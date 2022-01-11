Angular implementation of well known Gridster (no jQuery, no external libraries, only Angular and Rx.js). Demo.
More comprehensive documentation is available in Wiki.
Development progress can be tracked in Milestones and in Project board.
Versions 1.x and 0.x works only with Angular 4.x, but the newest states you can find in v4.x.
npm install angular2gridster
Once installed you need to import our module:
...
import { GridsterModule } from 'angular2gridster';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
...
GridsterModule.forRoot() // .forRoot() is required since version v4+
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
The example it imports in AppModule, but it could also be imported in any other module - depends where you want to use it.
To make Angular2gridster works with System.js you need to provide dedicated configuration in
systemjs.config.js.
It requires change in
map object and 'packages' as follows:
System.config({
map: {
// ...
rxjs: 'node_modules/rxjs',
angular2gridster: 'node_modules/angular2gridster',
},
packages: {
// ...
rxjs: {defaultExtension: 'js'},
angular2gridster: {main: 'dist/index.js', defaultExtension: 'js'},
},
});
<ngx-gridster [options]="gridsterOptions" [draggableOptions]="{ handlerClass: 'panel-heading' }">
<ngx-gridster-item
*ngFor="let widget of widgets"
[(x)]="widget.x"
[(y)]="widget.y"
[(w)]="widget.w"
[(h)]="widget.h"
>
<!-- some content -->
</ngx-gridster-item>
</ngx-gridster>
For version before 6.0.0:
<gridster [options]="gridsterOptions" [draggableOptions]="{ handlerClass: 'panel-heading' }">
<gridster-item
*ngFor="let widget of widgets"
[(x)]="widget.x"
[(y)]="widget.y"
[(w)]="widget.w"
[(h)]="widget.h"
>
<!-- some content -->
</gridster-item>
</gridster>
widgets: Array<any> = [...];
gridsterOptions = {
lanes: 2, // how many lines (grid cells) dashboard has
direction: 'vertical', // items floating direction: vertical/horizontal/none
floating: false, // default=true - prevents items to float according to the direction (gravity)
dragAndDrop: false, // possible to change items position by drag n drop
resizable: false, // possible to resize items by drag n drop by item edge/corner
useCSSTransforms: true, // Uses CSS3 translate() instead of position top/left - significant performance boost.
responsiveSizes: true, // allow to set different item sizes for different breakpoints
// ResponsiveOptions can overwrite default configuration with any option available for specific breakpoint.
responsiveOptions: [
{
breakpoint: 'sm',
lanes: 3
},
{
breakpoint: 'md',
minWidth: 768,
lanes: 4,
dragAndDrop: true,
resizable: true
},
{
breakpoint: 'lg',
lanes: 6,
dragAndDrop: true,
resizable: true
},
{
breakpoint: 'xl',
minWidth: 1800,
lanes: 8,
dragAndDrop: true,
resizable: true
}
]
};
Warning
If you use
responsiveOptions, then item coords will be assigned to different breakpoint attributes:
sm (480px), it uses
x and
y attributes
sm (480px - 768px), it uses
xSm and
ySm attributes
md (768px - 1250px), it uses
xMd and
yMd attributes
lg (1250px - 1800px), it uses
xLg and
yLg attributes
xl (1800px), it uses
xXl and
yXl attributes
(widths in px are only example and works for `responsiveOptions in example above).
If you set
responsiveSizes: true, item size can be different for different breakpoints. In this case size will be binded to following attributes:
sm (480px), it uses
w and
h attributes
sm (480px - 768px), it uses
wSm and
hSm attributes
md (768px - 1250px), it uses
wMd and
hMd attributes
lg (1250px - 1800px), it uses
wLg and
hLg attributes
xl (1800px), it uses
wXl and
hXl attributes
Clone or download this repository and just run:
npm i
npm run build
npm start
Go to: http://localhost:4200/
If somebody will have compilation problems please add an issue (if not yet created). I will try to fix it as soon as possible. Angular compiler has still some issues opened and it is changing frequently.
As a temporary solution copy files from
/projects/angular2gridster/src/lib folder to dedicated folder in your project.
If the current behavior is a bug or you can illustrate your feature request better with an example, please provide the steps to reproduce and if possible a minimal demo of the problem via CodeSandbox:
The project is in development so don't hesitate to writte any questions or suggestion on issue list. I look forward to get a response from you.
This project was created on idea of GridList. Great alternative for Gridster.