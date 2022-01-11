openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ang

angular2gridster

by Damian Wajdlich
12.0.0 (see all)

Angular implementation of well known Gridster (no jQuery, no external libraries, only Angular and Rx.js).

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

200

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Grid

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular2gridster

npm version

Angular implementation of well known Gridster (no jQuery, no external libraries, only Angular and Rx.js). Demo.

  1. Getting started
  2. What is Angular2gridster and why to use it?
  3. API Documentation
  4. Roadmap

More comprehensive documentation is available in Wiki.

Development progress can be tracked in Milestones and in Project board.

Versions:

  • Version 13.x works with Angular 13.x.
  • Version 12.x works with Angular 12.x.
  • Version 11.x works with Angular 11.x.
  • Version 10.x works with Angular 10.x.
  • Version 9.x works with Angular 9.x.
  • Version 8.x works with Angular 8.x.
  • Version 7.x works with Angular 7.x.
  • Version 6.x works with Angular 6.x.
  • Version 5.x works with Angular 5.x.
  • Version 4.x works with Angular 4.x.

Versions 1.x and 0.x works only with Angular 4.x, but the newest states you can find in v4.x.

Installation

npm install angular2gridster

Once installed you need to import our module:

...
import { GridsterModule } from 'angular2gridster';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    ...
    GridsterModule.forRoot() // .forRoot() is required since version v4+
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

The example it imports in AppModule, but it could also be imported in any other module - depends where you want to use it.

Additional steps for System.js

To make Angular2gridster works with System.js you need to provide dedicated configuration in systemjs.config.js. It requires change in map object and 'packages' as follows:

System.config({
    map: {
        // ...
        rxjs: 'node_modules/rxjs',
        angular2gridster: 'node_modules/angular2gridster',
    },
    packages: {
        // ...
        rxjs: {defaultExtension: 'js'},
        angular2gridster: {main: 'dist/index.js', defaultExtension: 'js'},
    },
});

Example usage

<ngx-gridster [options]="gridsterOptions" [draggableOptions]="{ handlerClass: 'panel-heading' }">
    <ngx-gridster-item
        *ngFor="let widget of widgets"
        [(x)]="widget.x"
        [(y)]="widget.y"
        [(w)]="widget.w"
        [(h)]="widget.h"
    >
        <!-- some content -->
    </ngx-gridster-item>
</ngx-gridster>

For version before 6.0.0:

<gridster [options]="gridsterOptions" [draggableOptions]="{ handlerClass: 'panel-heading' }">
    <gridster-item
        *ngFor="let widget of widgets"
        [(x)]="widget.x"
        [(y)]="widget.y"
        [(w)]="widget.w"
        [(h)]="widget.h"
    >
        <!-- some content -->
    </gridster-item>
</gridster>

widgets: Array<any> = [...];
gridsterOptions = {
  lanes: 2, // how many lines (grid cells) dashboard has
  direction: 'vertical', // items floating direction: vertical/horizontal/none
  floating: false, // default=true - prevents items to float according to the direction (gravity)
  dragAndDrop: false, // possible to change items position by drag n drop
  resizable: false, // possible to resize items by drag n drop by item edge/corner
  useCSSTransforms: true, // Uses CSS3 translate() instead of position top/left - significant performance boost.
  responsiveSizes: true, // allow to set different item sizes for different breakpoints
  // ResponsiveOptions can overwrite default configuration with any option available for specific breakpoint.
  responsiveOptions: [
        {
            breakpoint: 'sm',
            lanes: 3
        },
        {
            breakpoint: 'md',
            minWidth: 768,
            lanes: 4,
            dragAndDrop: true,
            resizable: true
        },
        {
            breakpoint: 'lg',
            lanes: 6,
            dragAndDrop: true,
            resizable: true
        },
        {
            breakpoint: 'xl',
            minWidth: 1800,
            lanes: 8,
            dragAndDrop: true,
            resizable: true
        }
    ]
};

Warning

If you use responsiveOptions, then item coords will be assigned to different breakpoint attributes:

  • till sm (480px), it uses x and y attributes
  • sm (480px - 768px), it uses xSm and ySm attributes
  • md (768px - 1250px), it uses xMd and yMd attributes
  • lg (1250px - 1800px), it uses xLg and yLg attributes
  • from xl (1800px), it uses xXl and yXl attributes

(widths in px are only example and works for `responsiveOptions in example above).

If you set responsiveSizes: true, item size can be different for different breakpoints. In this case size will be binded to following attributes:

  • till sm (480px), it uses w and h attributes
  • sm (480px - 768px), it uses wSm and hSm attributes
  • md (768px - 1250px), it uses wMd and hMd attributes
  • lg (1250px - 1800px), it uses wLg and hLg attributes
  • from xl (1800px), it uses wXl and hXl attributes

Demo

Clone or download this repository and just run:

npm i
npm run build
npm start

Go to: http://localhost:4200/

Compilation problems

If somebody will have compilation problems please add an issue (if not yet created). I will try to fix it as soon as possible. Angular compiler has still some issues opened and it is changing frequently.

As a temporary solution copy files from /projects/angular2gridster/src/lib folder to dedicated folder in your project.

Issues

If the current behavior is a bug or you can illustrate your feature request better with an example, please provide the steps to reproduce and if possible a minimal demo of the problem via CodeSandbox:

Edit Angular

The project is in development so don't hesitate to writte any questions or suggestion on issue list. I look forward to get a response from you.

Origin

This project was created on idea of GridList. Great alternative for Gridster.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ag-grid-community/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
141K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
@ag-grid-enterprise/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
102K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
ag-grid-enterpriseThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
189K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant
ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
301K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
See 40 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial