

angular2react Build Status NPM Apache2

One line of code to turn any Angular 1 Component into a React Component (opposite of react2angular)

Installation

# Using Yarn:
yarn add angular2react angular angular-resource react react-dom @types/angular @types/react @types/react-dom

# Or, using NPM:
npm install angular2react angular angular-resource react react-dom @types/angular @types/react @types/react-dom --save

Usage

1. Save a reference to the $injector

let $injector
angular
  .module('myModule')
  .run(['$injector', function(_$injector) { $injector = _$injector }])

2. Create an Angular component

const MyComponent = {
  bindings: {
    fooBar: '<',
    baz: '<'
  },
  template: `
    <p>FooBar: {this.$ctrl.fooBar}</p>
    <p>Baz: {this.$ctrl.baz}</p>
  `
}

3. Expose it to Angular

angular
  .module('myModule', [])
  .component('myComponent', MyComponent)

4. Convert it to a React Component

import { angular2react } from 'angular2react'

const MyComponent = angular2react('myComponent', MyComponent, $injector)

5. Use it in your React code

<MyComponent fooBar={3} baz='baz' />

Why step 1?

We need a reference to the $injector created by the Angular module that registered the Angular component you're exposing. That way we can manually compile your component.

If you use ngimport, you can skip step 1 and omit the last argument in step 4:

import { angular2react } from 'angular2react'

const MyComponent = angular2react('myComponent', MyComponent)

Full Examples

https://github.com/bcherny/angular2react-demos

Caveats

  • Only one way bindings (<) are supported, because this is the only type of binding that React supports
  • Be sure to bootstrap your Angular app before rendering its React counterpart

Tests

npm test

License

Apache-2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial