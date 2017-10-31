Angular QuickStart Source

This repository is now deprecated. The Angular Quickstart project was a nice starting point for creating Angular applications. Now we recommend using the Angular CLI to create new Angular projects.

Starting from 1 November 2017, all the Angular documentation, at angular.io, is based on the Angular CLI.

Let's get started

This repository holds the TypeScript source code of the angular.io quickstart, the foundation for most of the documentation samples and potentially a good starting point for your application.

It's been extended with testing support so you can start writing tests immediately.

This is not the perfect arrangement for your application. It is not designed for production. It exists primarily to get you started quickly with learning and prototyping in Angular

We are unlikely to accept suggestions about how to grow this QuickStart into something it is not. Please keep that in mind before posting issues and PRs.

Updating to a newer version of the Quickstart Repo

From time to time the QuickStart will be enhanced with support for new features or to reflect changes to the official Style Guide.

You can update your existing project to an up-to-date QuickStart by following these instructions:

Create a new project using the instructions below

Copy the code you have in your project's main.ts file onto src/app/main.ts in the new project

file onto in the new project Copy your old app folder into src/app

folder into Delete src/app/main.ts if you have one (we now use src/main.ts instead)

if you have one (we now use instead) Copy your old index.html , styles.css and tsconfig.json into src/

, and into Install all your third party dependencies

Copy your old e2e/ folder into e2e/

folder into Copy over any other files you added to your project

Copy your old .git folder into your new project's root

Now you can continue working on the new project.

Prerequisites

Node.js and npm are essential to Angular development.

Get it now if it's not already installed on your machine. **Verify that you are running at least node `v4.x.x` and npm `3.x.x`** by running `node -v` and `npm -v` in a terminal/console window. Older versions produce errors.

We recommend nvm for managing multiple versions of node and npm.

Create a new project based on the QuickStart

Clone this repo into new project folder (e.g., my-proj ).

git clone https://github.com/angular/quickstart my-proj cd my-proj

We have no intention of updating the source on angular/quickstart . Discard the .git folder..

rm -rf .git # OS/X (bash) rd .git /S/Q # windows

Delete non-essential files (optional)

You can quickly delete the non-essential files that concern testing and QuickStart repository maintenance (including all git-related artifacts such as the .git folder and .gitignore !) by entering the following commands while in the project folder:

xargs rm -rf < non-essential-files.osx.txt rm src/app/*.spec*.ts rm non-essential-files.osx.txt

Windows

for /f %i in (non-essential-files.txt) do del %i /F /S /Q rd .git /s /q rd e2e /s /q

Create a new git repo

You could start writing code now and throw it all away when you're done. If you'd rather preserve your work under source control, consider taking the following steps.

Initialize this project as a local git repo and make the first commit:

git init git add . git commit -m "Initial commit"

Recover the deleted .gitignore from the QuickStart repository if you lost it in the Delete non-essential files step.

Create a remote repository for this project on the service of your choice.

Grab its address (e.g. https://github.com/<my-org>/my-proj.git ) and push the local repo to the remote.

git remote add origin <repo-address> git push -u origin master

Install npm packages

See npm and nvm version notes above

Install the npm packages described in the package.json and verify that it works:

npm install npm start

Doesn't work in Bash for Windows which does not support servers as of January, 2017.

The npm start command first compiles the application, then simultaneously re-compiles and runs the lite-server . Both the compiler and the server watch for file changes.

Shut it down manually with Ctrl-C .

You're ready to write your application.

npm scripts

We've captured many of the most useful commands in npm scripts defined in the package.json :

npm start - runs the compiler and a server at the same time, both in "watch mode".

- runs the compiler and a server at the same time, both in "watch mode". npm run build - runs the TypeScript compiler once.

- runs the TypeScript compiler once. npm run build:w - runs the TypeScript compiler in watch mode; the process keeps running, awaiting changes to TypeScript files and re-compiling when it sees them.

- runs the TypeScript compiler in watch mode; the process keeps running, awaiting changes to TypeScript files and re-compiling when it sees them. npm run serve - runs the lite-server, a light-weight, static file server, written and maintained by John Papa and Christopher Martin with excellent support for Angular apps that use routing.

Here are the test related scripts:

npm test - compiles, runs and watches the karma unit tests

- compiles, runs and watches the karma unit tests npm run e2e - compiles and run protractor e2e tests, written in Typescript (*e2e-spec.ts)

Testing

The QuickStart documentation doesn't discuss testing. This repo adds both karma/jasmine unit test and protractor end-to-end testing support.

These tools are configured for specific conventions described below.

It is unwise and rarely possible to run the application, the unit tests, and the e2e tests at the same time. We recommend that you shut down one before starting another.

Unit Tests

TypeScript unit-tests are usually in the src/app folder. Their filenames must end in .spec.ts .

Look for the example src/app/app.component.spec.ts . Add more .spec.ts files as you wish; we configured karma to find them.

Run it with npm test

That command first compiles the application, then simultaneously re-compiles and runs the karma test-runner. Both the compiler and the karma watch for (different) file changes.

Shut it down manually with Ctrl-C .

Test-runner output appears in the terminal window. We can update our app and our tests in real-time, keeping a weather eye on the console for broken tests. Karma is occasionally confused and it is often necessary to shut down its browser or even shut the command down ( Ctrl-C ) and restart it. No worries; it's pretty quick.

End-to-end (E2E) Tests

E2E tests are in the e2e directory, side by side with the src folder. Their filenames must end in .e2e-spec.ts .

Look for the example e2e/app.e2e-spec.ts . Add more .e2e-spec.js files as you wish (although one usually suffices for small projects); we configured Protractor to find them.

Thereafter, run them with npm run e2e .

That command first compiles, then simultaneously starts the lite-server at localhost:8080 and launches Protractor.

The pass/fail test results appear at the bottom of the terminal window. A custom reporter (see protractor.config.js ) generates a ./_test-output/protractor-results.txt file which is easier to read; this file is excluded from source control.