This repository is now deprecated. The Angular Quickstart project was a nice starting point for creating Angular applications. Now we recommend using the Angular CLI to create new Angular projects.
Starting from 1 November 2017, all the Angular documentation, at angular.io, is based on the Angular CLI.
Let's get started
This repository holds the TypeScript source code of the angular.io quickstart, the foundation for most of the documentation samples and potentially a good starting point for your application.
It's been extended with testing support so you can start writing tests immediately.
This is not the perfect arrangement for your application. It is not designed for production. It exists primarily to get you started quickly with learning and prototyping in Angular
We are unlikely to accept suggestions about how to grow this QuickStart into something it is not. Please keep that in mind before posting issues and PRs.
From time to time the QuickStart will be enhanced with support for new features or to reflect changes to the official Style Guide.
You can update your existing project to an up-to-date QuickStart by following these instructions:
main.ts file onto
src/app/main.ts in the new project
app folder into
src/app
src/app/main.ts if you have one (we now use
src/main.ts instead)
index.html,
styles.css and
tsconfig.json into
src/
e2e/ folder into
e2e/
.git folder into your new project's root
Now you can continue working on the new project.
Node.js and npm are essential to Angular development.Get it now if it's not already installed on your machine. **Verify that you are running at least node `v4.x.x` and npm `3.x.x`** by running `node -v` and `npm -v` in a terminal/console window. Older versions produce errors.
We recommend nvm for managing multiple versions of node and npm.
Clone this repo into new project folder (e.g.,
my-proj).
git clone https://github.com/angular/quickstart my-proj
cd my-proj
We have no intention of updating the source on
angular/quickstart.
Discard the
.git folder..
rm -rf .git # OS/X (bash)
rd .git /S/Q # windows
You can quickly delete the non-essential files that concern testing and QuickStart repository maintenance
(including all git-related artifacts such as the
.git folder and
.gitignore!)
by entering the following commands while in the project folder:
xargs rm -rf < non-essential-files.osx.txt
rm src/app/*.spec*.ts
rm non-essential-files.osx.txt
for /f %i in (non-essential-files.txt) do del %i /F /S /Q
rd .git /s /q
rd e2e /s /q
You could start writing code now and throw it all away when you're done. If you'd rather preserve your work under source control, consider taking the following steps.
Initialize this project as a local git repo and make the first commit:
git init
git add .
git commit -m "Initial commit"
Recover the deleted
.gitignorefrom the QuickStart repository if you lost it in the Delete non-essential files step.
Create a remote repository for this project on the service of your choice.
Grab its address (e.g.
https://github.com/<my-org>/my-proj.git) and push the local repo to the remote.
git remote add origin <repo-address>
git push -u origin master
See npm and nvm version notes above
Install the npm packages described in the
package.json and verify that it works:
npm install
npm start
Doesn't work in Bash for Windows which does not support servers as of January, 2017.
The
npm start command first compiles the application,
then simultaneously re-compiles and runs the
lite-server.
Both the compiler and the server watch for file changes.
Shut it down manually with
Ctrl-C.
You're ready to write your application.
We've captured many of the most useful commands in npm scripts defined in the
package.json:
npm start - runs the compiler and a server at the same time, both in "watch mode".
npm run build - runs the TypeScript compiler once.
npm run build:w - runs the TypeScript compiler in watch mode; the process keeps running, awaiting changes to TypeScript files and re-compiling when it sees them.
npm run serve - runs the lite-server, a light-weight, static file server, written and maintained by
John Papa and
Christopher Martin
with excellent support for Angular apps that use routing.
Here are the test related scripts:
npm test - compiles, runs and watches the karma unit tests
npm run e2e - compiles and run protractor e2e tests, written in Typescript (*e2e-spec.ts)
The QuickStart documentation doesn't discuss testing. This repo adds both karma/jasmine unit test and protractor end-to-end testing support.
These tools are configured for specific conventions described below.
It is unwise and rarely possible to run the application, the unit tests, and the e2e tests at the same time. We recommend that you shut down one before starting another.
TypeScript unit-tests are usually in the
src/app folder. Their filenames must end in
.spec.ts.
Look for the example
src/app/app.component.spec.ts.
Add more
.spec.ts files as you wish; we configured karma to find them.
Run it with
npm test
That command first compiles the application, then simultaneously re-compiles and runs the karma test-runner. Both the compiler and the karma watch for (different) file changes.
Shut it down manually with
Ctrl-C.
Test-runner output appears in the terminal window.
We can update our app and our tests in real-time, keeping a weather eye on the console for broken tests.
Karma is occasionally confused and it is often necessary to shut down its browser or even shut the command down (
Ctrl-C) and
restart it. No worries; it's pretty quick.
E2E tests are in the
e2e directory, side by side with the
src folder.
Their filenames must end in
.e2e-spec.ts.
Look for the example
e2e/app.e2e-spec.ts.
Add more
.e2e-spec.js files as you wish (although one usually suffices for small projects);
we configured Protractor to find them.
Thereafter, run them with
npm run e2e.
That command first compiles, then simultaneously starts the
lite-server at
localhost:8080
and launches Protractor.
The pass/fail test results appear at the bottom of the terminal window.
A custom reporter (see
protractor.config.js) generates a
./_test-output/protractor-results.txt file
which is easier to read; this file is excluded from source control.
Shut it down manually with
Ctrl-C.