angular2gridster

Angular implementation of well known Gridster (no jQuery, no external libraries, only Angular and Rx.js). Demo.

More comprehensive documentation is available in Wiki.

Development progress can be tracked in Milestones and in Project board.

Version 13.x works with Angular 13.x .

works with . Version 12.x works with Angular 12.x .

works with . Version 11.x works with Angular 11.x .

works with . Version 10.x works with Angular 10.x .

works with . Version 9.x works with Angular 9.x .

works with . Version 8.x works with Angular 8.x .

works with . Version 7.x works with Angular 7.x .

works with . Version 6.x works with Angular 6.x .

works with . Version 5.x works with Angular 5.x .

works with . Version 4.x works with Angular 4.x.

Versions 1.x and 0.x works only with Angular 4.x, but the newest states you can find in v4.x.

Installation

npm install angular2gridster

Once installed you need to import our module:

... import { GridsterModule } from 'angular2gridster' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent ], imports : [ ... GridsterModule.forRoot() ], providers : [], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

The example it imports in AppModule, but it could also be imported in any other module - depends where you want to use it.

Additional steps for System.js

To make Angular2gridster works with System.js you need to provide dedicated configuration in systemjs.config.js . It requires change in map object and 'packages' as follows:

System.config({ map : { rxjs : 'node_modules/rxjs' , angular2gridster : 'node_modules/angular2gridster' , }, packages : { rxjs : { defaultExtension : 'js' }, angular2gridster : { main : 'dist/index.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' }, }, });

Example usage

< ngx-gridster [ options ]= "gridsterOptions" [ draggableOptions ]= "{ handlerClass: 'panel-heading' }" > < ngx-gridster-item * ngFor = "let widget of widgets" [( x )]= "widget.x" [( y )]= "widget.y" [( w )]= "widget.w" [( h )]= "widget.h" > </ ngx-gridster-item > </ ngx-gridster >

For version before 6.0.0:

< gridster [ options ]= "gridsterOptions" [ draggableOptions ]= "{ handlerClass: 'panel-heading' }" > < gridster-item * ngFor = "let widget of widgets" [( x )]= "widget.x" [( y )]= "widget.y" [( w )]= "widget.w" [( h )]= "widget.h" > </ gridster-item > </ gridster >

widgets: Array <any> = [...]; gridsterOptions = { lanes : 2 , direction : 'vertical' , floating : false , dragAndDrop : false , resizable : false , useCSSTransforms : true , responsiveSizes : true , responsiveOptions : [ { breakpoint : 'sm' , lanes : 3 }, { breakpoint : 'md' , minWidth : 768 , lanes : 4 , dragAndDrop : true , resizable : true }, { breakpoint : 'lg' , lanes : 6 , dragAndDrop : true , resizable : true }, { breakpoint : 'xl' , minWidth : 1800 , lanes : 8 , dragAndDrop : true , resizable : true } ] };

Warning

If you use responsiveOptions , then item coords will be assigned to different breakpoint attributes:

till sm (480px), it uses x and y attributes

(480px), it uses and attributes sm (480px - 768px), it uses xSm and ySm attributes

(480px - 768px), it uses and attributes md (768px - 1250px), it uses xMd and yMd attributes

(768px - 1250px), it uses and attributes lg (1250px - 1800px), it uses xLg and yLg attributes

(1250px - 1800px), it uses and attributes from xl (1800px), it uses xXl and yXl attributes

(widths in px are only example and works for `responsiveOptions in example above).

If you set responsiveSizes: true , item size can be different for different breakpoints. In this case size will be binded to following attributes:

till sm (480px), it uses w and h attributes

(480px), it uses and attributes sm (480px - 768px), it uses wSm and hSm attributes

(480px - 768px), it uses and attributes md (768px - 1250px), it uses wMd and hMd attributes

(768px - 1250px), it uses and attributes lg (1250px - 1800px), it uses wLg and hLg attributes

(1250px - 1800px), it uses and attributes from xl (1800px), it uses wXl and hXl attributes

Demo

Clone or download this repository and just run:

npm i npm run build npm start

Go to: http://localhost:4200/

Compilation problems

If somebody will have compilation problems please add an issue (if not yet created). I will try to fix it as soon as possible. Angular compiler has still some issues opened and it is changing frequently.

As a temporary solution copy files from /projects/angular2gridster/src/lib folder to dedicated folder in your project.

Issues

If the current behavior is a bug or you can illustrate your feature request better with an example, please provide the steps to reproduce and if possible a minimal demo of the problem via CodeSandbox:

The project is in development so don't hesitate to writte any questions or suggestion on issue list. I look forward to get a response from you.

Origin

This project was created on idea of GridList. Great alternative for Gridster.